There be whales! Plus, bills ban candidates for insurrection, flavored tobacco, more. State pays $1.25M to teen raped by DLNR officer. More news from all the Hawaiian Islands.

Lawmakers consider narrowing election recount threshold. The bill also would increase the amount of time the Office of Elections has to announce the result of a recount from 72 hours to five business days. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bills would ban candidates for insurrection. State Sen. Karl Rhoads has received “almost death threats” on social media after introducing two bills that would disqualify anyone from seeking political office who “participates in insurrection.” Star-Advertiser.
Their Party Platform Shouts For Change, But Many Democrats Aren’t Listening. In his dual roles as lawmaker and state party chair, Adrian Tam talks about why reform happens so slowly in the Hawaii Legislature. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Lawmakers Again Eye Ban On Sales Of Flavored Tobacco. House Bill 1778 and its Senate companion would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products and mislabeled e-liquid products that contain nicotine. Civil Beat.
2 House bills push for nuclear energy in Hawaii. House Bill 1516 would establish a nucllear energy commission and HB 1741 would repeal Section 8 of the Constitution and allow nuclear energy to be more accessible. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii electrical utilities could face more regulation. Hawaii lawmakers are considering legislation to increase electrical utility regulation pertaining to wildfires in the wake of the Aug. 8 Maui disaster. Star-Advertiser.
A package of House bills would help property owners buy insurance in Hawaii’s most high-risk zones, including those in Puna’s riskiest lava zones and survivors of the Maui wildfires who also lost homes. Star-Advertiser.
Bill would clarify definition of ‘historic property’. In an effort to speed up permitting processes for properties throughout the state, a bill carried over into the 2024 legislative session is aiming to narrow the definition of historic properties. Star-Advertiser.
Feds Estimate Aug. 8 Wildfires Caused $23 Million In Damage To Agriculture. The fires on Maui and Big Island destroyed thousands of acres of pasture, hundreds of crops and led to loss of livestock. Civil Beat.
Recent storms dampen Hawaii’s drought forecast. Predictions of extreme drought in Hawaii this winter — bolstered by ongoing El Nino conditions — have so far missed the mark. Star-Advertiser.
Student Journalists Still Fighting For Press Freedom In Hawaii. More than a year and a half after then-Gov. David Ige signed a new law providing more First Amendment protections for student journalists, the Board of Education has yet to officially revise its policy regarding censorship in school-sponsored publications. Civil Beat.
Demand For Preschool Is Growing In Hawaii As Federal Funding Dwindles. More families are set to receive subsidies to alleviate tuition costs, but the state is struggling to expand its early learning workforce. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council ‘reprograms’ $39M in federal COVID funds. As adopted, Resolution 299 will reprogram the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds toward social services, affordable housing, law enforcement and homeless services programs, among others. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council OKs aid to businesses near rail construction. The Council voted 7-2 this week to adopt Bill 40, which would provide a $10,000 grant to eligible businesses that opened prior to Jan. 1, 2022. Qualifying businesses would receive the grant each year, but only as long as active construction remains in the area. Star-Advertiser.
Volunteers could monitor HPD surveillance cameras. To capture evidence of possible crimes, the Honolulu Police Department might use community volunteers to monitor its overt public surveillance camera system in Waikiki. Star-Advertiser.
City Council advances high-rise housing project along Waialae Avenue. The Highridge Costa Development Company and co-developer Form Partners plan to build the Pāhoa Ridge apartments along a portion of Waialae Avenue just before it feeds into the H-1 Freeway’s westbound lanes. The developers have proposed a building up to 210 feet tall with 182 affordable rental units. Hawaii Public Radio.
City, Howard Hughes Headed For Trial After Supreme Court Ruling. The city’s lengthy, high-stakes court battle against one of Oahu’s most prominent developers, Howard Hughes Corp., over land that might eventually be needed for the rail line is heading to trial either late this year or early next year, officials say. Civil Beat.
HPH, nurses prepare to bargain after historic strike at Kapi‘olani. A weeklong strike by hundreds of nurses at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children — the first in nearly 50 years — concluded Saturday night with no resolution yet in sight. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
A Huge Battery Has Replaced Hawaii’s Last Coal Plant. Plus Power’s Kapolei battery is officially online. The pioneering project is a leading example of how to shift crucial grid functions from fossil-fueled plants to clean energy. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Lawsuit Over Teen Who Was Sexually Assaulted By A DLNR Officer Is Settled For $1.25 Million. The state has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit over the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at a Hilo beach park by a state Department of Land and Natural Resources enforcement officer in 2016. Civil Beat.
Here’s why the Office of Hawaiian Affairs wants to repeal the new Maunakea management group. A majority of the members, about seven, are Native Hawaiian. The authority was seen as an effort to give Native Hawaiians more of a say in the management of Maunakea. Hawaii Public Radio.
County lowers maximum payments for lava-impacted properties. The county Recovery Office announced Friday that its Voluntary Housing Buyout Program will now only award a maximum payout of $142,000 to secondary homeowners enrolled in the program, a decline from the previous maximum of $230,000. Tribune-Herald.
Coconut Grove Marketplace listed for sale at $38.4 million. The 49,513-square-foot retail center housing 18 restaurants and retail stores opened in 1998 by Anekona LLC, owned by developer Brian Anderson. West Hawaii Today.
The Wall That Heals concludes Hilo visit with ceremony. A ceremony Saturday at the The Wall That Heals in Hilo drew a huge crowd of veterans, families, friends and people looking to honor the veterans — living and dead — of the Vietnam War. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Journey Through the Universe celebrates milestone. Keiki and adults have the chance to take a “Journey Through the Universe” as educators and scientists return next month to Hilo for the 20th annual astronomy education and outreach program. Tribune-Herald.
Aloha Billy: Family, friends, community gather to celebrate life, legacy of former Hawai‘i County Mayor Billy Kenoi. Hundreds of people were already inside the stadium before the celebration began, which was organized by family with help from the community. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Police Identify 100th Known Victim Of The Lahaina Fire. The last of the 100 known victims who perished in the fire that destroyed most of Lahaina on Aug. 8 was identified Friday by the Maui Police Department as 70-year-old Lydia Coloma. Civil Beat. Maui News.
6 injured after American Airlines jet makes hard landing at Kahului Airport. A passenger and five flight attendants were injured Saturday after an American Airlines flight made a hard landing this afternoon at Kahului Airport. Star-Advertiser.
Temporary campus opening for King Kamehameha III Elementary pushed back. Students displaced from King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was ravaged by the Lahaina wildfire in August, will now have to wait until April to occupy a new temporary campus being built for them in Pulelehua, according to the latest timeline from state school officials. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Biologists work to protect Nēnē nested on Kaua‘i’s Pacific Missile Range Facility. At Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, the birds often make their nests away from humans in the open fields at the facility where there are low levels of traffic. Kauai Now.
Nearly 300 humpback whales sighted off Kaua‘i shores on Saturday. Approximately 292 humpback whales were counted offshore of Kaua‘i during the first Sanctuary Ocean Count and Great Whale Count of the season. Kauai Now.
