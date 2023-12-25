Happy holidays!

Sending holiday greetings and wishes for a healthy, fulfilling and prosperous New Year! Don’t spend your busy holiday season flipping through multiple media sources to keep up with all the top government, political and business news of the day. Go to your local nonprofit All Hawaii News and find the most current news all in one place. www.allhawaiinews.com
We ask that your charitable contributions to All Hawaii News this year be sent instead to the Maui charity of your choice. It takes a village. Mahalo!
No comments:
Post a Comment