Hawaii buffeted by winds as Hurricane Dora stays to the south, federal court overturns 30-year old ban on butterfly knives, Honolulu mulls flavored tobacco ban, rats run amok in Safeway donut case, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Court rules butterfly knives, or balisongs, protected by Constitution. Hawaii’s 30-year ban on butterfly knives was overturned Monday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals when the three-judge panel ruled that the right to carry the blade was protected by the Second Amendment. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is adjusting Hawaii’s Thrifty Food Plan funding, which means a cut in the Hawaii’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. Starting Oct. 1, the cut for a household of one is going to $11 a month, while a family of four will see a monthly decrease of $35. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Medicaid recipients hit roadblocks amid renewal push. Tens of thousands of Hawaii residents on Medicaid must re-enroll for the health care program for the first time since emergency rules put in place during the pandemic prevented people from losing their coverage. (video). Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Inmates Are Kept Behind Bars To Complete Programs They Can’t Get Into. Prisoners often face an uphill battle to complete drug and behavioral programs required by the parole board. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Council floats ‘trigger ban’ on flavored tobacco. But their draft measure will only take effect if a 5-year-old state law that stripped authority from Hawaii’s four counties to regulate or restrict the sales and use of tobacco and nicotine products is overturned or suspended. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Liquor Commission lawsuit going to trial. The owners of a Chinatown nightclub and an LGBTQ+ guide to the islands who accused the Honolulu Liquor Commission and its investigators of anti-gay discrimination are seeking at least $5 million in damages when the case goes to trial after a judge denied parts of the city’s motion to dismiss the case. Star-Advertiser.
Lawsuit expected over dismantling of Haiku Stairs. The Friends of Haiku Stairs, a 36-year-old nonprofit dedicated to preserving the once-legally accessible steel steps built along a sheer ridgeline above Kaneohe, is suing the city to prevent removal of the stairs via helicopters by a newly contracted demolition company. Star-Advertiser.
Viral video of rats in grocery store’s pastry case underscores need for vigilance, pest experts say. The state Department of Health is investigating after a viral video posted online appeared to show rodents scurrying inside a Safeway store’s doughnut case. The incident happened at the upscale Safeway store on Beretania Street. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Oahu’s Main Meals-On-Wheels Program Gets A Boost From FEMA Against Climate Change. Emergency officials prioritize community groups that serve vulnerable communities as they weigh which buildings to retrofit with limited dollars. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
A Big Island Man Sues Over Gun Permit Privacy Protection. Hawaii County is facing a lawsuit over background checks required for people applying for a concealed carry firearm permit. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i County issues mandatory 25% water restriction for North Kona. A mandatory 25% water restriction has been issued for various communities in North Kona due to the failure of the Honokōhau Deepwell over the weekend. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Speed limit reduced on Kalaniana‘ole Street in Hilo to protect nēnē — and pedestrians. The Hawai‘i County Council last week adopted a bill to lower the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph on the stretch that runs from the entrance of James Kealoha Beach Park to Kings Landing. Big Island Now.
Momentum wanes in albizia fight: Biggest concern is threat to infrastructure on private property. The invasive trees are resented across the island for their rapid growth and brittle branches, which break easily in windy weather and caused an estimated $20 million in infrastructure damage during Tropical Storm Iselle in 2014. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
State senators visit Maui, Molokai to discuss projects, local issues. From Upcountry Maui to Kalaupapa on Molokai, members of the state Senate Committee on Ways and Means visited multiple venues on the two islands from July 26 to 28 to learn about future projects in the area and discuss local issues. Maui News.
Kauai
Yearslong Waipa restoration project reaches end. After nearly a decade of work, environmental nonprofit Waipa Foundation is wrapping up its Waipa Stream Restoration Project, a multifaceted effort to restore its namesake ahapua‘a’s natural resources and promote agricultural land use. Garden Island.
