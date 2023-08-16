Biden to tour Lahaina devastation next week, federal team deployed in recovery efforts, tropical storm threat diminishes, Hawaiian Electric stock takes another hit, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Federal team deployed to Maui to assist with mortuary operations, victim identification. One week after a wall of flames turned Lahaina town to ash, Maui County is faced with a daunting task: Finding and identifying every person who died. Hawaii News Now.
Maui County releases identities of 2 victims; raises death toll to 106. The Lahaina fire initially reported on Aug. 8 is now 85% contained and burned 2,170 acres. Multiple fire crews are assigned to monitor and address any flare ups. There are no active threats at this time. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
No danger anticipated from approaching tropical storms. Just a week after Hurricane Dora contributed to the wildfires that caused death and destruction in West Maui and some property damage in West Hawaii, there are two more tropical cyclones lurking in the Pacific. Tribune-Herald.
HTA to seek tourism emergency declaration. The Hawaii Tourism Authority is requesting that the governor declare a tourism emergency in the wake of devastating wildfires in Maui and Hawaii counties, and if approved it would be the first such declaration and allow the agency to tap into a $5 million special fund. Star-Advertiser.
The Lahaina Fire Could Prompt The State To Change How It Manages Water On Maui. A dispute over whether DLNR balked at releasing water to land owners played out in an exchange of angry letters in the days after the fire. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
FBI warns about recovery, charity wildfire scams in Lahaina. A proliferation of bad actors attempting to take advantage of Maui wildfire victims prompted federal authorities to warn of a surge in fraudulent activities on the island. Garden Island.
Videos call out downed power lines as possible cause of Maui wildfires. Footage has emerged as key evidence pointing to fallen utility lines as the possible cause. Hawaiian Electric Co. faces criticism for not shutting off the power amid high wind warnings and keeping it on even as dozens of poles began to topple. Associated Press
Hawaiian Electric shares drop another 31% as liability concerns mount. Hawaiian Electric Industries, which supplies roughly 95% of the state’s residents with power, traces its roots back to 1891, just a decade after King Kalakaua met Thomas Edison to see the incandescent light bulb. Now, the utility is facing what’s shaping up to be the biggest-ever test over its future. Bloomberg.
Was Maui’s Emergency Operations Chief In Over His Head? Herman Andaya lacked formal experience in emergency response but beat out 40 other applicants for the job and says he was prepared. Civil Beat.
Health care workers, hospitals mobilize on Maui to help. It’s all hands on deck for Hawaii’s health care workers, who have mobilized in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
Mobile morgue arrives on Maui to assist in identifying victims. As teams of cadaver dogs continue their painstaking search for human remains among the ashes and debris from last week’s Lahaina wildlife, a contingent of federal mortuary experts has been deployed to Maui along with a mobile morgue that arrived Tuesday to assist in the equally meticulous task of processing the dead to identify those who perished. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. launches housing program for wildfire-displaced Maui residents. Thus far, the state has placed 220 families in temporary long-term housing. KHON2.
How to assist victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires. The outpouring of support in the wake of deadly wildfires on Maui has been nearly universal, with many people seeking opportunities to either make donations or volunteer. State and local officials are recommending cash donations to reputable nonprofit organizations active in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
UH’s innovative new dorm nurtures fledgling entrepreneurs. As the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Tuesday was the first news outlet to view the interior and operations of the six-story, $100 million complex at University Avenue and Metcalf Street, RISE was vibrating with activity. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council asks state to intervene in insurance crisis. County Council members and Puna residents alike are urging action by the state to stave off a burgeoning insurance crisis that threatens to drastically increase policyholders’ premiums. Tribune-Herald.
Councilman postpones measure allowing county to maintain eligible private roads. At a Tuesday meeting of the council’s Policy Committee on Health, Safety and Well-being, Puna Councilman Matt Kaneali‘i-Kleinfelder proposed a measure that would allow the county to perform maintenance on certain qualifying “private, nondedicated and nonsurrendered roads” in order to ensure continued access to parts of the island in the event of an emergency. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Gov. Green signs order providing access to Lahaina via Māʻalaea during specific hours. On Wednesday, the road will open to all motorists daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Access from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be limited once again to residents, first responders, and employees of West Maui. Maui Now.
UH Maui College to delay fall term due to wildfire disaster. The start of the fall semester at University of Hawaii Maui College will be pushed back a week because of the devastating effects of the West Maui wildfires, officials announced Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
3 closed Maui schools deemed in ‘good condition,’ await safety testing. Structures at three closed Lahaina-area schools visited today by state officials were found to be in “good condition,” and safety testing of air and water will help determine reopening dates, the state Department of Education has announced. Star-Advertiser.
Search for Lahaina victims ‘a race against time,’ governor says. Seven more victims were discovered a week after wind-whipped, chaotic wildfires wiped out the town of Lahaina — raising the death toll to 106 on Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
As Maui rescue continues, families and faith leaders cling to hope but tackle reality of loss. For scores of families in Hawaii still hoping to reunite with loved ones, it was not yet time to give up — even as the staggering death toll continued to grow, and even as authorities predicted that more remains would be found within the ashes left behind by a wildfire that gutted the once-bustling town of Lahaina. Associated Press.
Families Of Missing Lahaina Senior Home Residents Face Agonizing Search. Loved ones are frantically looking for residents of Hale Mahaolu Eono who remain unaccounted for. Civil Beat.
Kauai
State levies penalty against ShredCo of Kaua‘i for alleged air permit violations. The violations, which are related to a failure to submit several reports in 2021 and 2022 and pay an annual permit fee of $500 in 2022, were documented and confirmed as a result of record reviews conducted by the Clean Air Branch. Garden Island.
President Biden to Visit Maui - To observe the impact of the Maui fires and join the state in mourning
No comments:
Post a Comment