State could employ cameras to nab speeders, school facilities director resigns after legislative backlash, shaka advances as official gesture, more news from all the Hawaiian islands

Police Chiefs, Honolulu Mayor And Prosecutor Join Forces Against Legalizing Recreational Weed. Proponents of a bill that would legalize recreational use of marijuana in Hawaii say support from the Attorney General's Office means it may actually pass this year. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Health Department monitoring proposed ban on sale of menthol cigarettes. According to the DOH, most recent cigarette-use data shows that nearly 87% of Native Hawaiians and 84% of Filipinos who smoke use menthol cigarettes. Maui Now.
Hawaii School Facilities Authority Director Chad Farias Steps Down From Post. Riki Fujitani will serve as interim executive director of the School Facilities Authority, tasked with overseeing the construction and completion of school projects. Civil Beat.
New Deputy Director for Correctional Institutions appointed in Hawai’i. The Hawai’i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the appointment of the new Deputy Director for Correctional Institutions, Pamela Sturz. Maui Now.
State Buildings, UH Campuses May Provide Period Products For Free. Supporters say it would be an important step toward gender equity since too many people aren't able to buy menstrual products. Civil Beat.
A bill to claim the shaka as Hawaii’s official state gesture moves forward. Historians trace the most well-known origin story back to the 1940s ′s when Sugar mill worker Hamana Ka-lili used to wave with only his pinky and thumb after losing his three right middle fingers in an industrial accident in Laie. Hawaii News Now. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Board of Water Supply drills new well to monitor aquifer. The Board of Water Supply began drilling a new monitoring well in Halawa Valley this week that will help determine how much contamination there is in the aquifer from the Red Hill fuel leak. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Navy holds final community open house as defueling nears end, closure process begins. More than two years after the disastrous fuel spill at Red Hill, the military is in its final weeks of cleanup. Hawaii News Now.
How Much Housing Should Be Allowed In Oahu’s Business Districts? The City Council is considering a bill that would expand the number of mixed-use districts in Honolulu amid a worsening housing crisis. Civil Beat.
Planners mull extension to find new landfill site. The Honolulu Planning Commission says it will soon decide on the city’s request for a two-year extension to find an alternate site for the 34-year-old Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei. Star-Advertiser.
HPD plans to appoint officer as spokesperson. The Honolulu Police Department once again will use a uniformed officer as official spokesperson as part of Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan’s plan to improve transparency and public communication. Star-Advertiser.
UH selects developer to design new film studio in West Oʻahu. Island Film Group's team, which has local and national expertise, will work with SHM Partners, Hawaii Media Inc. and CR50 Production Ventures to design, build and finance the private film studio. Hawaii Public Radio.
Cultural reaction spurs new name, Ka La‘i, for ex-Trump hotel in Waikiki. Trump’s surname came off the Trump International Hotel, Waikiki, and was replaced Wednesday by a new name Ka La‘i Waikiki Beach, which references the feeling of calm, serenity and tranquility that homeowners and guests feel through the aloha of the property’s ohana. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
New Bill Funding Puna Alternate Routes Study Advanced By Council. After a previous bill to fund a Puna Makai Alternate Route study failed at the previous council meeting, Bill 131 was given a positive recommendation. Big Island Video News. Tribune-Herald.
Kona Vistas draws more opposition: Concerns raised during meeting of state Land Use Commission. The proposed 450-unit Kona Vistas multiple-family housing project planned mauka of Queen Kaahumanu Highway, between Kona Vistas and Pualani Estates subdivisions, includes 174 two- and three-bedroom rental units with a manager’s unit in two-story units and an additional 274 two- and three-bedroom for-sale units in clusters of two- and three-story buildings, also with a manager’s unit. West Hawaii Today.
The State Placed A Foster Teen With A Young, Single Man — And Failed To Tell Her Mom. Sarah Coultas only found out about the placement by chance two and a half months later, despite a state regulation requiring parents to be informed. Civil Beat.
Settlement reached in Hilo case involving DLNR officer: Assault will cost state $1.25M. Companion bills in the state Legislature that appropriate money to settle claims against the state and its employees contain $1.25 million for a Hilo woman who was sexually assaulted when she was a teenager on a Hilo beach by a Department of Land and Natural Resources enforcement officer. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui wildfire survivors mark six months since the deadly disaster. Six months after the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, survivors today are likely to reach an emotional low that could last for months. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KITV4.
Council panel recommends confirmation of Kate Blystone as planning director. Kate Blystone won a recommendation for confirmation as Department of Planning director in an 8-1 vote Tuesday afternoon from the Maui County Council’s Government Relations, Ethics and Government Transparency Committee. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County releases list of verified firearm instructors. Those interested in obtaining a license to carry a firearm or permit to acquire a firearm may now find a list of verified firearm instructors on the Kaua‘i Police Department webpage. Kauai Now.
Public invited to workshop for Waimea 400 Affordable Housing project. This workshop will share more information and gather input from the community on the different types of housing the public would like to see at Waimea 400. Kauai Now.
A peaceful coexistence at Barking Sands. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea of the Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands said there has been a significant comeback of the nene through the help of statewide conservation efforts. PMRF has documented as many as 637 individual nene. Garden Island.
