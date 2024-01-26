$120M undersea fiber cable to connect islands, government employees push to telework, Green introduces almost 340 bills, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now. Big Island Now.
Almost 340 bills are introduced to Hawaii lawmakers by the governor. Gov. Josh Green has given state lawmakers a lot to contemplate with a package of proposed legislation comprising close to 340 bills. Star-Advertiser.
Government workers union urges senators to support teleworking for state employees. Given the state's high worker vacancy rate, the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association is urging lawmakers to better support teleworking for government employees. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lawmakers are ensuring all Hawaii public schools have working fire alarms. A report said Hawaii's public schools still have a backlog of work to address when it comes to fire safety. KITV4.
Senate committee defers bill requiring police to undergo racial and implicit bias training. A Senate committee on Wednesday deferred a measure that would have required police commissions to create programs on cultural competency, implicit bias, and racial and ethnic sensitivity. Hawaii Public Radio.
New bill would create go-between position for HOAs, Hawaii residents. Ensuring homeowners associations are being fair to their residents is the goal of a new proposal in the State Legislature that would create a government position as a go-between for HOAs and concerned tenants. KHON2.
New bill would make the ‘shaka’ an official state gesture. The story of aloha starts with a shaka! A newly introduced bill is looking to make the shaka an official state gesture. KHON2.
Air travelers in Hawaiʻi advised of potential flight delays due to military exercise. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises air travelers of potential flight delays due to the Sentry Aloha fighter exercise that is being hosted by the Hawai‘i Air National Guard through the end of January. Maui Now.
ACLU of Hawaiʻi names Salmah Rizvi as next executive director. The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaiʻi has selected Salmah Rizvi to replace outgoing Executive Director Scott Greenwood. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Alaska Judge Will Take Over Kaneshiro Bribery Case. An experienced federal judge in Alaska will temporarily preside over a high-profile Honolulu corruption case after a local judge recused himself from the matter this week. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
HPD ‘failing’ to communicate with public, mayor says. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi “could not be anymore dissatisfied” with what he called the Honolulu Police Department’s “failing” communication efforts, saying officers don’t get to make up their own rules about what the public needs to know. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Man With Knife Fatally Shot By HPD Officer In Waianae. A man who police say was brandishing a knife and walking in the middle of Farrington Highway on Thursday was shot and killed by police in the second fatal officer-involved shooting so far this year. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
What do Oʻahu's latest power outages mean for grid reliability? One week into the New Year, Hawaiian Electric had to cut power to Oʻahu customers because it didn't have enough electricity to meet the demand. It was the first power shortfall event on Oʻahu since 2015. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu Council urges more action from the city to fight invasive species. Oʻahu lawmakers want more to be done about invasive species, and they say the city needs to play a bigger role. Hawaii Public Radio.
New Queen’s command center is unveiled. The Aukahi Command Center is a centralized hub offering real-time data on the location and number of admitted patients, beds occupied per unit and estimated time of discharges and transfers at Queen’s facilities. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Proposed short-term rental rules on Big Island met with overwhelming opposition. Proposed changes to regulations for short-term rentals on the Big Island, those of 180 days or less also called transient accommodation rentals, sparked about four hours of impassioned testimony during a meeting Tuesday of the Hawai‘i County Council Policy Committee on Planning, Land Use and Development. Big Island Now.
Maui
The Army Corps Is Ready To Clean Up The Lahaina Burn Zone. But It Needs Permission From Property Owners. Most of the commercial businesses have yet to submit a right-of-entry application to the county, and hundreds of forms turned in by residents were incomplete. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Electric Is Replacing Wood Poles Lost In August Fires With Steel. The community wants more changes to make the grid safer, such as burying lines underground. Civil Beat.
Salvage Operations Planned For Pair Of Vessels Aground Off Maui. A former Navy vessel released an oily sheen into the water while a passenger ferry apparently missed channel markers and ended up stuck. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i is helping choose the next leader of its only college; meet the first two candidates. Thursday saw candidates Mark Lausch and Margaret Sanchez – who has served as interim chancellor of Kaua‘i Community College since January 2023 – field questions from faculty, staff, students and community members at back-to-back meetings held in the Kaua‘i campus Fine Arts Auditorium. Kauai Now.
Housing market ends year on bright note. A rough housing cycle ended on a bright note, as transactions for single-family residences popped in the final month of the year on the island of Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
