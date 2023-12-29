Hawaii tourism's slow return, minimum wage hike, new gun laws kick in Monday, Lahaina restaurant workers get $600 gift cards, four inmates indicted in OCC beating death, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
In encouraging sign for tourism, Japanese visitor arrivals to Hawaii on the rise. Just under 63,000 Japanese tourists arrived in Hawaii last month, which is a 142% increase from November 2022. Arrivals are still not quite at pre-COVID levels, but, spending is seeing an increase. Hawaii News Now.
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2023/12/29/encouraging-sign-tourism-japanese-visitor-arrivals-hawaii-rise/
Hawaii’s Minimum Wage To Increase To $14 On Monday. The increase is required under a 2022 law that incrementally increases the wage to $16 per hour on Jan. 1, 2026, and to $18 per hour on Jan. 1, 2028. Civil Beat. Kauai Now.
Kaleo Manuel Became A Cause Celebre For Maui Water. Now He’s Leaving The State Water Commission Without Saying Why. The deputy water commissioner told one state lawmaker he didn't want to be 'an obstacle.' Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Oahu gun owners frustrated over new firearm law. The Honolulu Police Department has not certified any instructors yet, therefore it will be impossible to get a permit. KITV4.
City releases ‘Complete Streets’ report. Honolulu has released its 2023 “Complete Streets” progress report, which details finished and ongoing projects underway for people walking, biking and accessing transit on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Attorney Michael Green sued for alleged sexual harassment. A former client of attorney Michael Jay Green filed a “Jane Doe” lawsuit against him and his law firm alleging he sexually harassed and sexually assaulted her. Star-Advertiser.
Four inmates indicted in OCCC beating death. An Oahu grand jury indicted four Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates for manslaughter in the death of inmate Christopher Vaefaga, 36. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
NOAA surveying shoreline in case whale calf spotted around Waikiki comes back. Honolulu Ocean Safety and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) responded to a call Wednesday afternoon to a humpback whale calf that was separated from its mother. The calf was spotted swimming very close to shore at Fort DeRussy Beach. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
New Firearm Permitting Law Takes Effect Starting 2024. The Hawaiʻi Police Department detailed the changes to the application form in a Thursday news release. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i County’s top leadership to get pay raises for first time in 5 years. Officials will receive a 22.44% inflation adjustment increase starting Jan. 1 and a 5% pay raise in July. Big Island Now.
County seeks to fill Community Development Plan Action Committees. The County of Hawaiʻi seeks applicants for its Community Development Plan (CDP) Action Committees for Kona and Puna. Big Island Now.
Maui
New rules on Maui Police Department’s concealed carry weapon policy go into effect. Any concealed carry weapons license applications submitted before January 1, 2024, but are pending approval will not be subject to the new rules. Maui Now.
Thousands of Lahaina restaurant workers to receive $600 prepaid debit cards. Thousands of Lahaina restaurant workers are scheduled to receive financial aid in the form of $600 prepaid debit cards following a fundraiser by celebrity chef Guy Fieri. Hawaii Public Radio.
Parents And Teachers Say Schools Must Do More To Help Those Still Traumatized By Lahaina Fire. Campuses have expanded their mental health resources, but some people say the response has been inadequate. Civil Beat.
Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center hours to change Tuesday. The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center will have shorter hours next year, starting Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Star-Advertiser.
Survivor shares video of his dramatic Lahaina escape in bid to share a powerful message. Nearly five months after the Maui wildfires killed at least 100 people, a Lahaina man is sharing dramatic videos of his escape. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
County seeks approval for ‘Waimea 400’ affordable housing. As the County of Kaua‘i Housing Agency works to obtain land use and environmental approvals for a new affordable housing development on the island’s westside, the agency is asking members of the public to weigh in on plans for the future project. Garden Island.
Home sales hold steady, price eases. A weary housing market showed a spark of life in the penultimate month of 2023, as sales of single-family homes were on par with the same period a year earlier on the island of Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones, killing 27 Ukrainians - KYIV, Ukraine >> Russia launched 122 missiles and dozens of drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said today, killing at least 27 civilians across ...
No comments:
Post a Comment