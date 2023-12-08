School facilities official out amid construction backlog controversy, superintendent pay raise deferred, Land Board to mull new ocean stewardship fee today, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Decision deferred on $10K pay raise for schools superintendent. A proposal to raise the salary of state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi by $10,000, to $250,000, was held back in a state Board of Education committee Thursday, but a separate proposal to expand the criteria used to evaluate him was amended and approved. Star-Advertiser.
Regents to revise plan in UH president search. Following nearly six hours of board debate and public testimony at a University of Hawaii Board of Regents meeting Thursday, the regents voted to make significant changes to a proposed plan for finding the next UH president, to make it more transparent and include more stakeholders’ input. Star-Advertiser.
New Rules For Ocean Users, Taking Certain Fish Go To Hawaiʻi Board. A new rule on ocean stewardship user fees, and amendments for the sustainable harvest of important reef fish, go to the BLNR on Friday. Big Island Video News.
Study documents harm to coral reefs from overfishing. Aquatic biologists have long known the importance of algae-eating fish to the overall health of coral reefs. But new research documents just how important species like surgeonfish and parrotfish are to Hawaii’s coral reefs. Star-Advertiser.
Pearl Harbor survivors reflect on anniversary of day of infamy. At the age of 102, Harry Chandler returned to Pearl Harbor for the first time since he survived the infamous surprise attack on the base on Dec. 7, 1941. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hōkūleʻa is back in Hawaiʻi to train the next generation of navigators. Over the last six months, Hōkūleʻa traveled more than 2,800 miles and visited 45 communities from Juneau, Alaska, to Long Beach, California, as part of the Moananuiākea Voyage. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council passes bill to address the City’s 2,000+ position vacancies. The Honolulu City Council passed a bill Wednesday addressing hiring deficiencies in the City and County of Honolulu, which has more than 2,000 position vacancies. Maui Now.
Hawaii Lobbyist Pleads Guilty To Illegal Drug Possession At Vet Clinic. The politically connected former president of an Oahu veterinary clinic has admitted she improperly obtained drugs for animals using the credentials of an unknowing veterinarian who no longer worked there. Civil Beat.
Kualoa Ranch considers having Haiku Stairs on its property. The Friends of Haiku Stairs, the group attempting to block the city’s demolition of the once legally accessible steel steps built along a sheer ridgeline above Kaneohe, isn’t the only entity interested in the Windward Oahu landmark. Star-Advertiser.
HPD corporal placed on restricted duty, had police powers removed after crash that seriously injured motorcyclist. Body camera footage HPD didn’t want the public to see captured the actions of an off-duty HPD corporal shortly after a crash records show he caused. Vasai Isala Jr. recently slammed his subsidized vehicle into the back of a motorcyclist, seriously injuring the rider. Hawaii News Now.
Despite previous settlement, city tries to deny liability in near-fatal crash involving 4 officers. Four Honolulu police officers charged criminally for a crash that critically or seriously injured six people were acting outside the scope of their duties. That’s according to the city, which does not want to be held liable for the alleged actions. Hawaii News Now.
2 HPD Officers Disciplined For Working An Unauthorized Side Job On The Clock. Sgt. Jefferey Pohaku and Cpl. Mark Montez provided security in uniform for a company in 2018 and 2019 without prior permission from the police department. Civil Beat.
1 Million Sea Urchins Have Now Been Deployed To Eat Kaneohe’s Invasive Seaweeds. Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources, which houses the Anuenue Fisheries Research Center where the urchin are grown, notes a measured decrease in invasive seaweeds on every reef that has been stocked with lab-reared urchins. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
New law streamlines building permit process. The law, which began life as Bill 84, amends and streamlines parts of the County Code regarding the issuance of building permits and permit extensions, standardizing the time it takes to receive them. Tribune-Herald.
Kona low system provided some drought relief, but dry conditions expected to persist. The Kona low system that swept over the state at the end of November gave Big Islanders, especially those using water catchment systems, a welcome respite from the drought. Tribune-Herald.
Renewable energy project in the works. A community meeting was held Wednesday to provide updates about the Kalaoa Solar Project, a proposed 40-acre renewable energy facility on state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands property in Kalaoa. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
November’s Kona low brought flash flooding, some relief to drought conditions on Maui. On Maui, the National Weather Service’s latest precipitation summaries found that the US Geological Survey’s rain gage at West Wailuaiki Stream had the highest monthly total of 23.89 inches (120% of average), and the highest daily total of 9.83 inches on Nov. 30. Maui Now.
Department of Health: Maui air monitoring in November shows good quality in wildfire-impacted areas. Air monitoring and sampling conducted in wildfire-impacted areas of Maui between Nov. 8 and 15, 2023, shows good air quality, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. Maui Now.
Kauai
Proposal to rebuild Coco Palms Resort on Kauai remains an issue for residents. State Board of Land and Natural Resources will review a permit application to develop a resort in Wailua where it once stood. KITV4.
Passenger count plunges at Lihu‘e Airport in November. The number of people getting off domestic passenger flights at Lihu‘e Airport dropped below 60,000 in November, marking the second lowest total for any month this year. Garden Island.
GoFarm Hawai‘i returning; free participation to applicants referred by employers. GoFarm Hawai‘i will offer free participation to applicants recommended by employers in agriculture, food systems, or farm-to-table. Kauai Now.
