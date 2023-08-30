Wastewater exec sentenced in legislators' bribery case, federal probe launched into Biden's Lahaina spending, Maui mayor not sure who was in charge, sirens may become SOP, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
House Oversight Committee Will Launch Federal Probe Into Maui Fire Response. The Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee announced Tuesday that it will launch an investigation into the federal government’s response to the wildfires in Maui that so far have left 115 dead and hundreds more missing. The chairman confirmed the investigation just days before Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to visit Hawaii. Civil Beat. Bloomberg.
Lawmaker’s potential role as lawyer for fire victims described as ethical ‘gray area’. The lawsuits over the deadly Lahaina inferno are piling up and more are expected, and now state Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran's participation in the legal challenges is raising eyebrows. Hawaii News Now.
Sounding sirens for wildfires in Hawaiʻi may soon be standard emergency protocol. Darryl Oliveira, the new interim administrator of Maui Emergency Management Agency said he was in talks Tuesday morning with officials from the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency and all four counties about codifying a new emergency response protocol to use sirens during wildfires everywhere in the state. Maui Now.
Response timeline will not be released, Maui County officials say. Maui County officials Tuesday again declined to release a timeline of their response and disclose when they knew that people had died in the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire, which took at least 115 lives and gutted the historic heart of Lahaina town. Star-Advertiser.
Maui’s mayor ‘not sure’ who was in charge at emergency management center as Lahaina burned. Three weeks after a wall of fire claimed at least 115 lives and turned historic Lahaina to ash, Maui County’s highest-ranking official said he didn’t know who was calling the shots at the county’s Emergency Management Center the day the town burned. Hawaii News Now.
Will The Maui Wildfires Cause Insurance Companies To Rethink Coverage In Hawaii? The concern aligns with a national trend of increasing rates and limited coverage in areas at a high risk of the effects of climate change. Civil Beat.
The Lahaina Blaze Is Rekindling An Old Debate Over Using Water To Fight Fires. The fight centers on how much power owners of private water systems should have to divert streams to fill their plantation-era reservoirs with water to control wildfires. Civil Beat.
Maui County, HECO vow to work together as Hawaii faces fire weather watch. Maui County and Hawaiian Electric Co., at odds over the cause of the deadly Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, issued a joint statement Tuesday night to assure the public that they will work together, along with state officials, as high winds and dry conditions once again threaten leeward areas of all Hawaiian islands. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Native Hawaiian leaders, others plan statewide vigil for Maui. Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners will lead a one-day, statewide vigil Friday to aid the emotional and spiritual healing of those on Maui who suffered devastating loss from wildfires that swept through Lahaina and other areas of the island. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Hawaiʻi House Republicans to hold weekly community meetings to hear from constituents firsthand. The Hawaiʻi Republican Caucus is rolling out what it calls a “listening tour” of weekly community meetings on Oʻahu. This allows politicians to hear constituent concerns firsthand, and act on them when drafting bills for the next year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Contract worth $2.5M awarded to remove Haiku Stairs. The Nakoa Companies, Inc., specializes in “complex infrastructure projects” and will be working on the removal of the Haiku Stairs and the Moanalua Saddle Stairs, the city’s Department of Design and Construction announced Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
Joint Task Force Red Hill begins repacking facility lines with fuel on way to defueling. Defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility starts in mid-October, but before that, the pipes need to be prepped. Hawaii Public Radio.
Experts debate legalizing recreational marijuana in Hawaii . Experts gathered in Waikiki to discuss the ramifications of legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, Aug. 29. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Fire Watch for leeward portions of Hawai‘i Island extended through Thursday. Hawai‘i Fire Department is watching for blazes from Pāhala in the Ka‘ū District all the way up to Hawī in North Kohala. Deputy Fire Chief Eric Moller anticipates the Fire Watch to rise to a Warning. Big Island Now.
New boat and trailer parking signs posted at Hōnaunau ramp. Less than a week ago, Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation Department posted “boat and trailer parking only” signs at Hōnaunau boat ramp in South Kona. But it appears beach goers are not adhering to the parking restrictions. Big Island Now.
Maui
‘Return To Lahaina Phase’ Begins After Removal Of Hazardous Materials. The search for bodies of fire victims in Lahaina has come to a close as environmental regulators begin to remove toxic chemicals dislodged during the Aug. 8 disaster from the ash-covered landscape. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Garden Island.
Lahaina public schools expected to open after fall break, pending environmental clearances. Hawai‘i State Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi announced today that the Department has set a tentative goal of welcoming students back to the three West Maui campuses after fall break in mid-October. Maui Now. KHON2.
US Sen. Brian Schatz focused on supplemental appropriations to help in the wake of Lahaina wildfire recovery. Congressional leaders are focusing on supplemental appropriations needed to help rebuild Lahaina Town, according to US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) who is visiting Maui for assessments in the wake of the Aug. 8 wildfire disaster. Maui Now.
Green’s emergency housing panel hears concerns over Lahaina rebuilding. A new state emergency housing development approval panel didn’t have anything to consider for approval at its first working meeting Tuesday, but got an earful from community members opposed to the panel’s existence, power or process. Star-Advertiser.
The Great Lahaina Fire Of 1919 Has Eerie Parallels To The Recent Blaze. This isn’t the first time that much of Lahaina was destroyed in a blaze. About 100 years ago, a group of buildings in the town’s commercial center went up in flames in what is known as the Great Lahaina Fire of 1919. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Fire Watch for leeward portions of Kaua‘i extended through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, Trade winds of 15 to 30 mph are expected with gusts of 40 to 45 mph. Kauai Now.
Kilauea’s North Shore Medical Center accepting new patients. The clinic manager at Kilauea’s North Shore Medical Center says people incorrectly believe the center is closing, following the recent announcement that the nearby Kaua‘i Community Health Alliance (KCHA) is shutting down. Garden Island.
