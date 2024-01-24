Pandemic hazard pay planned for school employees, '3 strikes' bill targets habitual criminals, Maui vacation rentals up despite Lahaina fire losses, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii charter schools get new leader. The state Public Charter School Commission, which oversees Hawaii’s 37 public charter schools, finally has selected Ed Noh as executive director after having been without one since 2020. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers introduce bill to extend contracts of Hawaiʻi charter schools. A bill at the state Legislature would expand Hawaiʻi public charter school contracts from five years to a decade. Hawaii Public Radio.
Habitual crimes could become felonies in Hawaii. If a new bill to establish the offense of habitual violent misdemeanor crime becomes a law, offenders will get three strikes before it becomes a felony. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi did not receive a piece of a $7B hydrogen development grant. So what's next? Hawaiʻi had bid on a piece of a $7 billion U.S. Department of Energy grant to develop a regional hydrogen hub, but the state failed to make the final cut. Hawaii Public Radio.
DHHL ramps up homestead development. A Native Hawaiian homestead development pipeline has swelled to about 6,000 lots costing $1.2 billion midway into a three-year effort to use a historic $600 million appropriation from the state Legislature in 2022. Star-Advertiser.
The ‘Green fee’ for visitors is back in front of legislators — and this could be its year. Gov. Josh Green's initial proposal of a $50 visitor impact fee didn’t make it through the Legislature, but this year’s edition of the climate impact fee or so-called “Green Fee” would be a $25 charge imposed on out-of-state visitors upon check-in at hotels or short-term rentals. Hawaii News Now.
New law could make it okay to jaywalk. Should people be allowed to cross the street outside a marked crosswalk? There’s a bill this legislative session that wants to give pedestrians more freedom when it comes to crossing the road, as long as it’s safe. KHON2.
Oahu
New homeless coordinator helps count Oahu homeless. Since starting his new position Jan. 16, Tuesday marked the first time that new state Homeless Coordinator John Mizuno joined in the nationwide census of homeless people, known as the annual Point in Time Count. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Transcripts Detail Effort To Secure Quiet Payoff For Corrupt Police Chief. The defendants were caught on tape talking about how to arrange the retirement deal without asking the City Council's permission. Civil Beat.
Miske Trial: Honolulu Accountant Testifies About 2017 Kidnapping. The event is outlined in a plea agreement reached by one of Michael Miske’s former co-defendants. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Domestic abuse charges against former Council chair are dismissed. Allegations of domestic abuse leveled by an ex- girlfriend of former Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson were dismissed Tuesday by an Oahu Circuit Court judge. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Upcoming affordable housing high-rise draws opposition from neighbors in Moiliili. A proposal to build an affordable housing project in Moiliili draws opposition from its neighbors. They say the location at the west end of Waialae Avenue makes this project a nuisance. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu receives A- on environment report card. The Carbon Disclosure Project awarded the City and County of Honolulu an “A-” grade for performance and disclosure for environmental leadership in 2023. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Mayor Roth Briefs Hawaiʻi State Legislators. Roth told the lawmakers he is looking at opening another road in Waikoloa, and he will probably need some help from the state. Big Island Video News.
Wall That Heals is assembled in Hilo as veterans, others look on. Dozens of volunteers spent Tuesday morning assembling “The Wall That Heals” with the help of Vietnam veterans and family and friends of fallen soldiers depicted on the wall. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Lahaina Strong pushes for rental conversions. The organizer of Lahaina Strong supports Gov. Josh Green’s push to convert short-term vacation rentals in West Maui into long-term housing for survivors of the Aug. 8 wildfires and move them out of hotels, urging legislators to also find a way to use conversions to help fill the statewide need for 50,000 affordable housing units. Star-Advertiser.
Maui vacation rental supply still up YTD 2022, despite inactive units in Lahaina. In December 2023, Maui County had more available rental unit nights than any other county in the state, at 233,000 available nights this past month, per the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. Maui Now.
Maui Is Moving To Address Its Water Shortage Through Strict Conservation Measures. The county worked with an engineering consultant to develop 19 recommendations as part of a broader long-term plan that the public can now weigh in on. Civil Beat.
Lanai ferry unable to unground itself, will be towed to Honolulu for repairs. The 55-foot ferry seen stuck in waters right outside of Maʻalaea Harbor is unable to unground itself, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. KHON2.
Kauai
Council chair to host series of town halls. The purpose of the town halls is to gather community concerns in preparation for the county budget deliberations that are scheduled to start in late March. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Public invited to meet finalists running to be Kauaʻi Community College chancellor. The public is invited to meet the four finalists vying for the position of chancellor at Kauaʻi Community College at a series of public forums to be held in person and online later this week. Hawaii Public Radio.
