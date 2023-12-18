Hawaii grapples with homeless laws, Chinese hackers target infrastructure, governor threatens Maui rental moratorium, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Green’s Homeless Coordinator Is Leaving Post. Gov. Josh Green has not named a replacement yet for James Koshiba, who has been in the role for just under a year. Civil Beat.
Gov. Josh Green appoints Tyson Miyake to Maui House seat. Gov. Josh Green has appointed Tyson Miyake — a Maui High School graduate and former chief of staff to then-Mayor Michael Victorino — to the state House representing Wailuku-Waikapu on Maui. Star-Advertiser.
Chinese hackers targeting assets in Hawaii. A water utility and other government and private assets in Hawaii have been targeted this year by hackers working for China’s People’s Liberation Army who are looking for ways to undermine U.S. military capabilities in the Asia-Pacific. Star-Advertiser.
Deep-Sea Mining Vessel Changes Course As Hawaiians Protest From Shore. The Hidden Gem was scheduled to dock in Honolulu Harbor, but it never arrived as demonstrators gathered nearby. Civil Beat.
Coast Guard gets new ship assigned to Hawaii. The Coast Guard has been steadily boosting its footprint in the Pacific. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii State Hospital Workers Were Assaulted More Than 1,700 Times Over The Past 11 Years. Hawaii officials have struggled to address the problem despite building a $160 million forensic hospital designed to improve safety. Civil Beat.
State sues makers of ‘forever chemicals’. Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez filed a lawsuit on behalf of the state Thursday against 25 manufacturers of what is commonly called forever chemicals found in aqueous film-forming foam for use in firefighting, as well as common household products, including cookware, stain and water-resistant fabrics, cleaners, paints and carpeting. Star-Advertiser.
Public input sought in selection of next UH president. University of Hawaii students, faculty, staff, alumni and donors in the 10-campus system are being asked along with community members to help in the search for the next university president by completing a survey. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Capitol pool repairs on track for completion. Long-awaited repairs to one of the ground-level reflecting pools at the state Capitol are coming to a close after decades of leaking it caused in the chamber level — just in time for the next legislative session. Star-Advertiser.
Former lawmaker Whitney Anderson remembered for life of service and heart of gold. Loved ones and community members celebrated the life and legacy of former state lawmaker Whitney Anderson on Sunday morning in Kaneohe. Anderson died last month at his Waimanalo home. He was 91. Hawaii News Now.
Milestone is marked for recovery efforts of Nihoa millerbird. The International Union for Conservation of Nature on Monday downlisted the bird, also known as ululu, from critically endangered to endangered because a second population has been established in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Ewa Politician Says Responsible Gun Owners Will Make Hawaii Safer. Not Everyone Is So Sure. The town hall on Wednesday, organized by state Rep. Diamond Garcia, who represents parts of Varona Village, Ewa and Kapolei, was intended to discuss rising crime rates on West Oahu, as well as address questions from residents curious about how to obtain licenses to carry. Civil Beat.
City measures pave way for transit, stadium development. The Honolulu City Council has adopted two related measures to expand transit-oriented development and rezone 227 acres around Skyline’s Halawa station and the shuttered Aloha Stadium. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Military concludes ‘gravity defueling’ at Red Hill as 60,000 gallons remain. The military task force draining the fuel from the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel facility announced Friday that it had wrapped up the last of its major milestones for the year, completing “gravity defueling” operations. Star-Advertiser.
Planners approve state permit for Kualoa Ranch expansion. The Honolulu Planning Commission has voted to adopt a state special-use permit to allow Kualoa Ranch Inc. to expand business operations at its Windward Oahu property. Star-Advertiser.
EMS staffing shortage leaves one-third of Oahu’s rigs out of service for 12-hour period. Officials said reasons include a combination of approved holiday vacation leave, maternity leave and illness. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Police: Drugs a factor in half the Big Island’s traffic deaths. That sobering statistic was released Friday as police kicked off its holiday campaign — “If You Fell Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI” — with grant funding assistance from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tribune-Herald.
North Kohala Water Notice: Two Wells Inoperable. The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply is asking customers from Hāwī To Hala‘ula to reduce water use by at least 10 percent. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Hawaii Tourism Authority to vote Thursday on Maui recovery plan. The forecast for Maui visitor arrivals is still down through 2024, and the overall visitor count to the state is lower at a time when state revenue is needed to support Maui. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green threatens short-term rental moratorium on Maui. Gov. Josh Green hopes that owners of 3,000 short-term rental units on Maui convert to long-term housing in January for survivors of the Maui wildfires — or face a ban on short-term rentals and higher property taxes. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Maui Now. KITV4.
Hawaii House: Short- And Long-Term Solutions ‘Essential’ To Survival Of West Maui. A final report identifies dozens of legislative proposals to ensure that another Lahaina fire does not occur. But if one does, Hawaii will be better prepared. Civil Beat.
Maui developers seek subsidies to alter projects and help fire evacuees. Maui County officials are being asked to subsidize at least two planned residential subdivisions to affordably house people displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed roughly 3,500 homes in Lahaina. Star-Advertiser.
Kahoolawe Holds Lessons For Maui’s Environmental Recovery From The Wildfires. The severely degraded island has undergone two decades of restoration work after years of overgrazing, bombing and burning. Civil Beat.
Kauai
BLNR weighs in on Coco Palms land parcels issue. A community group fighting to stop the construction of the Coco Palms Resort was awarded joint temporary access rights, along with the developer, for a small piece of disputed state land during a Board of Land and Natural Resources meeting on Dec. 15. Garden Island.
Namahana gets green light from planning commission. The Kaua‘i County Planning Commission unanimously approved the Namahana School Special Use Permit application at its Tuesday, Dec. 12, meeting. Garden Island.
Agriculture Department to host pesticide collection on Kauai. The Hawaii Department of Agriculture’s Pesticides Branch is running a free pesticide disposal program on Kauai for commercial users of pesticides, the HDOA announced Saturday.Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend - NEW YORK >> Jonathan Majors was convicted today of assaulting his former girlfriend after a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged...
No comments:
Post a Comment