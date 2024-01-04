Hawaii population growth will come from outsiders, hoax bomb threat briefly closes Capitol, judge rejects ACLU injunction against Honolulu homeless sweeps, more news from all the Hawaii Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii GOP’s disputes linger into next legislative session. Heading into the legislative session for the second year in a row, Hawaii’s two Republican state senators can’t agree on which of them should serve as Senate minority leader. Star-Advertiser.
Capitol bomb threat deemed a hoax. Hawaii’s state Capitol was among those in several states targeted Wednesday morning in bomb threats, which forced its evacuation and closure although no explosives were found. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Judge rejects injunction in homeless sweeps case. The City and County of Honolulu announced Wednesday it has prevailed in its legal fight against a preliminary injunction the American Civil Liberties Union Hawaii brought last year over the city’s use of homeless sweeps. Star-Advertiser.
Bills clear way for stadium area development. Two city measures meant to expand transit-oriented development including mixed-use retail, residential and affordable housing sites near the state’s future New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District in Halawa have been adopted. Star-Advertiser.
Disciplinary Records Reveal More Details About A State Investigation Into Airport Contracting. Seven people have been arrested but none charged in a case that's been active for several years. Civil Beat.
Police union head denies fatal chase violated policy, says suspect was considered ‘active shooter’. The head of Hawaii’s police union is strongly denying that Monday’s fatal chase violated the department’s policies on high-speed pursuit. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Sunset Beach homeowner fined for illegal beach reinforcement. A Sunset Beach homeowner must pay $77,000 in fines after he was found responsible for pouring concrete on the beach to protect his oceanfront property. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Nelson Ho, environmental activist, dies at 73. Nelson Ho, a prominent Hawaii Island environmental and political activist, died after a long illness Tuesday at Hilo Medical Center. He was 73. Tribune-Herald.
TSA Says Hilo Airport Equipment Issues Resolved. TSA says as of the 3PM hour on Wednesday that all equipment issues have been resolved. KITV4.
Shipping delay blamed for propane shortage on Hawaii Island. Hawaii Gas says it is experiencing what it calls a short-term delay in propane deliveries on Hawaii Island, causing some businesses and residents to improvise. Hawaii Public Radio.
Third Circuit seeking applicants for independent grand jury counsel. The Circuit Court of the Third Circuit is seeking applications for independent grand jury counsel for Hilo and Kona. Big Island Now.
County hopes to complete Keawe St. improvements by April. The major project to improve Kilauea and Keawe between Ponahawai Street and Waianuenue Avenue began last April and has caused portions of the road to close for nighttime construction between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Bissen Campaign Worker Awarded $150,000 Contract For Maui County Recruitment. Brandcrafters LLC is owned by Rachael Lallo, the daughter of one of Bissen's top aides. Civil Beat.
Census Data: Lahaina Was A Very Different Place Than The Rest Of Maui County. Heavy Asian and Latino populations, a large number of residents born overseas and fewer Native Hawaiians than elsewhere gave the historic town a distinct profile, a new report shows. Civil Beat.
UH Mānoa launches Maui wildfire health effects study, seeking 1,000 participants. A team of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers are asking Maui residents to participate in a study to analyze the short- and long-term health effects of exposure to the deadly wildfires that destroyed Lahaina and parts of Kula. Maui Now.
Maui vets need help bringing The Wall That Heals to island. Heals to island. The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. that is scheduled to be brought to Maui and be open the public Feb. 9-13 at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku. Maui News.
Kauai
Landfill expansion project in the works. As the County of Kaua‘i’s only landfill runs out of space, local officials have not yet been able to expand the current landfill’s capacity, find a new landfill location, or implement an alternative solution to help manage the decades-long issue of the island’s overflowing waste. Garden Island.
Last call to run for Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative's board of directors. Thursday is the last day to submit a petition to run for the Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative's board of directors. This March, KIUC members will elect three people to serve on the board for a three-year term. Hawaii Public Radio.
Native Hawaiian salt makers combat climate change and pollution to protect a sacred tradition. Malia Nobrega-Olivera believes Hanapepe salt has the power to ward off bad energy. Associated Press.
Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain due in court - SALT LAKE CITY >> A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain who wanted to divert a flight to get medical attention for a passe...
No comments:
Post a Comment