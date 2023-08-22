Biden visits, offers support in wake of Lahaina fire, ACLU challenges Honolulu homeless sweeps, Hawaiian Homes report eyes geothermal on Mauna Kea, Kohala, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Associated Press. Big Island Video News. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
For Gov. Green, a balancing act with no margin for error. The 53-year-old governor, a Democrat less than a year into his first term, is confronting the horrific wildfires on Maui that have killed at least 114 people and perhaps many more. In a state where political decisions are often a balancing act among factions — from progressives to pro-development Democrats to powerful labor unions — some worry that the rush to rebuild will shred hard-won environmental and cultural protections. New York Times.
Lawsuit seeks to upend reassignment of water deputy. A lawsuit filed Monday seeks to overturn the reassignment of state Water Commission Deputy Director M. Kaleo Manuel, who was given a new job after he apparently delayed permission to allow stream water to be made available for water control during the Lahaina wildfire. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Gov. Green encourage travel to parts of Maui not impacted by wildfires. While travel to West Maui continues to be discouraged following a deadly wildfire that decimated Lahaina’s historic Front Street, government officials emphasized the importance to visit other parts of Maui and neighboring Hawaiian Islands. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Legal experts refute rumors about FEMA aid and eminent domain. Posts and comments circulating on social media claim that signing up for disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency can give the government control of your land through eminent domain. FEMA’s powers are laid out in the Stafford Act — and eminent domain is not among them. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Hawaii ACLU files motion to stop Honolulu homeless sweeps. Honolulu’s use of homeless sweeps constitutes cruel or unusual punishment under Hawaii’s constitution and should therefore cease immediately via a court order, according to an ACLU legal motion filed Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu District Court reopens after construction mishap. Honolulu District Courthouse will reopen today after a structural assessment found its parking garage, damaged the night of Aug. 15 by a contractor, and the courthouse are safe for occupancy. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiian Homes Report Eyes Geothermal On Maunakea, Kohala. Potential geothermal resources near Maunakea and Kohala mountains on Hawaiʻi island have the “highest probability of viable electricity generation” according to a new report provided to the Hawaiian Homes Commission. Big Island Video News.
‘Third try’ at starting master plan for Pahoa. A survey has been sent in the mail and online to Pahoa property owners to help determine the future of the historic village. Tribune-Herald.
Mayor to host seventh town hall on Thursday. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 pm. Thursday at the Cooper Center in Volcano Village. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui death toll at 115; search moves to multi-story structures. Maui County officials said that 100% of burned single-story residences have been searched for Lahaina wildfire victims, and now search crews and their cadaver-detecting dogs will concentrate on multi-story properties. Star-Advertiser.
Toxic Debris From The Lahaina Fire Will Be Shipped To The Mainland. The contaminated waste includes a unique Hawaii building material made of sugarcane fiber and termite poison. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Details are still not available on people missing in Lahaina. Two weeks after a wildfire killed at least 115 people and destroyed Lahaina, no official list of the names and number of people missing is publicly available. Star-Advertiser.
New Prefab Homes Are Arriving On Maui. A local group has transported 60 fold-up structures to use as temporary homes. Civil Beat.
Your 2023 Maui County Council Guide: Everything You Need To Know. Here's how you can make your voice heard in local government by attending a council meeting or submitting testimony. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Community Health Alliance closing clinic. The head of the Kaua‘i Community Health Alliance (KCHA) has announced the North Shore medical provider will permanently close its doors in the coming weeks due to circumstances, including low insurance reimbursement rates and labor shortages. Garden Island.
County and federal agencies partner for Kekaha Road Brownfields Study. County and federal agencies are partnering to revitalize brownfields along the Kekaha Road corridor, between Amakihi Road and Pueo Road, as a means to improve the quality of life for Kekaha residents. Kauai Now.
Water use plan update meetings set. The public is invited to attend the county Department of Water’s (DOW) second round of meetings for the Kaua‘i Water Use and Development Plan (KWUDP) update being held at various locations island wide, now through Aug. 31. Garden Island.
