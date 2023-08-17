Maui defends decision not to sound sirens during wildfires, DLNR official who held back water reassigned, COVID deaths highest since January, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
State Water Official Who Delayed Water Release Has Been Reassigned. Kaleo Manuel was given another job in DLNR while officials investigate what happened. The Department of Land and Natural Resources said it “is re-deploying” the state water resource administrator who was at the center of a delayed decision to divert water from Upcountry Maui land to help firefighters as the Aug. 8 wildfires began to take hold around Lahaina. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
State not pursuing criminal probe of Maui fire. The comprehensive review by the state attorney general of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century is not a formal criminal or civil investigation into the cause and response to the deadly blaze, Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Maui fire timeline and warnings: Forecast through engulfment. A timeline of eyewitness accounts and official alerts show just how chaotic things got on Maui, on what was predicted to be a red flag fire-risk day Tuesday, Aug. 8. KHON2.
Hawaiian Electric Faces Heavy Legal, Financial Pressure After Lahaina Fire. The company faces scrutiny for not shutting down the power prior to the fire. Lawyers have wasted no time filing lawsuits. Civil Beat.
Analysis shows fires, other disasters increasing in Hawaii. Hawaii is increasingly under siege from disasters, and what is escalating most is wildfire, according to an Associated Press analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency records. That reality can clash with the vision of Hawaii as paradise. It is, in fact, one of the riskiest states in the country. Associated Press.
COVID deaths climb. The statewide death toll has climbed to 1,931 people since the start of the pandemic, with the DOH reporting 11 deaths over the last week, the most since January. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Honolulu District Courthouse to be closed due to structural damage. The Honolulu District Courthouse will be closed Thursday following “inadvertent structural damage caused by a contractor working in the building,” the state Judiciary said in a news release Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Earthquake Swarm Detected At Kīlauea Summit, Elevated Unrest Continues. Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, but scientists say recent earthquakes indicate movement of magma in the south caldera region. Big Island Video News.
Commission to consider Miloli‘i park improvements. More than $1.7 million in improvements are coming to Miloli‘i Beach Park in Captain Cook. Tribune-Herald.
Free eye clinic in Kona a success. Hundreds of Hawaii Island residents, some traveling from as far away as Hilo and Puna, took advantage of a free eye exam and glasses at the Hawaii Island Community Health Center in Kealakehe thanks to a program within the Department of Defense. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
More Maui fire victims named, officially and by family. Maui County so far has released the names of five of the 111 officially acknowledged fatalities from last week’s wildfire that laid waste to Lahaina — all of them over the age of 70. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Maui Residents Finally Have Local Access To Federal Relief Programs. SBA loan limits were substantially hiked only a week before the destructive fires. Civil Beat.
Water Contamination Concerns Loom Over Lahaina And Upper Kula. As they await test results, Maui residents in affected areas are told not to drink tap water and to wash their clothes in cold water. Civil Beat.
FEMA official addresses business leaders in Hawaiʻi, urges disaster survivors on Maui to register for federal assistance. To date, FEMA has provided more than $2.3 million in assistance to more than 1,330 households, including more than $800,000 in initial rental assistance. Maui Now.
Installation of dust screens begins around Lahaina Town. Following the opening of the Lahaina Bypass on Aug. 15, 2023, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation began installing dust screens around Lahaina Town. Maui Now.
‘There’s still life’: Nationwide effort underway to save Maui’s historic banyan tree. Arborists from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan tree that sits in the heart of Lahaina. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Road closure planned Wednesday on Peleke Street in Līhuʻe for waterline repair. Kauaʻi County Department of Water crews are conducting emergency waterline repairs on Peleke Street in Līhuʻe, which required the roadway to be closed about 4 to 5 hours from Milikeleka Place to Aukele Street. Kauai Now.
