Money flows to lawmakers during legislative session, Honolulu mayor rejects Alaska homeless, COVID-19 sends Maui council back to remote meeting, another Big Isle death from dog packs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Alaska mayor’s plan to send homeless to warmer cities gets pushback in Hawaii. The mayor of Alaska’s largest city says he’s planning to send some of the state’s homeless to warmer cities, citing a lack of shelter space as winter approaches. The program is already getting pushback, including from Honolulu’s mayor. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii DOE Has Changed Up Its Teacher Recruitment And Early Results Are Promising. The department has made 690 local and 277 out-of-state hires to start the school year. There are around 300 vacant positions in the system now, compared to over 1,000 vacancies at the start of the last school year. Civil Beat.
US Department of Energy funding to support state renewable energy network. The U.S. Department of Energy named 67 winners for its Energizing Rural Communities Prize. One of them is Shake Energy Collaborative in Hawaiʻi. Hawaii Public Radio.
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands struggling to fill dozens of vacancies. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is positioned to build thousands of homes, but it's the positions behind the desk that first need to be filled. KITV4.
UH sets new record in extramural funding with $515.9 million. For a second year in a row, the University of Hawaii has set a record in extramural funding, pulling in $515.9 million for fiscal year 2023 and surpassing its prior peak by $10.9 million, UH officials announced. Star-Advertiser.
Visitors spent $2B in June, mostly on Maui and Oahu. Neighbor Island visitor spending through first half of 2023 outpacing 2019. Visitors to Hawaii spent $2 billion in June — more than any other month during the record-breaking year before the pandemic — with nearly three-quarters of that total coming from tourists on Maui and Oahu. Maui News.
Ambitious public housing plan focuses on creating thousands of new units — quickly. The state’s public housing authority plans to build more than 10,000 affordable units over a decade. Past projects may have failed to build enough housing, but the executive director of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority told Hawaii News Now the $6.6 billion plan is different. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
New city traffic study finds 7 in 10 drivers failed at yield for pedestrians at busy intersection. Hawaii Kai residents are calling for safer crosswalks. The plea comes following a new city traffic study conducted at nine areas with high traffic incidents. Researchers found 71% of drivers failed to yield for pedestrians at the intersection of Lunalilo Home Road and Kaumakani Street in east Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Audit finds improvements in city hiring shortfalls. An audit into the city’s 2,458 job vacancies is revealing an outdated system and lengthy hiring process. As a result, the city is making improvements to the system. KHON2.
King Tide Leads To New Release Of Partially Treated Wastewater Near Pearl Harbor. The military said water in the area remained safe to use but warned another discharge may occur as ocean conditions persist. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Spectrum News.
Invasive Species Are Rampant On Oahu And Stakeholders Are Calling Out DOA. The department said it is taking an "all-hands-on-deck approach" to the issue. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi could see a big hurricane season, but most homes aren't ready. Two-thirds of the single-family homes on Oʻahu, an island of 1 million people that's home to Honolulu, have no hurricane protections. Associated Press.
Powering O‘ahu 24/7 for 60 Years. Behind the scenes at the Kahe Power Plant, which opened in 1963 and still generates firm power to supplement solar- and wind-generated electricity. Hawaii Business magazine.
Hawaii Island
Police: Ocean View man killed by dogs in ‘horrific attack’. Hawaii island police are investigating the death of a man who was reportedly attacked by four dogs in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision Monday morning. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. KHON2. KITV4.
Look South of Hilo for Affordable Homes in Hawai‘i. Hawai‘i Island’s overall median price has been relatively steady this year, but the lowest priced deals – including many inexpensive vacant lots – can often be found in Puna. Hawaii Business magazine.
DHHL awards 15 subsistence-ag lots in Panaewa. Fifteen Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries became the first to be awarded subsistence-agricultural lots Saturday at the Keaukaha Elementary School gymnasium. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Council meeting to be held remotely Friday due to COVID-19 cases. Due to several cases of COVID-19 within the Legislative Branch, Council Chair Alice L. Lee determined that Friday’s council meeting will be held remotely via Bluejeans. Maui Now.
NOAA announces $17M for infrastructure improvements at Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will invest $17 million from the Inflation Reduction Act in Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary to improve the climate resilience of the Kīhei, Maui visitor and community center. Maui Now.
Betty’s Beach Cafe in Lahaina to reopen after inspection. The state Department of Health Food Safety Branch has allowed Betty’s Beach Cafe in Lahaina to reopen after closing it last week due to a cockroach infestation. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
State suspends bus services at four Kaua‘i schools amid driver shortage. Kapa‘a High School, Kapa‘a Middle School, Kapa‘a Elementary School and Hanalei Elementary School will see canceled services on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Waimea middle school principal removed from position. The principal of Waimea Canyon Middle School has been removed from her position in the midst of increasing complaints from parents, teachers and students. Garden Island.
