Schools superintendent to reorganize department following $2B construction fund backlog, Kaneshiro bribery trial set, Red Hill fuel lingers in water, volcano air tours limited, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Leadership roles in limbo as Hawaii Tourism Authority preps for Legislature. The Hawaii Tourism Authority has less than a month to shore up uncertainties surrounding its budget, leadership for the agency and for some key contractors before the state Legislature convenes its 2024 session. Star-Advertiser.
Prisons Director And Corrections Commission Agree To Keep Talking And Meeting. After a brief impasse, Department of Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson is once again participating in meetings. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Judge denies ex-city prosecutor’s last ditch effort to have public corruption case thrown out. A bribery trial is set to begin in February for Keith Kaneshiro, Honolulu’s longest-serving city prosecutor, and his campaign donors from an engineering firm. Hawaii News Now.
Petroleum From Red Hill Leaks May Be Lingering In Pearl Harbor Drinking Water. A new EPA report lends credence to complaints that residents say were otherwise falling on deaf ears. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
State crews continue slope assessment following Pali Highway landslide. Pali Highway’s townbound lanes remains closed following a landslide Wednesday, and state officials say assessments of the slope are ongoing. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
HVNP air tours limited: New management plan puts substantial restrictions on overflights. Air tours above Hawaii Volcanoes Natural Park will be cut by nearly 90% under a long-awaited new Air Tour Management Plan. Tribune-Herald.
Telescope removed from Caltech Submillimeter Observatory atop Maunakea; decommissioning paused until spring. The Leighton telescope has been taken out of the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory and removed from Maunakea on the Big Island for shipment to Chile for re-use. Big Island Now.
$18M federal grants slated for Big Island road and sidewalk safety improvements. The Big Island is slated to receive a share of more than $18 million in federal grants to the State of Hawaii from the U.S. Department of Transportation for projects to improve safety on roads and sidewalks. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
County of Maui launching online portal to improve public records request process. The County of Maui aims to make it easier for residents to request and receive public records in accordance with Hawai’i law, thanks to software technology modernization, the county Department of the Corporation Counsel announced Thursday. Maui Now.
Maui lawmakers outline latest measures aimed at averting wildfires. During a press conference Thursday, Maui county council members discussed three bills they hope will help prevent wildfires on the island. KITV4.
Maui Starts Building Temporary Landfill For Wildfire Ash And Debris Despite Public Concerns. The county has proposed making Olowalu the permanent site to store 400,000 cubic yards of contaminated material but the mayor will make the final decision. Civil Beat.
Options Expanding For Displaced Maui Families Struggling To Find Housing. A philanthropic partnership led by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is offering a direct leasing program and increased stipends for hosts. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
State intends to declare traffic emergency zone on Kaua‘i due to instability of slope by ‘Opaeka‘a Falls Scenic Lookout. A traffic emergency zone designation allows the state to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state road. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation. Kauai Now.
