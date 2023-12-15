Economic forecast a mixed bag while tourism satisfaction remains high, Native Hawaiian leaders tackle deep-sea mining, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Visitor satisfaction in Hawai‘i remains high despite Maui wildfires, survey finds. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism recently released the results of its Third Quarter Visitor Satisfaction and Activity Survey for 2023, which found that at least 95% of visitors from each geographic region surveyed rated the Hawaiian Islands as “excellent” or “above average” when it comes to offering a variety of experiences. Maui Now.
Native Hawaiian leaders take a stand against the world’s ‘next gold rush’. On Thursday morning, Native Hawaiian leaders and members of the the Polynesian Voyaging Society, including Nainoa Thompson and Archie Kalepa, issued a call to action against companies extracting minerals from the deep sea floor in the Pacific Ocean. Hawaii News Now.
Embattled head of training at Public Safety arrested for DUI. The head of training for the state Public Safety Department is in trouble with the law again. HPD officers arrested Marte Martinez on suspicion of DUI about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
HART Reaches Nearly $60 Million Settlement With Rail Contractor STG. The board overseeing Honolulu rail construction agreed Thursday to pay an additional sum of $59.9 million to one of the transit project’s largest contractors, Shimmick/Traylor/Granite Joint Venture, to settle that venture’s lawsuit over expensive construction delays plus any other remaining claims. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Plan For Aloha Stadium District Includes Workforce And Affordable Housing. The stadium is expected to be game-ready by 2028, but the entire development could take 30 years to complete. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
State representative requests private security guards for some West Oʻahu schools. State Rep. Darius Kila has requested private security guards to patrol after hours at several schools in his district due to recent violence. Hawaii Public Radio.
Unionized workers at Star-Advertiser picket to negotiate better contract. Unionized workers at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser held an informational picket outside the newspaper’s office on Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Matsuda named director of Keck Observatory. The W. M. Keck Observatory on Thursday announced the appointment of Rich Matsuda as its next director, effective Jan. 1. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
FEMA Grants Notice to Proceed On Pohoiki Road, Highway 137 Restoration. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted the County of Hawaiʻi a “Notice to Proceed” on the Pohoiki Road and Highway 137 Road Repair and Water Line Projects, which has been in the planning stages following the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea on the lower East Rift Zone. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Renters Fear Unintended Consequences Of Tax Breaks To Help House Maui Fire Survivors. The county incentives and federal perks are intended to ease the plight of those displaced by the disaster. But some say they're making an already tight rental market even worse. Civil Beat.
Attorney acknowledges deficiencies in Maui homeless sweeps. A Maui County attorney acknowledged Thursday to the state Supreme Court that the county lacks procedures to store items seized in homeless sweeps to allow property owners the opportunity to retrieve their belongings. Star-Advertiser.
Weekly Kula air sampling continues to show air is OK. Air monitoring and sampling in Kula will be continued by the DOH throughout the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Phase II debris removal work to ensure debris removal activities do not significantly impact air quality in the area of Kula. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Cost Increases And Lawsuits Have Jeopardized West Kauai Energy Project. The local utility co-op says it has halted development of the hydroelectric portion of the project. Civil Beat.
