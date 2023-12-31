The year that was: 2023. A recap of top stories and images through the eyes of local media from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
2023 through the lens of Star-Advertiser photographers. These images from 2023, chosen by the Star-Advertiser’s photographers, reflect our community and its perseverance through hardships, including the devastating Maui wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
Images of 2023: Take A Look Back At Some Of The Scenes Our Photographers Captured This Year. The searing pictures of Lahaina devastation will always define 2023, but they are joined here by other memorable moments in time. Civil Beat.
Here’s A Month-By-Month Look At Some Of Civil Beat’s Top Stories Of 2023. It had been a busy news year even before the tragic August wildfires in West Maui. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 2,100 in 2023. The year 2023 is closing out with nearly 300 additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing Hawaii’s total COVID-19 death toll as of Wednesday to 2,104. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Events that shaped 2023 on Oahu. Top Honolulu stories of the year include a traffic crash that killed a McKinley High School student — allegedly by a driver with no driver’s license and 164 traffic citations that resulted in speed humps across Oahu; deaths and violence on the Leeward side and the opening of Honolulu’s rail system. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Aloha, 2023! A look back at the year that was. As we ring out 2023 and usher in 2024, here are the Big Island’s top 10 news stories for the past year, as selected by the editorial staff of the Tribune-Herald. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Now poll results: Fatal dog mauling, fires, Uncle Billy’s hotel demolition top 2023 news stories. Reflecting back on 2023, the Big Island saw progress and devastation, from the planned demolition of Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel and the scheduling of road projects for the 2018 Kīlauea eruption recovery to fatal dog attacks and scary wildfires. Big Island Now.
Maui
2023 Year in Review. Lahaina’s devastating wildfire headlines a news-filled year. Maui News.
Tracing path of inferno in Lahaina, hour by hour. As a fast-moving inferno overran the Maui town of Lahaina this summer, a cascade of failures by officials left thousands trapped and largely fending for themselves. At least 100 people perished in the blaze — the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. New York Times.
