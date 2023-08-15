Maui water wars exacerbated Lahaina wildfire disaster, state begins notifying families of lost loved ones, Hawaiian Electric stock plunges 34% on lawsuit fears, Hurricane Fernanda, Tropical Storm Greg advance, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
The Maui Agency That Could Answer Pressing Wildfire Evacuation Questions Has Been MIA. The Maui Emergency Management Agency hasn't participated in media updates, and officials haven't offered specifics on what happened leading up to the deadly blaze. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Electric’s stock plunges 34% on fears of wildfire liability. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s stock plunged by a record on concern that its power lines may be linked to the deadly Maui wildfires. Shares fell $10.94, or 34%, to close at $21.46 today on Wall Street, after earlier tumbling as much as 42%. Bloomberg.
Residents had moments to make life-or-death choices. There were no sirens, no one with bullhorns, no one to tell anyone what to do: They were on their own, with their families and neighbors, to choose whether to stay or to run, and where to run to — through smoke so thick it blinded them, flames closing in from every direction, cars exploding, toppled power lines and uprooted trees, fire whipping through the wind and raining down. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Families of first 3 victims identified in Maui fire to be notified today. Three victims of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire have been identified, and their families will get the grim news today that their loved ones are official casualties as the death toll grew to 99 on Monday, and will likely continue to rise. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Governor Seeks Moratorium On Property Sales In Lahaina. The search through the rubble continued as the death toll from the wildfires rose to 99. Civil Beat. Maui Now. KITV4.
Focus moving to pollution, water hazards on Maui, Coast Guard says. The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that it’s shifting its focus from combing the waters around Lahaina for bodies to cleaning up debris and pollution in the sea after a deadly wildfire destroyed much of the historic town. Star-Advertiser.
Obama posts video urging support for Lahaina. Former President Barack Obama took to social media Monday to urge his followers to help rebuild Lahaina. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Major Hurricane Fernanda, Tropical Storm Greg Churning In Pacific. Tropical Storm Greg has formed in the Central Pacific and is about 1,050 miles east-southeast of Hilo, while Hurricane Fernanda maintains its category 4 strength in the Eastern Pacific, about 2,380 miles east-southeast of Hilo. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Oahu
State Failed To Heed Warnings Of Waimanalo Girl’s Abuse, Lawsuit Alleges. The lawsuit by the estate of Isabella Kalua says the state advocated her adoption by her foster parents despite multiple reports of suspicious injuries by doctors and others. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Ocean View students stranded after being denied bus service. An incident last Friday involved more than two dozen students from the Ocean View area who attempted to take a Hele-On bus to Ka‘u High and Pahala Elementary. The students were stranded when a Hele-On bus driver told them seats were being reserved for other commuters at upcoming stops and they were not able to board. Tribune-Herald.
Nonprofit offers wildfire risk assessments in Hawaii County. In the wake of the deadly Maui wildfires and the blazes that damaged properties in West Hawaii, a Waimea-based nonprofit organization is conducting community wildfire risk assessments using home assessors-in-training. Tribune-Herald.
Kilauea Volcano Again Showing Signs Of Elevated Unrest. Earthquakes peaked at 100 on Sunday, August 13, including a magnitude-4.3 event that was felt across Hawaiʻi Island. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
FEMA Money For Maui Disaster Relief May Get Caught Up In A Partisan Fight Over Ukraine. Federal funding is kicking in on Maui but a budget shortfall looms in Washington. Civil Beat.
Federal help ramped up for Maui fire relief. New levels of federal assistance for Maui fire survivors who suffered losses rolled out Monday, including free hotel lodging and one-time $700 payments per household for any critical needs. Star-Advertiser.
For some Maui teachers, fires took 2 places they called home. At least six of the teachers with lost or greatly damaged homes worked at King Kamehameha III Elementary, the one public school that officials have deemed a loss in the West Maui fires. Star-Advertiser.
On the ground in Lahaina town: Sadness, searching, signs of hope. In the smoldering ruins of Lahaina town, a stream of water casts through the air onto the blackened branches of the 150-year-old banyan tree. Maui News. KITV4.
Maui police suspend placard program after ‘non-essential’ people flood distribution sites. Just hours after launching it, Maui police have suspended a placard program designed to speed up access into West Maui after distribution areas were flooded with people. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Senator Hirono gets a taste of agriculture in Wailua. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono was pleasantly surprised on Monday when she was presented with a 4-H certificate during her stop at the University of Hawai‘i Kaua‘i Agricultural Research Center during a day trip to the Garden Island. Garden Island.
Invasive coconut rhinoceros beetles spread to Wailuā, Kīlauea – but experts are optimistic. Three months after invasive coconut rhinoceros beetles were first reported on Kauaʻi near the Līhu‘e Airport, more of the species have been found in Kīlauea and Wailuā. Kauai Now.
