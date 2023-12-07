Raise proposed for state schools chief, flags at half staff for Pearl Harbor Day, protected birds nesting in Skyline construction path, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
House Abruptly Cancels Hearing On Plans To Lapse School Construction Funds. Lawmakers had planned to have a public discussion about the unpopular decision to delay or even scrap an array of public school projects, but then called it off. Civil Beat.
Major takeaways from Gov. Josh Green's 1st year in office address. Gov. Josh Green reflected on his one year in office with a video message released Tuesday, specifically noting the "difficult challenges" the state has faced over the past several months. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News.
Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff today in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. At the direction of the U.S. President Joe Biden, Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green has ordered the U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today at the state Capitol in Honolulu, all state offices and agencies and the Hawaiʻi National Guard in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Kauai Now.
USS Pearl Harbor makes Hawaii pit stop. The USS Pearl Harbor stopped in its namesake port this weekend as it concluded a Pacific deployment — its last for a while as the ship prepares for a round of repairs and upgrades. Star-Advertiser.
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor makes trip to honor comrades lost in Dec. 7 attacks. Pearl Harbor survivor “Ike” Schab is back in Honolulu. The 103-year-old was greeted with applause Sunday as he got off his flight from Portland. Hawaii News Now.
New funding program for commercial farmers to start agroforestry. Commercial farmers have a chance at the gift of a federal grant aimed at building food security with agroforestry practices. The Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative and The Nature Conservancy are shepherding the program. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Federally protected birds are nesting in path of future Skyline rail route. As the rail project moves into the next section of Oahu, a group of bird advocates says it's concerned about white terns, because hundreds of the native Hawaiian birds have nests in urban Honolulu. KITV4.
Hawaii lawmakers want habitual bad drivers off the road. A state lawmaker and City Council chairperson Wednesday urged Oahu motorists to slow down and asked for a renewed focus on getting habitual bad drivers off the road. Star-Advertiser.
Personal lockers on beaches proposed to prevent beach theft. According to tourism officials, the Waikiki Safe and Sound Campaign from September 2022 dramatically lowered rates of property and violent crimes. KHON2.
Home sale volume down, prices mixed on Oahu in November. Oahu’s housing market experienced relatively small and mostly negative changes in sales and prices of previously owned homes last month. Star-Advertiser.
Waianae town hall provides updates on game rooms, crimes. At a public meeting Tuesday on crime on Oahu’s West Side, officials provided updates on ongoing efforts related to illegal game rooms and crime prevention at public parks and in schools. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawai‘i County Council approves hiring outside counsel for defense against civil lawsuit claiming Clean Water Act. The Hawai‘i County Council approved hiring outside counsel to defend the County in a civil lawsuit filed by a local nonprofit that accuses the County of violating federal laws by discharging treated sewage into waters around Honokōhau Bay through groundwater. Big Island Now.
Kia’s rezoing request rejected: Millie’s Deli, New Saigon won’t be replaced by auto dealership. After impassioned support from community members, a pair of Keaukaha restaurants have been spared eviction and won’t be replaced by a car dealership in two years. Tribune-Herald.
HPD detective pleads not guilty. A Hawaii Police Department detective accused of lying to a Hilo grand jury in March pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of perjury and tampering with a government record. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Blessing marks construction of new Kaiāulu o Kūku′ia affordable housing and Bezos Academy preschool. An estimated 200 affordable rentals are under construction in Lahaina as part of the Kaiāulu o Kūku′ia project, which includes Hawaiʻi’s very first Bezos Academy preschool. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Housing project’s timing depends on Lahaina recovery. The timing of construction for the next phase of the Villages of Leiali’i subdivision mauka of the Lahaina Civic Center “will follow recovery of the project’s surrounding area” impacted by the fires, the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands said in a report last month. Maui News.
Army Corps of Engineers making progress on temporary elementary school in Lahaina. The US Army Corps of Engineers is making progress on the project to design and install modular buildings for a temporary elementary school in Lahaina, which will fill the void created by the loss of King Kamehameha III Elementary that was destroyed in the Aug. 8 fire. Maui Now.
Hawaii’s Weak Biosecurity Is Threatening Maui’s Recovery Efforts. The work requires a ton of compost and mulch. But without a local composting facility, that will have to be shipped in — a gateway for invasive species. Civil Beat.
FEMA invites Maui property owners to Direct Lease informational event. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is inviting short-term rental property owners to its Direct Lease Industry Day this Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Parcel on Honokohau Bay purchased. Na Mamo Aloha ‘Aina o Honokohau, a Honokohau-based nonprofit organization, in partnership with the County of Maui and Hawai’i Land Trust has completed the purchase of 1.447 acres on Honokohau Bay in Kaanapali. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i rancher accused of cattle theft. A cattle company owned by a billionaire Idaho businessman is suing a former Kaua‘i ranch employee for allegedly stealing nearly 200 cows and having them slaughtered without authorization. Garden Island.
