Ige critiques new leadership, hotel prices highest in the nation, HPD officer with 30 TROs released by judge, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Green Appoints Hannemann To Hawaii Tourism Authority. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green made a flurry of Friday afternoon appointments, including naming a prominent figure to a controversial agency. Mufi Hannemann, a former Honolulu City Council member and mayor who several times ran unsuccessfully for higher office, has been named a board member of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News.
State probe finds unauthorized access of governor’s information. A Maui defense attorney was not authorized to access and acquire the personal information from four parking tickets paid for by Gov. Josh Green that were accessed through a system used by about 1,500 criminal justice personnel, a state investigation found. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii hotel prices top nation during first half of 2023. Hawaii hotels led U.S. markets with the nation’s highest average daily room rate of $380 and revenue per available room, or RevPAR, of $285 in the first six months of this year, according to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report recently published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Star-Advertiser.
More electric car chargers needed to meet demand. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure state plan said a minimum of 2,200 public charging ports are needed to meet charging demand by 2045. The state currently has more than 800. KHON2.
Former Hawaii AG Earl Anzai Dies At 81. Anzai, whose roles included a clerk in the 1976 State Constitutional Convention, the chief clerk of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, a staff attorney at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the director of finance and state attorney general, died Sunday. He was 81. Civil Beat.
Returned ring of 442nd hero from Hawaii unites 2 families. When
Sebastien Roure found an old mud-caked ring near his village in France
two years ago, he couldn’t have guessed it would lead to a Hawaii family
being reunited with a lost family heirloom or that he would forge an
international friendship that would bring him and his own family to the
islands. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Here's how Joint Task Force Red Hill patrollers train for defueling. When defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility begins, a two-person team will patrol around the facility looking out for fires, leaks and other emergencies. Hawaii Public Radio.
Government seeks mental exams of young plaintiffs suing over tainted water illnesses. The families claim long-term illnesses from the Navy’s Red Hill fuel spills in 2021, which tainted the tap water and sickened thousands of people. Hawaii News Now.
Partially Treated Wastewater Discharged Near Pearl Harbor. The wastewater treatment plant at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam released approximately 9,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater into Mamala Bay after a failure in the four-step treatment process, the military said Monday. Civil Beat.
Judge releases HPD officer after multiple TRO violations. A judge released Honolulu police officer Ernest-Siosi Aliksa on his own recognizance on Monday after he appeared in court for more than thirty TRO violations in four separate cases. KITV4.
Fentanyl Users Are Becoming First Responders As ODs Surge. Since October 2022, the harm reduction center has equipped the public and emergency agencies with 14,963 Narcan kits containing two 4-milligram nasal sprays — essentially 29,926 naloxone doses. Civil Beat.
City unveils new online parks map. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation has launched its latest online map showing the location of the city’s outdoor and indoor recreational and exercise facilities across 402 designated locations on Oahu. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Why A Disabled Man Who Asked For Help Fixing The Sidewalk Instead Got A Violation. A wheelchair user who called on the city to fix a sidewalk outside his house was surprised when the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting instead issued him a notice of violation for his driveway. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Council Member Augie Tulba: A 64% Pay Raise Is Absurd, And That’s No Joke. The City Council member who also works as a radio personality and stand-up comedian talks about balancing all those gigs. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
County council proposes larger property tax break for older kupuna. Kohala Councilwoman Cindy Evans will introduce at today’s County Council Finance Committee a measure that would expand the county’s homeowner tax exemption for homeowners 80 years old and over. Tribune-Herald.
‘The opposite of aloha’: Family of tourists claims attack on Hawaii Island was racially motivated. A Georgia family in Hawaii to fulfill a loved one’s dying wish says their dream vacation ended with an assault they claim was racially motivated. Hawaii News Now.
Vacation rental prices soar. Vacation rental prices on the Big Island have increased by nearly 50% since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic despite a decline in occupancy rates. Tribune-Herald.
Fresh Water Has Still Not Been Restored At A Popular Big Island Beach. The Department of Land and Natural Resources had targeted a short-term solution for Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area by Monday, but that didn’t happen. Now, due to design changes among other issues, the work is not expected to start until the end of September. Civil Beat.
Maui
60,000 juror questionnaires to be mailed to residents in Maui County. An estimated 60,000 juror questionnaires will soon be mailed to individuals in Maui County who have a Hawaiʻi state driver’s license and/or are registered to vote in Hawaiʻi. Maui Now.
Kauai
Hawaii middle school principal ousted after mounting complaints over leadership. Dozens of parents, teachers and students rallied Monday morning outside Waimea Canyon Middle School to demand Principal Melissa Speetjens be removed ahead of the start of the school year. Hawaii News Now.
Wilcox Medical Center announces addition state-of-the-art CT scanner. Wilcox Medical Center announced on Wednesday the addition of a new, state-of-the-art CT scanner that will provide quick and comprehensive imaging scans to more patients, including children. Kauai Now.
