36 confirmed dead, hundreds of buildings destroyed as wildfire levels historic Lahaina, Maui; tourists and residents evacuated, Red Cross seeks volunteers, Biden, Green begin recovery plans, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Deadly Wildfires Caught Hawaii By Surprise. Hawaii was unprepared for the wildfires that devastated Lahaina on Maui and other parts of that island and the Big Island, fires that appear to have been caused in part by a high winds from a passing hurricane. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Biden pledges ‘all available federal assets’ for response to wildfires. President Joe Biden said Wednesday he has ordered “all available federal assets on the islands to help with response” to the devastating wildfires on Maui and the Big Island. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Josh Green cuts travel short to return to Hawaii. Green is responding to the wildfire emergency affecting the people of Maui and Hawai‘i Counties by returning home to the islands immediately. Press Release.
Hawaiian Air adds flights, offers $19 fares as visitor evacuations from Maui continue. Officials are scrambling to evacuate thousands of visitors from Maui as crews continue to battle devastating wildfires burning across the island. Hawaii News Now.
Disaster could be lasting setback for economy. The wildfires on Maui are likely to have a major impact on the tourism industry — the state’s primary economic engine — with the Valley Isle as a huge draw for Hawaii’s core U.S. visitor market. Star-Advertiser.
Lahaina’s historic and cultural treasures go up in smoke. The area in and around Front Street — designated a National Historic Landmark since 1962 — was leveled by the massive overnight blaze, and so were its historic buildings, landmarks and sites. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Red Cross seeks hundreds of volunteers to assist with Maui disaster response. The American Red Cross of Hawaii is calling on hundreds of volunteers to help staff its shelters and assist with response efforts to the wildfire disaster on Maui. Hawaii News Now.
People quickly, generously share the aloha spirit. In a span of just four hours Wednesday, the Maui Strong Fund at the Hawai‘i Community Foundation swelled to $1 million, buoyed by people and organizations rushing to help residents affected by the Maui wildfires. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Proposed Ala Moana luxury condo approved. The Honolulu City Council gave final approval Wednesday to a planned condominium tower near Ala Moana Center with a condition that new affordable rental apartments be provided nearby for twice as long as typically required. Star-Advertiser.
Testimony heard for extension to find new site for Kapolei Landfill. The city’s request for a two-year extension to locate a replacement site for the 34-year-old Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei drew opponents as well as supporters to a hearing over those future plans. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Payment to HCC hackers was first for state. The decision by the University of Hawaii to pay the hackers responsible for a ransomware attack on Hawaii Community College was the first such payment in state history, according to the governor’s office. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island firefighters get upper hand on West Hawaii blazes. As of press time Wednesday, the fire that caused evacuations from Kohala Ranch, Kohala by the Sea, Kohala Estates, Kohala Waterfront and the North and South Fairways at Mauna Kea Beach Resort were still being quenched by fire personnel. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiʻi Fire Update: Evacuation Orders Lifted, Roads Open. Akoni Pule Highway, Highway 270 in Kohala, and Mauna Kea Beach Drive are now open, officials reported early Wednesday evening. Big Island Video News.
Attorney De Lima’s estate sued by former client accused of murder. A murder defendant is suing the estate of Brian De Lima, claiming the late Hilo attorney used his position to steal money from the defendant’s bank account and from a trust set up for him. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Tokuda to hold town hall on Maui. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda will hold her second Maui community town hall at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 in Kihei. Maui News
Housing working group to meet. Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros and members of the Build Beyond Barriers Working Group will hold a kick-off meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. Maui News.
Kauai
Keeping Kaua‘i fire-free — wildfire expert urges residents take fire precautions. As the deadliest wildfires in Hawai‘i’s recorded history ravage Maui and Hawai‘i Island, the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) is urging Kaua‘i residents to prepare now to protect the Garden Island from the threat of inferno. Garden Island.
Department of Health cancels Po‘ipū bacteria count warning. The Hawai‘i State Department of Health has canceled the notification for Poipu Beach Pavilion on Kaua‘i. Water sample retesting results show that enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. Kauai Now.
