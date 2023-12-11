Congressional hearing Tuesday on helicopter tourism, Jewish synagogues tighten security after email threat, teachers grapple with AI use in classroom, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Associated Press.
Vacancies In State Child Welfare Services Jobs Reach Their Highest Point In Over A Decade. A report from Department of Human Services to the federal government paints a grim picture, but the state plans to award extra pay to try to attract more workers. Civil Beat.
Email Threat To Jewish Temples In Hawaii Heightens Security Fears. The state Attorney General’s Office and the FBI will investigate an email claiming that explosives had been placed in Jewish synagogues across Hawaii, Gov. Josh Green said. Civil Beat.
Gov. Green marks challenging first year in office, planning ahead to 2024. One of Gov. Josh Green’s pledges on Day 1 in office was to provide more housing — a difficult task made monumental by the devastating Maui wildfires exacerbating Hawaii’s shortage of available and affordable places to live. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Teachers Face ‘Daunting Task’ Addressing AI Use In Classrooms. While some teachers have embraced tools powered by artificial intelligence over the past year, others remain uncertain about its role in their classrooms. Civil Beat.
Culture a big reason to keep Hawaiian Airlines’ identity. The Hawaiian Airlines name is slated to join a roster of longtime kamaaina brands that lived on after being acquired by companies outside Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines’ parent owns Aloha Airlines trade name. Hawaiian Airlines has not only one venerable Hawaii aviation brand name, but a second one from a defunct former competitor. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Parking contract extended for Ala Wai harbor. A short-term contract extension for management of parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor was awarded last week amid ongoing controversy over management of the popular state- controlled harbor and its coveted stalls. Star-Advertiser.
UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity gets $2M award. The University of Hawaii’s Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity has received a $2 million award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Shoreline setback rule amendment to be considered. The Hawaii County Planning Department is holding a public hearing Thursday for the proposed amendment of Rule 11 which sets shoreline setback from 20 to 40 feet from the high water mark. West Hawaii Today.
Strong support for vape bill: Measure seeks to ban all flavored tobacco products. Big Island students gathered Tuesday to urge the Hawaii County Council to approve a ban of flavored tobacco products. Tribune-Herald.
Ground Broken On Largest Water Reservoir In Hawaiʻi. Officials on Thursday broke ground on the 10-Million-Gallon Lālāmilo Water Reservoir, which will be the largest reservoir in the State of Hawaiʻi when completed in two years. Big Island Video News.
Hilo Bay’s water quality targeted for improvement. Last week, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that they would award Hawaii County a $2 million grant to develop a watershed management plan for Hilo Bay. That grant will be accompanied by $464,300 in county funds. Tribune-Herald.
Progress made on Ocean View Skatepark. The nonprofit Ocean View Skatepark Association has for the past few years been fundraising and saving money for the project, which would be located on a portion of Kahuku Park. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui wildfire litigation expected to surge. The number of fire loss lawsuits filed in state court have topped 70 but is expected to soar into the hundreds — and perhaps beyond 1,000 — to easily become the biggest incidence ever of mass tort litigation in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
New Maui water diversion permit approved. Tensions over a new East Maui water allocation permit ran high at a Board of Land and Natural Resources meeting Friday, resulting ultimately in the issuance of another temporary authorization for the continued diversion of millions of gallons of water. Star-Advertiser.
Maui looking at up to $100K for ohana unit construction. On Friday the Council will consider a bill establishing the criteria for the ‘Ohana Assistance Pilot Program, which will offer grants of up to $100,000 to build an accessory dwelling unit, or second farm dwelling, for long-term occupancy. Star-Advertiser.
Lahaina ash characterization testing shows elevated levels of toxic substances. The state Department of Health released data today showing elevated levels of arsenic, lead, antimony, cobalt, and copper in wildfire ash collected in Lahaina. Maui Now.
Lahaina school replacement 2-3 months away. Late February or March is the earliest that a new temporary school being built to replace the King Kamehameha III Elementary School campus lost in the Lahaina fire will be ready for students and teachers to occupy, based on an Army Corps of Engineers timeline. Star-Advertiser. Maui News.
No major holiday tourism boost expected for Maui, bad press cited as one reason. With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the island an economic boost, but they’re now expecting the numbers to fall far below expectations. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
County approves over $2M for fire, disaster prevention. The Kaua‘i County Council approved more than $2 million in funding to be used for fire, ocean and disaster prevention funding during a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi sees near to above average rainfall in November. Regardless of dry conditions persisting throughout the state in November, all rain gauges on Kauaʻi recorded near to above average rainfall totals for the month. Kauai Now.
HECO Approves Three Firm Power Bioenergy Projects - Agrivoltaics – Solar and Agriculture Posted on December 11, 2023, by Henry Curtis Hawaiian Electric Company approved three large biodiesel projects as...
