Hurricane Dora passing well south of Hawaii, another Honolulu architect charged with attempting to bribe city permitting staff, back-to-school bolstered with teachers from Philippines, preschool classrooms, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Green condemns Alaska mayor’s plan to give homeless people tickets to warmer cities. There’s growing pushback among Hawaii’s elected leaders to an Alaska mayor’s plan to ship homeless people to warmer cities — including, conceivably, in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
FAA proposes new safeguards for Hawaii air tours. The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing new procedures that aim to prevent Hawaii air tour operators from flying too low and into bad weather. Star-Advertiser.
Troubling Trajectory Of Hawaii Newspapers Has ‘Deep Implications’ For Democracy. Ongoing cutbacks at local publications mean there are fewer watchdogs for the public's interest. Civil Beat.
Union balks over ‘hazard pay’ survey distributed to thousands of government employees. Thousands of state government union members have received a survey seeking information about their hours from 2020 to 2022 — the height of the pandemic. The survey, sent to roughly 8,300 Hawaii Government Employees Association members, seeks to garner information on “temporary hazard pay.” Hawaii News Now.
Emergency declaration prohibits price gouging, lawyer says. Gov. Josh Green’s recent declaration of a statewide housing emergency might have an unintended consequence of making things other than housing cheaper for Hawaii consumers, according to a Maui attorney who contends that the governor’s July 17 proclamation automatically made it illegal to raise retail and wholesale prices on any commodity, including groceries and gas. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii hotel investment tops $2B since 2019. Hawaii hotels statewide have completed more than $2 billion in improvements since 2019, with at least another half-billion in renovations and from-the-ground-up new hotel builds in the pipeline. Star-Advertiser.
First 11 preschool classrooms launch Ready Keiki initiative. It's taken mor than two decades for the state to finally make major progress on its universal preschool access, with classrooms opening this week: seven on Oahu, two on Maui and one each on Hawaii island and Kauai. Star-Advertiser.
Former health director tapped to lead state CPR initiative at public schools. Former Hawai‘i health director Dr. Elizabeth "Libby" Char may return to the state government. But this time, as an outside consultant tasked with developing a Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) program at public high schools. Hawaii Public Radio.
As generative AI booms, students dive in and educators lag behind. No sweeping bans on AI are being considered by the state Department of Education or the University of Hawaii, as the islands’ public schools resume classes starting Monday, and UH and most private schools follow suit this month. Instead, both state agencies as well as many of Hawaii’s leading private schools are favoring finding ways to teach about and work with AI. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Architect, 89, Charged With Attempted Bribery Of Permitting Worker. The case is the first of its kind to be filed since 2021 when the feds busted six people in a yearslong bribery scheme at DPP. Civil Beat.
Veterans have until Aug. 9 to file for retroactive benefits for toxin exposure-related conditions. Veteran Affairs’ Hawaii Division is hosting a face-to-face event to help veterans register and answer questions today at the Garden Lanai Ballroom of the Ala Moana Hotel from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hawaii News Now.
Waikiki residents rally for passage of law banning early trash pickups. Some Waikiki residents who are fed up with the loud sounds generated by early-morning garbage trucks in their neighborhood made some noise for their own cause Sunday at a rally to end pickups before 6 a.m. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii affordable housing demand is sky high, but not at one tower. At the Sky Ala Moana towers rising in Oahu’s urban core, market-priced condominiums are sold out at prices from $568,800 to $1.3 million, yet only 14 of 84 units priced from about $270,000 to $515,000 under a city affordable-housing program have sold over the past nine months. Star-Advertiser.
State, HPU stalled in dispute over Aloha Tower Marketplace repairs. A dispute between the state and Hawaii Pacific University remains unresolved over several million dollars in repairs to piers around Aloha Tower Marketplace, which HPU owns and where it houses and teaches some of its students. Star-Advertiser.
Feral Pigs Are Increasingly Running Wild In Some Oahu Neighborhoods. Pig hunters are becoming the de facto first responders for residents who feel threatened by growing herds. Civil Beat.
Paalaa Kai Bakery in Waialua shut down for health violations. The state State Department of Health has issued a red “closed” placard to Paalaa Kai Bakery, immediately shutting down the Waialua eatery. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
State takes first steps toward demolition of Uncle Billy’s. Initial work began Friday in an effort to demolish the dilapidated and unsafe former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel. Tribune-Herald.
Council: Expand mail delivery in Puna. In a nonbinding resolution discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of the council, Puna Councilman Matt Kaneali‘i-Kleinfelder urged the U.S. Postal Service to improve its facilities throughout Puna, which he said currently has woefully insufficient access to mail services. Tribune-Herald.
‘Higher-risk’ runaways found: FBI sweep locates 5 keiki; police say they were not victims of sex trafficking. Five runaway children on Hawaii Island were recovered as part of Operation Cross Country, a nationwide FBI-led sweep targeting sex traffickers and missing children. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
State hopes historic building won’t delay Kahului Civic Center. Lawmakers push agencies to iron out historic preservation, get started on building 300 housing units. Maui News.
Kahului business closed due to rodents. Port Town Texaco in Kahului has been shut down after the Hawai’i Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch ordered it to close after a rodent infestation was found during a complaint inspection on Thursday, the DOH said Friday afternoon. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i schools welcome 11 new teachers from the Philippines. Students in the Department of Education public schools report to class starting Monday. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i’s craft breweries to double from 2 to 4 in 2023 – with a fifth in the works. The number of Kaua‘i-based craft breweries will double this year, with the recent opening of Nā Pali Brewing Company in Wailuā and the planned opening in November of Mucho Aloha in Kōloa.Another brewery – Hawai‘i Standard Time – is also in the works on Kress Street in Līhu‘e, although its owners have yet to name an opening date. Kauai Now.
Trucking firm that got $700M U.S.bailout declares bankruptcy - WASHINGTON >> Three years after receiving a $700 million pandemic-era lifeline from the federal government, struggling freight trucking company Yellow is...
