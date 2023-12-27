Legal battle could limit rural Hawaii abortion access, controversial water resource official Kaleo Manuel leaves post, Maui realtors newsletter offends Lahaina fire survivors, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Case of newborn girl left in trash bin shines light on legal options. Could knowledge of Hawaii’s “Baby Safe Haven” law have prevented a mother from giving birth and dumping her live newborn infant into a trash bin Saturday night in Kahala? Star-Advertiser.
Reinstated water official Manuel leaving post. The departure of Kaleo Manuel as deputy director of the Commission on Water Resource Management will be effective Jan. 5, according to state Sen. Lorraine Inouye. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaiʻi requests additional $56M from state Legislature. The costs would fund over 100 positions at UH campuses statewide that would boost mental health counselors, medical programs and campus security. UH has a total operating cost of $1.3 billion. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Public asked to weigh in on impacts of Marine Corps Base Hawaii facility upgrades. The military is looking to upgrade its facilities at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Windward Oahu and the public is invited to weigh in on those proposed plans. Hawaii News Now.
Building A Bike Path From Nanakuli To Manoa Could Take 20 Years. The City and County of Honolulu is soliciting contractors for help crafting an initial plan. Civil Beat.
Naloxone required at bars and restaurants starting 2024. The majority of businesses with liquor licenses on Oahu will be required to have naloxone, a drug that counters opioid overdoses on site starting the new year. Honolulu became the first major American city to pass a law of its kind. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County issues the most new building permits for homes in the state. According to data from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization, the county granted 930 permits for new residences between January and April of 2023. In the same time period, Honolulu County issued 330 permits, Maui County issued 235, and Kauaʻi County issued 185 permits. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
State senators from Maui earn leadership roles and committee assignments for 2024. The Hawaiʻi State Senate announced its finalized leadership and committee assignments ahead of the 32nd Legislature to continue on Jan. 17, 2024. Maui Now.
Hui O Ka Wai Ola gets $179K FEMA funds to increase water quality testing in Lahaina. HOKWO was one of the first groups to test water quality in the burn zone and continues to monitor conditions at seven sites within Lahaina town. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Businesses In Lahaina May Face Significant Barriers To Reopening. A California town recovering from a devastating wildfire offers a glimpse of the challenges ahead for Lahaina's business community -- along with a few possible solutions. Civil Beat.
Maui realtors apologize after sending newsletter about Lahaina properties. After sending out a newsletter discussing Lahaina properties some considered offensive, Wailea-based real estate brokerage Romvari Realty apologized for the message. KITV4.
Kauai
Fireworks go on sale for New Year’s Eve. Kaua‘i Fire Department officials said that fireworks and firecrackers may only be ignited on private property between 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, and only licensed pyro-technicians with proper permits are authorized to ignite aerial fireworks. Garden Island.
