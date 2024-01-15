Hawaii creates recreational fishing license, new ocean fee; Legislature sets session priorities, feral chickens targeted, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

New ocean stewardship fund established: $1 will be charged for each customer of commercial vessels, tours. A bill passed into law in 2021 establishing an ocean stewardship special fund became effective Jan. 1. All operators of commercial vessels, water craft, or water sports equipment that are required to have a commercial operator permit are now mandated to charge a $1 user fee from each customer for the fund. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii lawmakers eye help for Maui, housing and ethics ahead of 2024 session. The rebuilding of Lahaina from the tragic Maui wildfires and shortage of homes for thousands of survivors have put into sharper focus the need in Hawaii for affordable housing to help keep local residents from moving to the mainland — issues that will weigh heavily as state lawmakers convene Wednesday for the opening of the 2024 legislative session. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Ginoza, Devens Sworn In As Hawaii Associate Justices. Lisa M. Ginoza and Vladimir P. Devens are officially associate justices of the Hawaii Supreme Court. Civil Beat.
Ryan Kanaka‘ole Named Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources First Deputy. Governor Josh Green on Friday announced his nomination of Ryan Kanaka‘ole, who is currently a Deputy Attorney General, to fill the DLNR position that is being vacated by Laura Kaʻakua, who is moving to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. Big Island Video News.
Feral chicken legislation again to be reviewed. The state Legislature once again will consider bills to tackle a feral chicken problem that continues to generate complaints while some people continue to feed them. Star-Advertiser.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs faces large staffing shortage ahead of 2024 legislative session. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is facing a large staff shortage going into this legislative session with nearly one-third of its positions currently unfilled, according to its new CEO Stacy Ferreira. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian homestead leaders gather at 36th annual convention. The convention covered an array of topics including Act 80, which would lower the minimum Hawaiian blood quantum requirement for successorship of Hawaiian home lands to one thirty- second, as well as conversations over the spending of funds allocated under Act 279, and the various challenges around reducing the 29,000-person waitlist. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Board of Water Supply rejects $75M offer to reopen Halawa Shaft. The BWS says the Nov. 29 proposal by the state Department of Health, in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to tap into a portion of the $400 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for money to reopen the Halawa Shaft is premature. Star-Advertiser.
City Council pushes for public access to first responder radio transmissions. The island-wide police chase of an armed suspect on Oʻahu on New Year’s Day has prompted calls to the City and County of Honolulu to give the public more access to first responders’ radio communications. Hawaii Public Radio.
Residents left scrambling after West Oahu affordable housing complex announces closure. Scores of Leeward Oahu residents who were once homeless are worried they’ll soon be living on the streets again after they say the management of Ulu Ke Kukui in Maili announced its closure. Hawaii News Now.
City conducts hearing on proposed amendments to Affordable Housing Requirement Rules. The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting held a public hearing to discuss affordable housing requirements on Friday. KITV4.
Three long-delayed Oahu public housing redevelopment projects took big steps forward last week and could produce 554 new homes in 2026 and 911 more in 2028. Star-Advertiser.
Sunset Beach homeowners fined about $1M for unauthorized work. The homeowners, whose properties both on Ke Nui Road front Sunset Beach, were fined by the Board of Land and Natural Resources Friday on the recommendation of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Jury pool whittled down as public corruption trial for ex-city prosecutor nears. Keith Kaneshiro, Dennis Mitsunaga, Terri Otani, Aaron Fujii, Chad McDonald and attorney Sheri Tanaka are charged with multiple counts, including conspiracy to defraud the government and conspiracy against rights of citizens. Hawaii News Now.
Miske’s Daughter-In-Law Agrees To ‘Fully Cooperate’ In Last-Minute Plea Deal. Delia Fabro-Miske's agreement with prosecutors leaves only two defendants in the federal trial as jury selection continues. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Alameda officially launches campaign to oust Roth. More than 100 community members crowded the sidewalk in front of the King Kamehameha statue in Hilo on Saturday to support Kimo Alameda and his candidacy for Hawaii County mayor. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Big Island traffic fatalities plummet in 2023. Big Island roads saw a significant decrease in traffic fatalities in 2023 compared to 2022, from 34 official traffic deaths to 16, a 53% drop. Tribune-Herald.
2023 drier than normal for much of the island. December brought rainfall to most of the windward Big Island, but most of the gauges islandwide registered less than the average amount of precipitation for the final month of the year. Tribune-Herald.
Fixes slated for Wailoa boat harbor: $3.2M allocated for the project. The harbor, which is one of the only functioning boat launches in East Hawaii after the blockage of the Pohoiki Boat Ramp during the 2018 Kilauea eruption, has not been dredged for years, leading to a buildup of sediment in the mouth of the harbor. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Council OKs Olowalu As Dump Site For Lahaina Wildfire Waste. The Maui County Council voted 6-2 on Friday to approve the Olowalu site to temporarily store an estimated 400,000 tons of debris and toxic ash from the Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Maui Has A Bunch Of Community Plans But A Patchy Record Of Following Them. A fresh community plan for South Maui is outlining a vision for some of the last areas available for growth in Kihei. Civil Beat.
Significant finds made at Lahaina’s historic sites. Numerous artifacts have been recovered by Lahaina Restoration Foundation, which serves as steward for 14 historic sites in Lahaina. Star-Advertiser.
Kīpahulu to become third community-based subsistence fishing area. The remote Kīpahulu area on the southeast side of Maui will become the third Community-Based Subsistence Fishing (CBSFA) area in Hawai‘i, following previous designations of Hā‘ena on Kaua‘i and Miloli‘i on Hawai‘i Island. Maui Now.
Maui Has An Axis Deer Problem. So The State Has Put A Price On Their Tails. Landowners will get paid for killing the deer as part of a new animal control program run by the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Civil Beat.
Sudden Deluge Does Little To Move The Needle On Maui Drought. The disruptive storm forced many roads and schools to close. But it wasn't enough to erase Maui's persistent drought. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Man wanted in connection with assault on Kaua‘i police officer turns himself in. Kaua‘i police say 24-year-old Travis Bonachita of Kōloa, who was wanted in connection with an assault on a police officer, was taken into custody. Kauai Now.
Serving the houseless at Martin Luther King gathering. The Kaua‘i Soto Zen Temple will be hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. birthday gathering on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment