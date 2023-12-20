Mauna Kea gains listing on Hawaii Register of Historic Places, Obama spotted at Honolulu high school basketball game, June Jones' DUI case dismissed, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Now.
Former President Barack Obama enjoys courtside action at Iolani Classic. The former commander-in-chief, Barack Obama, was spotted watching in the stands at the opening round of the Iolani Classic Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Oahu Hospitals Are Bolstering Security With High-Tech Gadgets And Additional Guards. The push to protect health care workers comes in response to an increase in violence at facilities around the county. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Officials Brace For An Onslaught Of Privately Launched Fireworks . In the run-up to New Year’s Eve, officials are pleading with residents to take caution and not use illegal fireworks. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Court document: HPD brass ignored sex harassment, retaliation complaints against embattled major. Honolulu Police Maj. Stephen Gerona was shielded from complaints filed by rank-and-file officers, even against the recommendations of the city’s Equal Opportunity Office. Hawaii News Now.
New IHS treatment center getting mentally ill, addicted homeless off the street. The Institute for Human Services’ ‘Imi Ola Piha Homeless Triage Center off of Dillingham Boulevard and Kaaahi Street has gotten 101 homeless people off the street since June 5. Star-Advertiser.
June Jones’ DUI case is dismissed. The University of Hawaii’s winningest football coach won in court Tuesday, beating a June 30 DUI charge, and got his driver’s license back. Star-Advertiser.
Parking controversy grows in Lanikai as residents put rocks on city land to block illegal parkers. Tensions are growing in Lanikai over parking concerns as residents take matters into their own hands by using rocks to block access. Hawaii News Now.
A Feral Feline Sanctuary For Oahu? Land prices and zoning laws make replicating the Lanai Cat Sanctuary a heavy lift for a local nonprofit. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Repairs to former Hilo Memorial could start next year. Renovations to the former Hilo Memorial Hospital should begin next year thanks to a $13 million federal grant. Tribune-Herald.
Electrical Line Relocation Proposed In Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The National Park and HELCO is requesting public input on a proposed electrical transmission line relocation within the park. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Council to hold special council meeting Friday on financing disaster-relief efforts. The Maui County Council will hold a special council meeting Friday at 9 a.m. to consider bills and resolutions related to monetary allocations for disaster-relief efforts. Maui Now.
Maui Senator: Lahaina Recovery Requires That ‘The Whole State Chips In’. Angus McKelvey lays out the proposals he’ll bring to the Legislature next session after a wildfire devastated his district. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Fire chiefs support local nonprofits on Kaua‘i. When the Hawai‘i Fire Chiefs Association met for its 44th annual Training &Business Meeting at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort and Spa from Nov. 15 through 19, the body set up accommodations where the meeting attendees could contribute to several local nonprofits. Garden Island.
Authorities seek inmate erroneously released from Kaua‘i Correctional Center. State Sheriff’s deputies are actively searching for 44-year-old Jesse Kaliko Rivera who was erroneously released from Kaua‘i Circuit Court Tuesday. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
