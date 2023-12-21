Mizuno named homeless czar, last Red Hill fuel tanker heading to Subic Bay, Senate panel grills DOE for not spending $465M, state borrows $750M in bonds, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. KITV4.
Senators Grill DOE Officials For Failure To Spend Project Money Before Deadline. Three weeks after the Hawaii Department of Education proposed to relinquish over $465 million in school facility funds, DOE officials faced tough questions from state senators at a briefing Wednesday. Civil Beat.
State of Hawaiʻi Issues $750M in general obligation bonds. The bonds will provide critical funding for various public buildings and facilities, elementary and secondary schools, community college and university facilities, public libraries, parks and highways, among other public improvement projects, the administration said in a press release. Kauai Now.
Last tanker of Red Hill fuel departs. The last tanker participating in the defueling of the Navy’s underground Red Hill facility sailed out of Pearl Harbor on Wednesday morning. The fuel aboard the tanker will be delivered to Subic Bay and is expected to support operations in the South China Sea. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
PUC asked to reconsider solar decision. Two solar industry groups have filed a motion requesting the state Public Utilities Commission reconsider a recent decision they say could make rooftop solar systems less attractive to homeowners and small businesses. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
16 tons of illegal fireworks seized at Honolulu Harbor. The Illegal Fireworks Task Force, operated under the state Department of Law Enforcement, seized a shipment of about 16 tons of illegal aerial fireworks in Honolulu late last week, the department announced in a news release Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Should Oahu Have Armed Police Officers Inside Its Schools? Honolulu is the only county in Hawaii that doesn't use school resource officers. Some leaders feel that should change. Civil Beat.
Landslide could keep Pali closed through the weekend. A landslide caused by heavy rain led to the closure of Pali Highway’s town-bound lanes Wednesday afternoon and could remain closed through the weekend, according to state officials. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
HPD investigating bizarre break-in at Oahu judge's home. Sources tell Island News this happened on Wednesday just before noon at Judge Robert Mark Browning's home in Kailua. Sources say a woman removed a window screen from an open window, reached inside the home, and dropped a civil complaint summons. KITV4.
US Army and DOT make progress toward 50-year lease for Dillingham Airfield. The U.S. Army and State Department of Transportation announced they’re making progress on a proposed 50-year lease Wednesday. Officials say the lease would allow the North Shore airfield to remain open for commercial activities, like glider flying, sky diving, and sightseeing. Hawaii News Now.
All-way stop activated at ‘dangerous’ intersection in Makiki. A new all-way stop at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets and Iolani Avenue aims to reduce speeding and the number of traffic accidents in the area. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
$10 million funding approved for homeless service providers. Allocation of nearly $10 million to 16 homeless service providers covering 22 projects was approved Wednesday by the County Council. West Hawaii Today.
Keiki urge vape bill’s passage: County Council votes 8-0 to approve the measure in first reading. A proposed Big Island ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products was widely popular Wednesday with residents and the Hawaii County Council. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
UH scientists fill Maui water quality information void with free testing. Over four months after the Maui fires contaminated water sources, the Maui Department of Water Supply gave the all-clear Friday for another cluster of Lahaina homes to consume their tap water. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hotel workers, community rally for housing solutions on Maui. Hotel workers from ILWU Local 142 and Unite Here Local 5 are calling for short-term housing solutions to provide immediate relief to Maui residents displaced by the Lahaina fire, and for the longer-term housing solutions that the county has long needed. Star-Advertiser.
As holidays approach, Lahaina fire survivors struggle to find housing and healing. More than four months have passed since devastating fires destroyed Lahaina town. Survivors are still left searching for housing, healing and the holiday spirit. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kiwikiu found in Nakula on Maui provides hope in ongoing effort to save species. Nearly two years after conservationists believed all seven kiwikiu birds translocated to the Nakula Natural Area Reserve on Maui had died, a single honeycreeper from the group was located and confirmed to be alive. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County Council approves phone hacking device for police. During a Kaua‘i County Council meeting on Dec. 20, council members unanimously approved the acceptance of an $11,743.60 donation from Operation Underground Railroad, for a GrayKey, a phone unlocking box made by technology forensics company Grayshift. Garden Island.
County of Kaua‘i honored for work on sea level rise. Senate President Ron Kouchi, who is home for the holidays, delivered the Senate honor on Tuesday to Planning Director Ka‘aina Hull and the Planning Department. Garden Island.
