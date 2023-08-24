Searchers take to the sea looking for Lahaina fire victims, blaze reignites after firefighters thought scene contained, controversy erupts over images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui resort, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. Civil Beat. Maui Now. KHON2.
Not enough water to fight Upcountry Maui fires, state claims. The claim that firefighting efforts have been hampered by legal rulings in water was challenged by state Supreme Court justices in a hearing Wednesday. On the day after wind-driven wildfires broke out across Maui, the state filed a complaint to the state Supreme Court claiming that, due to a judge’s ruling, there was not enough water to fight the flames that destroyed some 19 Upcountry homes and thousands of acres. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Maui wildfires renew tensions around water rights in a centuries-old conflict over sacred streams. Shortly after the ignition of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, a developer of land around a threatened Maui community urgently asked state officials for permission to divert water from streams to fight the growing inferno. Maui News.
Lahaina inferno began after firefighters departed ‘contained’ scene. More than eight hours before a deadly fire swept through the town of Lahaina on Aug. 8, a small brush fire broke out on the edge of a residential neighborhood located a little more than 1 mile away from the town’s historic waterfront. New York Times.
In deadly Maui fires, those who dodged barricades survived. Car after car was turned back toward the rapidly spreading wildfire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30. Associated Press.
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job. Pain and suffering have turned to anger for some residents after national news reports showed FEMA workers staying a luxury hotels on Maui. Hawaii News Now.
5 new COVID-related deaths, 826 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports. The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 826 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,965. KITV4.
Oahu
City proposes greater fines for ‘monster homes’. Builders of so-called monster homes on Oahu could face monster fines of $25,000 or greater under a proposed bill being floated by the city. Star-Advertiser.
Waianae residents taking proactive approach to prepare for disasters. The community gathered for a meeting Wednesday night - organized by the Waianae Kupuna Council. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Bill’s passage puts Hawai‘i County in position for next round of Kīlauea recovery grants. The Hawai‘i County Council last week adopted a bill aimed at getting additional funds into the hands of nonprofit organizations to not only help lower Puna rebuild and recover from the impacts of the 2018 Kīlauea lower East Rift Zone eruption and lava flow but also support long-term resilience for the community. Big Island Now.
Hawaii County COVID death toll reaches 260. The statewide death toll has climbed to 1,936 people since the start of the pandemic, with the DOH reporting five deaths over the last week, mainly on Oahu. Tribune-Herald.
Inmate Found Dead In Apparent Suicide At Hilo Jail Was Due A Mental Evaluation. A Honolulu lawyer plans to ask a federal judge to appoint a special master to force the state to provide better mental health care to inmates. Civil Beat.
Geothermal sites identified: Report favors energy development on DHHL property. The Hawaiian Homes Commission on Monday voted unanimously to accept and adopt a report identifying two Hawaii Island locations on Department of Hawaiian Home Lands property for potential geothermal development. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
6 more Maui fire victims identified as deaths remain at 115. The Maui Police Department on Wednesday released the identities of six more victims of the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, however the total number of confirmed fatalities remains 115. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
2,025 Lahaina students not enrolled. About two-thirds of the 3,001 children who once attended Lahaina’s four public schools still have not enrolled in other Hawaii public schools or the state’s distance learning program. Star-Advertiser.
Nonprofit restoring Wi-Fi to Lahaina survivors cut off from the world. The Starlink receivers rely on satellites sent into near-Earth orbit by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Where Did Lahaina’s Homeless Population Go? Outreach workers are trying to locate those who may have fled the fire or perished, but the search is complicated. Civil Beat.
California Woman Is The Only Tourist Confirmed Killed In Maui Wildfire So Far. There has not been a centralized effort to account for how many of the remaining missing people were visitors to Maui. Civil Beat.
For mourning Maui families, DNA identification can offer an important sense of closure. Maui County said the missing-persons list following the blaze is now at 1,054. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Maui County officials warn of DNA collection scams. Some Maui community members are receiving calls claiming to be with “DNA Services,” according to officials, and should be disregarded as scams. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Initial Tests Show Water In Maui Burn Zones Is Within Safety Guidelines. Maui County’s top water official says initial sampling of the drinking water supply in Lahaina and Upper Kula turned up no evidence of contamination that exceeds public health standards. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Affordable housing dilemma for County of Kaua‘i. Kaua‘i County Council Chair Mel Rapozo will introduce a resolution next month urging the county to buy the Courtyards at Waipouli apartments, following the state’s decision against purchasing the roughly $43 million development for affordable housing. Garden Island.
Blessing ceremony held for new Kaua‘i High School gym. “Don’t step on the hardwood floors,” said state Department of Education Kaua‘i Complex Area Superintendent Daniel Hamada on Monday afternoon. Garden Island.
