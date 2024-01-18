Subdued lawmakers open grim legislative session, charter school students lagging on test scores, police brutality lawsuit filed against Honolulu force, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Associated Press. KITV4.
House Speaker Saiki comes into 2024 legislative session with commitment to center Hawai‘i. During the State Legislature’s opening day at the capitol, House Speaker Scott K. Saiki told fellow state representatives during the chamber’s 2024 opening session that the shockwaves from the Maui disaster have not yet subsided. Big Island Now.
Senate president on opening day of 2024 Hawai‘i Legislative Session: ‘Let’s go and fiercely tackle the problems ahead of us’. Hawai’i state Senate President Ronald Kouchi opened the chamber’s 2024 session Wednesday with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday was celebrated throughout the nation Monday. Big Island Now.
Community gathers at Capitol to advocate for its causes. Hundreds of people from all over the state gathered at the state Capitol on Wednesday for the opening day of the 2024 legislative session to advocate for issues, including increasing funds for Hawaiian immersion schools, paid family leave, better overall health care and improving the lives of unionized workers across the state. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii U.S. senators offer bill to aid evacuation route planning. With August’s wildfire disaster in Lahaina in mind, Hawaii’s U.S. senators joined a pair of Senate colleagues Wednesday to introduce legislation that seeks to develop transportation guidelines for state and local governments to improve emergency evacuations. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii attorney general calls for ban on menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars. Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez has joined a multistate coalition urging the Biden administration to move forward on its ban of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Star-Advertiser.
Gun Violence Remains A Consistent Problem In Hawaii. The number of deaths involving law enforcement in Hawaii was higher than in 2022. Civil Beat.
Hawaii charter schools lagging on tests. Test score data suggests that students in Hawaii’s 37 public charter schools as a group are lagging markedly behind regular public school students statewide in core subjects, and that has led some state lawmakers to demand stronger accountability and standards from charter school officials. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Father, son file police brutality lawsuit against HPD. A man initially identified by police as a possible suspect in the New Year’s Day pursuit and shootouts sued the city Tuesday alleging officers hit him with a car before beating him. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
‘A serious matter’: HPD admits to $575,000 mistake in e-ticketing contract. The Honolulu Police Department violated rules by working with a vendor after the contract expired — and the services have racked up a bill more than half a million dollars. Hawaii News Now.
Former Hawaii teacher sentenced to 17 years behind bars for producing child porn. Prosecutors said former Pearl City High School substitute teacher Alden Bunag, 35, was working as a middle school teacher from 2017 to 2018 when he taped repeated sexual activity with a 13-year-old student in a classroom and sent it to others. Hawaii News Now.
Advocates Push For Implementation Of New Management System For Kaena Point. The Waianae community also wants more efforts to restore Makua Beach and Keawaula Beach to their former glory. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
NELHA contributes millions to Hawaii’s economy. Businesses at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority and the Hawaii Ocean Science and Technology Park at Keahole Point contributed over $90 million to Hawaii’s economy in 2022, according to a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization analysis. West Hawaii Today.
Cafe 100 site no longer for sale. Hilo’s historic “Home of the Loco Moco” will continue dishing up its signature local delicacy — as well as the rest of its plate-lunch-style menu. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
90 members gather as part of the new Maui Economic Recovery Commission. The Maui ERC was formed in response to the wildfires that devastated Lahaina and Kula and is led by co-chairs James Kunane Tokioka, director of the state of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director, and Luana Mahi, director of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. Maui Now.
County of Maui opens first floor of the Wailuku Garage. The County of Maui announced the first floor of the Wailuku Garage opened to the public Tuesday, with a two-hour parking time limit between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Maui News.
Kauai
Anaina Hou Community Park wants to build disaster-proof domes; learn more Friday. What if – alongside its established entertainment facilities – Anaina Hou constructed three, two-story “disaster-proof” domes known as the Kaua‘i Resilience Center, for use as a community resource and shelter? Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau leader promoted to statewide position. Longtime executive director of the Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau, Sue Kanoho, has been promoted to managing director of the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau’s island chapters throughout the state. Kauai Now.
Fishery case fits into effort to sap regulation of business - WASHINGTON >> The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a set of cases that could pave the way for its conservative supermajority to undercut how Am...
No comments:
Post a Comment