Hawaiian Airlines sale to Alaska Airlines will impact Hawaii travelers, state Democratic Party names interim chairman, Japanese tourists staying away, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Airline analysts, experts tout deal between Alaska, Hawaiian. Hawaiian Airlines’ pending $1.9 billion sale to Alaska Airlines was praised by industry analysts and experts as a positive development that is expected to receive clearance by the U.S. Department of Justice and benefit the flying public. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii governor’s emergency housing panel resumes work. An emergency working group established in July by Gov. Josh Green to speed delivery of affordable housing in Hawaii has gotten back to work after initial setbacks that included legal challenges and the resignation of its leader. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii conference tackles North Korean human rights situation, amid Kim Jong Un’s ongoing threats. On Monday, Dec. 4, the diplomatic community is hosting a North Korean Human Rights Hawaii Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center focused on the situation in North Korea, which human rights advocates say is dire and often ignored in global conversations. Hawaii News Now.
Democratic Party of Hawai‘i Elects Interim Party Chair. The State Central Committee, the governing body for the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i, voted in Adrian Tam as their new interim Party Chair at a special meeting that was held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Maui Now.
Japanese Travelers Are Steering Clear Of Hawaii. Once Hawaii's top international tourist market, Japanese visitors are staying away from the islands amid inflated prices and a weak yen. Civil Beat.
Condo Task Force Facing Deadline May Punt To State Auditor Instead. A condominium task force established to identify issues related to condo associations and the systems in place to resolve disputes with unit owners is supposed to submit an interim report of its findings and recommendations by the end of this month. Civil Beat.
New Lawsuit Against Former Hawaii Defense Contractor Alleges Charity Fraud. Martin Kao, who's pleaded guilty to numerous criminal charges already, faces a barrage of lawsuits seeking to recoup money he's alleged to have stolen or misspent. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Charter Schools Say Test Scores Don’t Tell The Whole Story. While charter schools fall below the state average in reading and math proficiency, leaders and advocates look to alternate ways of measuring success. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council anti-bribery bill fades in committee. Bill 36, in its original form, had one purpose: to end corruption within the troubled city Department of Planning and Permitting. Star-Advertiser.
Navy ‘safely’ recovers military spy plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost 2 weeks. Navy confirms P-8A plane successfully removed from Kaneohe Bay. U.S. Navy officials confirmed Sunday that a team of military and civilian experts has successfully raised the P-8A Poseidon airplane from Kaneohe Bay and back onto the Marine Corps Base Hawaii runway. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Waipahu High School Opens New Academy Learning Center. The $29 million center aims to promote collaboration among students on different career pathways. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Bill targets flavored vapes: Measure aims to reduce use among teens. A bill to be discussed at this week’s County Council Policy Committee on Health, Safety and Well-Being would prohibit retailers from selling, marketing or advertising any tobacco or nicotine product that tastes or smells like anything other than tobacco. Tribune-Herald.
Contractor breaks ground on Hilo High’s new football field, track. Construction work on a new football field and track at Hilo High School — a project that has long languished on the drawing board — is underway. Tribune-Herald.
Funds allocated for ‘overall replacement’ of Laupahoehoe ramp. The deteriorating boat ramp has been sorely in need of restoration for years, because the pounding surf has worn away much of its concrete and exposed rebar, which could damage any boat launching from the site. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Is Still Searching For Someone To Lead Its Emergency Management Agency. With the expiration of interim administrator Darryl Oliveira's three-month contract, a selection committee is considering 15 candidates. Civil Beat.
Maui councilmembers float idea of forming a commission for tourism management. The Maui County Council is moving Bill 138 to create the commission, focusing on reducing the negative impacts of tourism while maximizing its benefits. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui Relief TANF Program outreach for noncitizens to be held Dec. 10. An outreach event to reach noncitizen families with dependent children, who could be eligible for Maui Relief TANF Program benefits, will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, in Lahaina. Maui Now.
DHHL awards 25 pastoral lots in Kahikinui, Maui. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands awarded 25 pastoral lots Saturday as part of the department’s Kuleana Program. Maui Now.
Unexploded ordnance forces road closures, evacuations. Some classes were relocated to another portion of the Lihikai School campus and lunch and recess were held indoors at the school as police handled a report of an old unexploded ordnance at a nearby residence in Kahului, school and police officials said Friday afternoon. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i DMV announces new requirement to schedule Type 3 Road Tests. Customers under age 18 must now complete their required driver’s education courses prior to scheduling a road test. Kauai Now.
