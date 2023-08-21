Biden to tour Lahaina today, 114 confirmed dead, 850 missing, Maui County Council to begin rebuilding plan Tuesday, Legislature may hold special session on fires, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. Spectrum News.
Schatz: Biden Visit To Lahaina ‘Forces Action’. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said the priority ahead will be making sure that Lahaina and Hawaii are not forgotten when the world's attention moves on. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
In online address, Hawaiʻi governor vows ‘Lāhainā will rise again’. Hawaiʻi Governor, First Lady Address Maui Wildfire Response. Governor Josh Green, M.D., and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green gave an update on the coordinated response to the Maui wildfires during a live broadcast on Friday. Big Island Video News. Kauai Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Legislature May Hold Special Session On Maui Fires. For now, House and Senate leaders say it's premature to schedule one. But the disaster may well warrant convening to pass spending and statutory measures. Civil Beat.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850. Teams armed with cadaver dogs have searched about 85% of the town. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources names interim water deputy. Dean Uyeno, a 25-year-long staffer with the Commission on Water Resource Management, has been assigned on a temporary basis as the interim Water Deputy with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources. Maui Now.
Maui Mayor: Replacing Emergency Management Chief Will Take Time. Pending a search for a permanent replacement, the No. 2 official at the agency is in charge. Civil Beat.
State Told Maui Emergency Office It Should Consider Sounding Sirens Before Fire Spread. Before a fire swept through Lahaina, killing at least 114 people, Hawaii state emergency management personnel sent a “reminder” to their counterparts at the Maui Emergency Management Agency that the island’s all-hazard siren system “could be used” if needed. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Maui fire will reshape Hawaiian Electric. Hawaiian Electric — and the state’s power utility sector in general — may be in store for reconstruction in the aftermath of the massive disaster as state leaders, regulators and litigators push for change and accountability. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric ends week at 58% plummet. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares notch the worst weekly drop in at least four decades on concern it may be responsible for the fires that ravaged the island of Maui, with Wells Fargo’s analyst warning the possible liabilities could be large enough to wipe out the value of its utility arm. Star-Advertiser.
Job losses mount in Maui, but anti-tourism could block recovery. Since the wildfires, Maui is experiencing a sharp rise in initial unemployment claims, which hit 6,663 from Aug. 9-17, according to state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations spokesperson William Kunstman. Star-Advertiser.
Senior Managers At Hawaii State Hospital Fired In Major Shake-Up. Three top managers at the Hawaii State Hospital are being terminated from their jobs and were abruptly escorted off the hospital campus Thursday morning in a move to “restructure” the facility’s management team. Dr. Bimmie Strausser, HSH associate administrator, was escorted off the property by staff from the state Attorney General’s office along with Director of Nursing Lani Tsuneishi and HSH Operations Administrator Anthony Fraiola, according to staff at the facility. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Charter amendments would address raises for elected officials. A Honolulu City Council member who recently received a 64% pay raise says key amendments need to be made to the city’s constitution to ensure future pay hikes for top elected and appointed officials cannot be rejected by an overwhelming vote of the Council or the mayor. Star-Advertiser.
Bill to ban flavored tobacco products advances. The Honolulu City Council voted unanimously Aug. 9 to advance Bill 46 that intends to ban flavored tobacco products — including electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices — which contain “a characterizing flavor or that imparts a cooling or numbing sensation during consumption of a tobacco product,” the bill reads. Star-Advertiser.
HART still waiting for $125 million. After more than a decade, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation waits for the final portion of a $1.55-billion funding agreement that since 2014 has been held up at the federal level due to years of cost overruns and delays to the build out of the city’s rail line. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hirono, Tokuda visit Food Basket ag campus, stress need for sustainable food. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda visited Hilo for a ceremony celebrating the Hawaii Island Food Basket’s new agricultural campus. Tribune-Herald.
Puna police officer arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault. A 31-year-old Puna patrol officer suspected of illegally entering a Ka‘u home early Tuesday morning and assaulting a 20-year-old man remained in custody late Friday afternoon as police detectives investigated the case. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Uncle Billy’s demolition slated for early next year; officials unsure about future of property. The 148-room hotel closed in 2017 and has been a blight on the Waiakea Peninsula ever since, becoming the site of squatters, drug use, vandalism, fires and other crimes. Tribune-Herald.
‘Bruddah Waltah’ Aipolani dies at 68; ‘Father of Hawaiian Reggae’ suffered from liver cancer. Singer-guitarist Walter Aipolani, better known as Bruddah Waltah, died Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer. He was 68. Tribune-Herald. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Make Your Voice Heard At This Week's Maui County Council Session. The council has scheduled a meeting Tuesday that offers the public a chance to get involved in the daunting task of planning for the future. Civil Beat. Maui News.
Lahaina’s Large Immigrant Community Is Facing A Unique Struggle In The Fire’s Aftermath. Losing important documents is a real problem while fear and mistrust of government agencies has inhibited some from seeking aid, experts say. Civil Beat.
What Saved The ‘Miracle House’ In Lahaina? The historic structure on Front Street is the last house standing in a neighborhood reduced to rubble. Michael Wara, the director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at the Stanford Wood Institute for the Environment, said it was likely the Millikins’ decision to dig out the existing landscaping directly surrounding the house and replace it with river stones that made the biggest difference. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Outrigger Resorts & Hotels to acquire Kauaʻi Beach Resort & Spa. The transaction to purchase the 25-acre beachfront property with 350 guest rooms is expected to close on Aug. 22, 2023. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi vacation rental occupancy for May down 14% from a year ago. The occupancy for Kauaʻi vacation rentals in May was 51.7%, which is down 1.1% from a year ago and 28.2% lower than May 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Kauai Now.
