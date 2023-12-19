Google to pay $700M to states, consumers in app store settlement - Google has agreed to pay $700 million and make several other concessions to settle allegations that it had been stifling competition against its Android ...
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Green ups budget more than $1B in response to Maui fire disaster, metal detectors added to state Capitol, Zuckerberg plans underground shelter at new Kauai home, Benioff donates 282 acres for affordable housing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
Governor wants to add more than $1 billion to budget. Green: New Budget Helps Maui But Doesn’t Neglect Housing, Mental Health. The governor revives the idea of a 'green fee' levied on tourists that would help offset the impact of climate change. The recovery from the Aug. 8 Maui wildfire will cost state government about $500 million in the year ahead. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Governor's full 167-page Budget in Brief can be found here.
Hawaii’s Business Records Agency Makes It Hard To Find Information On People. The agency used to do the search itself for free if you knew to call and ask. Now, you have to pay $1,000 a month for a subscription to look up a person's name on the public database. Civil Beat.
BLNR approves new rules for catching and selling nearshore reef fish. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources last week unanimously voted to accept changes that regulate the fishing of manini, kole, kala and uhu in Hawaiʻi. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii congressman calls for moratorium on ‘destructive’ deep sea mining. U.S. Rep. Ed Case, a Democrat representing Hawaii's 1st Congressional District, has introduced legislation calling for a ban on deep sea mining in U.S. and international waters. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii tourism industry expects soft holiday season. Hawaii travel sellers say tourism across the Hawaiian Islands, which was softening even before the devastating Aug. 8 Maui wildfires, is not likely to set any holiday records. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority awards contract for Island Visitor Education and Brand Management Support Services. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, which is working among communities to manage tourism in a sustainable manner, has awarded a contract for island-based visitor education and brand management support services for Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi. Maui Now.
State Capitol ups its security. The next time you visit, be prepared to have to go through metal detectors. The new system was installed Monday afternoon at three entrances — two at the rotunda elevators and one at the chamber level. KHON2.
Oahu
HPD chief says he’s ‘not aware of all the facts’ in alleged mishandling of crash involving officer. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan appeared on a local live radio show. The case centers around Honolulu Police Cpl. Vasai Isala Jr. Hawaii News Now.
New initiative is launched to save coconut trees from invasive beetles. The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center and its nonprofit, Elepaio Social Services, held a blessing Monday morning at their new coconut nursery as they introduced a new initiative to save coconut tree species from the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle. Star-Advertiser.
Hale Vietnam fined again for stiffing workers on overtime, tips. The owners of a Vietnamese restaurant in Kaimuki were fined by the U.S. Department of Labor for the second time in eight years after they kept a portion of employees’ tips and failed to pay overtime wages totaling nearly $60,000. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Proposed registry of property owners aims to curb squatting. Owners residing outside of the county would need to designate an agent who lives or maintains a permanent office on the island and submit the agent’s information instead. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i County names interim administrator to newly created office. Hawaiʻi County has selected Bethany Morrison as the Interim Administrator of the newly established Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity, and Resilience. Big Island Now.
Benioffs donate 282 acres to Hawaii Island nonprofit. The Hawaii Island Community Development Corp., a Hilo-based nonprofit organization, announced Monday that it has received a major land and cash donation for affordable housing at Ouli in North Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
Waikoloa Maneuver Area Cleanup Reaches Milestone. A final Record of Decision for Munitions Response Site Sector 15, or Pu‘ukapu, marking the end of response actions at the 11,200-acre former defense site. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
SBA to open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center Dec. 19 at the Kahului Library. Even though the federal deadline to apply for wildfire damage or losses has passed, Hawaiʻi residents and businesses have been granted a 45-day grace period, until Thursday, Jan. 25, to submit SBA loan applications for physical property damage caused by the wildfires. Maui Now.
Kauai
Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound includes a 5,000 sq. ft. underground shelter. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is spending a reported $270 million building the ultimate home in Hawaii. Zuckerberg’s super compound sits on 1,400 acres of land on the Koolau Ranch on Kauai, complete with top-notch security and a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter that’s packed with its own food and energy supplies. Atlanta Journal-Constitution. KHON2.
Update: Aliomanu Road work postponed until further notice; new start date to be announced. The Department of Public Works and its contractor Earthworks Pacific, Inc., announced that road work on Aliomanu Road will be postponed until further notice. Kauai Now.
Posted by All Hawaii News at 5:55 AM
No comments:
Post a Comment