Hawaiian Electric suspends dividends, draws down $370M credit lines amid flurry of lawsuits, Maui releases names of 388 still missing, Supreme Court denies DLNR petition claiming fire-fighting water denied, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Investors Sue Hawaiian Electric For ‘Misleading’ Them About Potential Liability For Wildfire. The latest suit targets top HEI leaders who said they believed the company had addressed environmental conditions in the field. Civil Beat.
Family files first wrongful death lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric. The first wrongful death lawsuit was filed on Thursday in connection with the Maui wildfires. The family of 79-year-old Lawrenzo "Buddy" Mornaon Jantoc II is suing Hawaiian Electric (HECO), claiming the utility is responsible for his death. KITV4.
Hawaiian Electric suspends dividend, draws down credit lines. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. drew down on revolving credit lines and said it would suspend its quarterly dividend as it seeks to shore up cash following the deadly wildfires on Maui. Bloomberg.
High Court rejects petition claiming insufficient water. The state Supreme Court on Thursday quickly denied a Board of Land and Natural Resources petition that claimed a judge’s ruling prevented enough water from being available to fight the Upcountry wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
HIEMA head: It took hours for state to understand full scope of Lahaina disaster. The scope and severity of what was happening in West Maui on the evening of Aug. 8 wasn’t communicated to key leaders at the state level during the first 12 to 15 hours of the wildfire disaster, according to the head of the state’s Emergency Management Agency. Hawaii News Now.
AG to ‘go where the facts lead’ in Lahaina fire probe. The state Department of the Attorney General clarified that a comprehensive review of the Lahaina fires that killed at least 115 and caused about $5.5 billion in damage will not be limited “in scope or subject matter.” Star-Advertiser.
Frustrated parents and teachers confront Board of Education. Dozens of public school educators and parents from Maui poured out their anguish, anger and frustration Thursday over what they feel have been slow and confusing actions by state education officials in the wake of the wildfire disaster. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Why Many Patients Are Stuck In Hospitals Waiting For Long-Term Care Beds. The average wait was 123 days in May, up from 78 in November, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Access Is Major Issue When Fighting Oahu’s Wildfires, City Council Told. Honolulu’s emergency managers will be learning from the response to the Maui fires and make adjustments in coming months, its Director of Emergency Management Hiro Toiya said Thursday. Civil Beat. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kona post office to change location. Postal customers in Kona received notice of the proposed change in the mail over the past week which indicated the new retail space would be “within two miles of the current location”. West Hawaii Today.
27 UH-Hilo students impacted by Maui wildfires. Additional support is being offered by UH-Hilo, which includes the division of student affairs working with counterparts across the UH system to help support students. Tribune-Herald.
Update: Retest shows bacteria levels at Kailua Pier do not exceed threshold level. High levels of bacteria were found at the Kailua Pier, with levels of 591 per 100 mL detected. Big Island Now.
Maui
MPD releases identities of 8 more victims; death toll remains 115. Of the 115 confirmed fatalities, 35 have been identified and their families notified, while 11 have been identified but their families have not been located or notified, MPD said Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Gov. Josh Green hopes Lahaina fire fatalities have peaked. Green said the number of unaccounted for people will drop “very significantly” today as the FBI continues to work with Maui police and other agencies to go through the list of people reported missing. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Releases List Of 388 People Unaccounted For After Lahaina Fire. Police ask for anyone who recognizes a name on the list to contact the FBI. Civil Beat. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Initial water tests for Lahaina, Kula show trace amounts of chemicals. The initial water samples tested at Lahaina and Kula following the Maui fires earlier this month have shown just trace amounts of contaminants, although Maui County said an ongoing unsafe water advisory for the areas will stay in place. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Upcountry Maui Disaster Recovery Center opens Aug. 25. Specialists from the US Small Business Administration, which provides low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes, will also be at the Disaster Recovery Center. Maui Now.
At least 49 sunken vessels counted in Lahaina harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Strike Team said they have counted about 49 sunken vessels in the Lahaina Harbor as they work to mitigate maritime environmental impacts from the burn zone. KHON2.
KauaiDHHL breaks ground on Hanapēpē Phase II; 82 new homes to be created by 2024. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands broke ground Wednesday to mark the beginning of the Hanapēpē Phase II housing project on Kauaʻi’s west side, where 82 single-family residential lots will be developed on a location of more than 28 acres. Kauai Now.
Public meeting planned to discuss Kekaha Landfill vertical expansion project. The meeting will be an open-house format and include stations providing information about the vertical expansion, Kaua‘i’s landfill history, current landfill operations and community benefits and waste diversion. Kauai Now.
