State and federal officials tour Lahaina as death toll rises to 55, more than 1,000 unaccounted for, wildfire took local emergency leaders by surprise, emergency proclamation bans price gouging, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui’s Top Emergency Officials Were Off Island As Wildfires Hit Lahaina. Local leaders say they were caught by surprise because the scale of Tuesday's fire was unprecedented. But the warning has been sounded for years. Civil Beat. Associated Press.
Maui Crews Search For Survivors Of ‘Likely The Largest Natural Disaster’ In Hawaii. Officials estimated that some 1,000 were unaccounted for, 1,700 buildings burned and 2,000 people were in shelters as the Lahaina wildfire continued to burn. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Associated Press. Maui Now.
Biden declares federal disaster on Maui, Hawai‘i Island. President Joe Biden approved on Thursday morning Governor Josh Green’s request for a federal disaster declaration in Hawai‘i, ordering federal aid to assist recovery efforts on Maui and opening funds to individuals affected by the recent wildfires that have killed at least 53 people. Garden Island.
Gov. Josh Green issues fourth Emergency Proclamation relating to wildfires. Shortly after arriving back in the state, Governor Josh Green issued a fourth emergency proclamation relating to the ongoing emergency due to the wildfire disasters in Maui and Hawaiʻi counties. Big Island Now.
As scope of Maui disaster widens, state puts new rules in place to prevent price gouging. A price freeze has been enacted by Hawaii’s Office of Consumer Protection to prevent prices of necessities from skyrocketing as a result of the deadly wildfires. The state said merchants must sell items at “pre-emergency prices” through Aug. 31. Hawaii News Now.
Flash drought, invasive grasses, winds, hurricane and climate change fuel Maui’s devastating fires. Hawaii went from lush to bone dry and thus more fire-prone in a matter of just a few weeks — a key factor in a dangerous mix of conditions appear to have combined to make the wildfires blazing a path of destruction in Hawaii particularly damaging. Associated Press.
Why Hawai‘i’s Wildfires Are Growing Bigger and More Intense. The unfolding disaster on Maui is a sign of things to come as invasive grasses spread across the landscape and extreme rain-drought cycles intensify their fuel loads. Here's the science behind Hawai‘i’s wildfires, and the experts who are fighting to stop them. Hawaii Business magazine.
Help Maui Fire Victims: Here’s How You Can Donate. Thousands sought shelter in evacuation centers after at least 271 buildings burned, leveling much of Lahaina town. Here's how you can help. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. West Hawaii Today. Hawaii News Now.
DOH says Hawaii has experienced steady uptick in COVID-19 cases. The health department in a news release Thursday said COVID-19 cases have grown since June of this year, and on Oahu and on Maui County hospital admission levels increased from the “low” to “medium” level. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Oahu
City’s Bonds Sale To Fund Rail, City Improvements. The City and County of Honolulu has sold $271 million worth of general obligation bonds to help fund the rail project and other city improvements. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Maunakea observatories’ decommissioning is imminent. During a Thursday meeting of the Board of the Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, Greg Chun, director of the University of Hawaii’s Center for Maunakea Stewardship, said work to remove the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory will begin within a few weeks, and the dismantling of the University of Hawaii’s teaching observatory Hoku Kea will begin in a few months. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Rebuilding Lahaina Will Be A Huge And Costly Undertaking. Gov. Josh Green says he is considering calling a special legislative session to help get money out to the Maui community. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Loss of cultural landmarks in Lahaina deeply affects community, Hawaiʻi historians. Lahaina became the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom in the early 1800s. Hawaii Public Radio.
DOE: 4 West Maui public schools to remain closed for at least another week. The state Education Department announced that four West Maui public schools will remain closed for at least another week. Hawaii News Now.
Power outage shutters hotels outside Lahaina. Almost half the hotel rooms on Maui are shut down for at least two weeks because of power outages related to wildfires that destroyed two Lahaina hotels, razed a historic commercial power center and continue to take a staggering human toll. Star-Advertiser.
County of Maui to air daily public updates on Maui radio stations. Starting Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, radio stations on Maui will air County of Maui updates on the Lahaina wildfire incident at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Maui Now.
Miscommunication led to nosedive on Maui flight. The National Transportation Safety Board found that miscommunication between United Airlines Flight 1722’s captain and copilot precipitated the aircraft’s plunge of 1,352 feet just one minute after departure from Kahului Airport on its way to San Francisco in 2022. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kaua‘i officials react to Hawai‘i wildfires. County of Kaua‘i officials reacted to the large wildfires that tore through Maui and Hawaii Island on Wednesday, with the chief of the Kaua‘i Fire Department asking the public to remain vigilant to help avoid a similar situation on the island. Garden Island.
