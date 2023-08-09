Chief housing officer hosting Q&A today on housing proclamation, Dora-fueled fires spur evacuations, school closures on Maui and Big Island, health inspectors green-light Safeway after rat eradication, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
‘Affordable Housing’ Projects In Hawaii Are Unaffordable To Many. State and county policies aimed at increasing Hawaii's housing stock can have the unintended consequence of pushing out lower-income residents. Civil Beat.
Lahaina burns as high winds fuel wildfires on Maui, Big Island. High winds fueled brush fires that ravaged thousands of acres and caused extensive property damage, forcing the widespread evacuation of residents from Lahaina, Upcountry Maui and several Kohala communities on Hawaii Island. Star-Advertiser. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now. Maui News. Maui Now. KITV4. KHON2.
Much of historic Lahaina town believed destroyed as huge wildfire sends people fleeing into water. Eyewitnesses described an apocalyptic scene Tuesday in Lahaina town, where residents were forced to jump into the harbor waters to avoid fast-moving flames from a massive brush fire that’s destroyed much of the historic area — and continues to burn. Hawaii News Now.
USDA Program Helps Hawaii Farmers Offset High Shipping Costs. Of the $3 million allotted to the federal program last year, farmers in Hawaii received over $1.2 million. Civil Beat.
Invasive corals found in Pearl Harbor pose a threat to the natural environment, DLNR says. Three types of invasive octocorals have been found in Pearl Harbor. The most recent species were discovered during an environmental assessment conducted for the planned shipyard modernization plan at the military base. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Board to take testimony on landfill. The Honolulu Planning Commission is expected to take public testimony today on the city’s request for a two-year extension to find a replacement site for the nearly 40-year-old Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei, which is slated to close by 2028. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Council To Decide Whether To Pay For HPD Officer’s Defense In Lawsuit Over Fatal Shooting. Dana Brown was a motor scooter rider killed following a traffic stop and pursuit in Kapolei. Civil Beat.
Health inspectors visit Safeway Beretania, find no evidence of rats. Health officials said Safeway’s manager was already aware of the complaint, and had already hired pest control professionals to treat the Safeway Bakery for the presence of rodents. Star-Advertiser.
Skimmers are stealing credit card information in Honolulu. Honolulu police last week were warning the public about credit card skimmers after they were discovered at self-checkout registers at grocery stores across the island. Star-Advertiser.
Pearl Harbor commander: Lab error to blame for false detection of petroleum in drinking water. Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, told community members Monday that testing found elevated levels of petroleum in the drinking water at two homes in Radford Terrace and the Doris Miller neighborhood. Hawaii News Now.
Public transit commute sheds light on suspended school bus routes. When parent complaints and questions began pouring into state Rep. Trish La Chica’s office about the state suspending bus routes at 14 Hawaii public schools two weeks before school started, she says she felt frustrated that she had few immediate answers or solutions to offer. Star-Advertiser.
HPD officer succumbs to injuries from July 11 crash. A Honolulu Police Department motorcycle officer died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in a July 11 traffic accident in Kapolei, but not before he donated his organs to save lives. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
More questions than answers: County to have four seats on panel created by governor’s housing proclamation. Hawaii County will have four representatives on the new Build Beyond Barriers working group, a decision-making committee for housing development projects statewide. Tribune-Herald.
Reviving the Hilo DIA: Efforts to reboot organization are underway. After years of fading relevance, the Hilo Downtown Improvement Association is being resurrected with new leadership. Tribune-Herald.
Additional fees waived for Big Island residents disposing junk cars under county program. Hawaiʻi County is expanding its efforts to reduce the number of abandoned vehicles on the island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Dream come true: Kihei’s high school finally opens. Freshmen and sophomores step onto long-awaited Kulanihako‘i campus. Maui News.
Multiple school closures remain in place on Wednesday due to high winds, fires on Maui. HIDOE’s four public schools in South Maui will also be closed Wednesday due to spreading brush fires and evacuations in the area. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Affordable housing on Maui, Hale O Piʻikea III, awarded funds for completion of final phase. The 223-unit development aims to provide quality, affordable housing options for individuals and families at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. Maui Now.
Kauai
Matsuyama sworn in as County of Kaua‘i managing director. The County of Kaua‘i made things official on Monday with the swearing in of Reiko Matsuyama as the county’s new managing director before a large audience that included a lot of the county’s department heads and staff. Garden Island.
Visitor spending tops $250 million in June on Kaua‘i. Visitor spending topped the one-quarter billion dollar mark in the first full month of summer, as tourism dollars continued to flow into Kaua‘i at an eye-popping rate. Garden Island.
How the community is stepping up to fill the school bus shortage on Kauaʻi. The shuttle’s main job is to bring visitors from Waipa to Keʻe Beach and Haʻena State Park at the end of Kuhio Highway. Using the same schedule, they’re able to connect students to county bus services free of charge. Hawaii Public Radio.
Department of Health retesting Po‘ipū water, following high bacteria count. Levels of 624 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring, but the health department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample. Kauai Now.
