Hannemann named tourism chairman, Tam to lead state Democratic Party, developer with sketchy past seeks to rebuild Maui, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Rep. Adrian Tam picked to serve as Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi's interim chair. Rep. Adrian Tam has assumed the interim chair position of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi, finishing Dennis Jung’s term after the party ousted him due to a lack of confidence following challenges in fundraising and filling party officer vacancies. Hawaii Public Radio.
Study: Low wages a threat to ‘heart and soul’ of society in Hawaii. A new study finds more than half of Hawaii’s households are living from paycheck to paycheck, one financial hardship away from poverty. Tribune-Herald.
Nearly 600 EBT cardholders in Hawaii victimized by fraud. Cybercriminals have accessed funds from nearly 600 Electronic Benefits Transfer cards in Hawaii, more than double the number recently reported, as food insecurity intensifies during the holidays. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric to start new customer power supply program. The utility company announced Wednesday that it has reached a customer participation limit for one such program on Oahu, and is starting a new one for customers on Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Inmate In Arizona Prison Died With Meth In His System. Other prisoners were seen entering the cell of Richard Taylor Jr. before his body was found at the Saguaro Correctional Center. Civil Beat.
Oahu
‘Horrible situation’: Erosion along Oahu’s North Shore brings hefty fines and few easy solutions. A North Shore homeowner facing almost $1 million in fines for illegal erosion barriers has told the state that he had no idea the surf could take his house. Hawaii News Now.
‘Every last drop’ of fuel will be removed, Red Hill commander says. Joint Task Force Red Hill began removing the fuel in October after more than a year of making repairs and upgrades to the World War II-era facility and the pipelines that connect it to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Since then just over 104 million gallons have been removed, which the military says is 99.9% of what is in the facility. Star-Advertiser.
US Senate approves $1.6B defense spending bill addressing Red Hill crisis. Millions of dollars are set aside to improve the water systems at Fort Shafter, Schofield Barracks, the Kaneohe Marine base, and Aliamanu and Helemano Military Reservations. Hawaii News Now.
Former Oahu corrections officer sentenced to 42 months for smuggling meth. 52-year-old Richard Ascencio has been sentenced to 42 months for possession and conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Round 2 of the plan to protect the Ala Wai Canal area from flooding. The 2-mile-long canal is key to the vitality of neighborhoods around Waikīkī, which harbors much of the visitor industry. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gun safety and tips to get concealed carry permits highlight unique town hall in Kapolei. Hawaii’s Minority Leader brought police and residents together to talk about self-defense.Amid a recent rash of violent crimes in West Oahu, State Lawmaker Diamond Garcia, who represents portions of Varona Village, ‘Ewa, and Kapolei, said residents have flooded his office with calls asking for information to apply for a license to carry. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Native Hawaiians, astronomers cherish Mauna Kea. Shane Palacat-Nelsen’s voice drops to a reverent tone as he tells the story of the snow goddess Poliahu who Native Hawaiians believe inhabits the summit of Mauna Kea, the highest point in Hawaii. Associated Press.
Public comment sought for how to improve accessibility at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. The National Park Service is seeking public feedback on a draft Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan for Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park in an effort to make the Big Island park easier for people with disabilities to access. Big Island Now.
North Kohala acreage purchased for preservation. Over 600 acres in North Kohala will be preserved thanks to Hawaii Land Trust and partners Na Kalai Wa‘a, federal, state and county agencies, and the Kohala community. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Study finds feral animals increase risk of disease in ʻōhiʻa lehua trees. Researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi found that cattle and pigs play a fatal role in the spread of disease for ʻōhiʻa lehua trees on Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi County breaks ground on Lālāmilo 10 Million-Gallon Reservoir Project. Hawaiʻi County officials and the state Department of Water Supply broke ground on the Lālāmilo 10 Million-Gallon Reservoir Project last week. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
This Developer Wants Public Money To Build Maui’s Future. Has He Come Clean About His Own Past? Paul Sau-Ki Cheng says he was exonerated of his financial crimes in the 1980s. The public record does not show that. Civil Beat.
Maui Is Using An Old Job Description In Its Search For A New Emergency Administrator. Maui County’s job description for the new head of its Emergency Management Agency is recycled from 13 years ago, and salary data shows the next administrator may end up being the lowest-paid out of all such agency directors in the state. Civil Beat.
Lahaina residents to stay in current hotels through holiday season. Residents affected by the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires who were scheduled to relocate to new Red Cross non-congregate shelter locations between Friday and next Monday will stay in their current hotel shelter locations until after the holidays, the American Red Cross of Hawaii announced Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
New technology used to design recovery plan as Phase 2 in Maui wildfire response begins. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the County of Maui are using the 3D technology to better visualize the extent of damage in Lahaina as they design a recovery plan. Maui Now.
Kauai
Ambulance services issue gets clarity. The state Department of Health met with the Kaua‘i County Council regarding the future of ambulance services on Wednesday, nearly two months after protests led the department to cancel its decision to change emergency medical providers. Garden Island.
Community-led effort preserves Kauaʻi fishpond access into perpetuity. The Trust for Public Land facilitated the purchase and transfer of Halulu Fishpond Access from Waioli Corp. to the Waipā Foundation. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai nurse attacked in emergency room recovering from extensive injuries. Sonia, a registered nurse at Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, said it was a shift she’ll never forget. KHON2.
