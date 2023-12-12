Economy expected to dip, federal judge says Kaneshiro corruption case to proceed, swastikas painted along H-1 as synagogue threats investigated, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now.
Hawaii Education Department Takes ‘Big First Step’ To Increase Local Food In Schools. Advocates are cautiously optimistic the DOE's recent request for information will result in more local ingredients included in school lunches. Civil Beat.
Hawaii corrections oversight commissioner steps down. Ted Sakai, a Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission stepped down on Dec. 4 to tend to his health. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Authorities probe threat to bomb Hawaii synagogues. Police and federal agents are asking the public to remain vigilant while they investigate antisemitic graffiti and a threat made on the third day of Hanukkah to detonate hidden explosives “inside of every Hawaii synagogue.” Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Search for a new University of Hawaiʻi president set to begin soon. The Board of Regents has approved the search for a new leader of the University of Hawaiʻi as outgoing President David Lassner prepares to retire at the end of 2024. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Electric begins contract negotiations on 15 renewable energy projects. Hawaiian Electric is looking at 15 new renewable energy projects on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui as the company retires older fossil-fueled plants. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻiʻs Millerbird no longer listed as critically endangered after successful relocation. With decades of conservation work paying off, Hawai‘i’s Millerbird that is also known as Ulūlu has been downlisted to Endangered status after being listed as Critically Endangered since 2000. Maui Now.
Oahu
Prosecutors In Keith Kaneshiro Case Did Not Step Over The Line, Judge Rules. A federal judge said that the case can proceed, rejecting accusations of prosecutorial misconduct against Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Wheat and his team. Civil Beat.
Law enforcement: Illegal fireworks sales are fueling organized crime. In hopes of making a safer New Year’s on Oahu, the state is launching an amnesty program for unwanted illegal fireworks. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Honolulu Homeowners: Property Assessments Are Coming Soon. Values increased 0.3% on average across Oahu, far less than the 13.3% average increase last year. Civil Beat.
Swastikas spray-painted along the H-1 spark outrage and conversation to address hate speech. Along the H-1 highway by the Barber’s Point exit, one of the many places that have a swastika along with the star of David graffitied onto signs. Those symbols can be seen for about 10 miles along the H-1 heading into town. Hawaii News Now.
West Oahu health center boosts security with artificial intelligence amid rising crime. Amid the increase in violent crimes in Leeward Oahu, the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center has installed a weapons detection system in its Emergency Department. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Mayor Signs Bill 66 To Expedite Residential Solar Permits. Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth has signed Bill 66, a measure that will “expedite the process of permitting solar electric systems, bringing about cost reductions for homeowners and bolstering the clean, green energy transition” on Hawaiʻi Island, officials say. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court oral argument scheduled for lawsuit challenging Maui houseless sweeps. The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court has scheduled an oral argument on Dec. 14, 2023, for the lawsuit against Maui County challenging a September 2021 houseless sweep at Amala Place near Kanahā Beach Park. Maui Now.
Maui Mayor’s Enhanced Security Detail Could Be Funded By Federal, Wildfire Funds. The estimated cost for overtime and travel expenses for the detail was $110,000, though the Public Safety Department said it was still tallying the bill. Civil Beat.
FEMA closing Kahului Disaster Recovery Center this Friday. The Kahului Disaster Recovery Center on Maui is closing at 6 p.m. this Friday, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Star-Advertiser.
Elevated levels of toxins found in Lahaina ash, test results show. The state Department of Health on Sunday released laboratory results showing ash from homes in Lahaina contain elevated levels of toxics including arsenic, lead, antimony, cobalt and copper. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Student changes on agenda for community council meeting. Lori Ann Cabebe, the Kaua‘i High School PCNC Coordinator, announced a school community council meeting on Dec. 14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Kaua‘i High School cafeteria. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i fishpond access preserved for community. Trust for Public Land, Waipā Foundation, the County of Kaua‘i and the State of Hawai‘i have announced the purchase and transfer of ownership and stewardship of a quarter-acre of land in the Waipā ahupua‘a along Kauaʻi’s north shore. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
George Santos attorney expresses optimism about plea talks - CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. >> Former U.S. Rep. George Santos ’ lawyer expressed optimism about plea negotiations in Santos’ criminal fraud case today, successfu...
No comments:
Post a Comment