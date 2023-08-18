Maui emergency chief quits, Justice Department investigates Lahaina fire; cell service, 911, sirens, electric and water failures illustrate lack of preparedness, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
U.S. Department of Justice probes cause of Lahaina fire. A U.S. Department of Justice fire investigation team is in Hawaii to determine the origin and cause of the Lahaina wildfire that killed more than 110 people and destroyed the 5-square-mile heart of town. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Judge pursuing legal action against Hawaii power companies after his house burns down. Retired Maui Chief Circuit Court Judge Shackley Raffetto is suing Maui Electric Co., Hawaiian Electric Co. and Hawaiian Electric Industries over the fire that reduced his house in Kula to ashes. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Fragile Fiber Lines In Lahaina Were Burned And Battered, Taking Out 911 And Cell Service. The utter collapse in communications during the deadly wildfire in Lahaina points to an urgent need to protect miles-long runs of above-ground fiber optic lines that form the backbone of Hawaii’s cellular phone and broadband networks. Civil Beat.
New data reveals dozens of power grid malfunctions as Maui wildfires began. While the official cause of the Lahaina fire has not yet been determined, the focus appears to be centering around Hawaii’s largest power utility. Hawaii News Now.
Maui water pumps can work without HECO power. Hawaiian Electric Co. executives, under widespread criticism and facing an onslaught of lawsuits, have maintained a key reason for not shutting off power early on Aug. 8 as wildfires began spreading on Maui was that electricity was needed to keep water pumps working for the firefighters battling the blazes. Star-Advertiser.
Arrivals to Maui down 80% as tourists cancel, change plans amid wildfire disaster. Government and tourism officials have repeatedly asked visitors not to travel to West Maui for the foreseeable future as the recovery work continues. But they’ve also taken paints to say the rest of Maui remains open. Hawaii News Now.
Concerns over ‘climate gentrification’ rise after devastating Maui fires. With a housing crisis that has priced out many Native Hawaiians as well as families that have been there for decades, concerns are rising that the state could become the latest example of “climate gentrification,” when it becomes harder for local people to afford housing in safer areas after a climate-amped disaster. Associated Press.
Green’s proclamation allows vehicles other than buses to transport students. In response to an ongoing school bus shortage, Gov. Josh Green has issued an emergency proclamation allowing vehicles other than school buses to be used to transport students. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2.
State Ag Corporation Hires New Leader. The Agribusiness Development Corp.’s board announced on Thursday that Wendy Gady will take on the role of executive director, following a four-month search. Civil Beat.
Kaiser Permanente, Hawaiʻi Health Systems reach new contract agreement. Kaiser Permanente and Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corp., after months of talks, have reached an agreement in a new 4-year contract covering service rates for Kaiser members at all of the health system’s Hawaiʻi facilities. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Red Hill task force trains roving fire watch. Joint Task Force Red Hill, the organization the Pentagon set up to drain the massive fuel tanks at the Navy’s underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, announced Thursday that it has completed training for its roving security and fire watch team. Star-Advertiser.
Paddle Out for Lahaina planned at Kūhiō Beach in Waikīkī on Saturday. Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival, together with Nā Kama Kai, invites the public to come together on Saturday, Aug. 19, for family and friends affected by the Lahaina fires with a community paddle out to “Queens” surf break in Waikīkī on Oʻahu. Maui Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Design work begins for new Papa‘aloa gym. Hawaii County has hired a design consultant and is working on a contract to begin work on the new Papa‘aloa gym. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Friends, family remember dead as list of Maui fatalities grows. The death toll from the disaster is well beyond 100, with an estimated 1,000 people still unaccounted for. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Lahaina residents pick up supplies, process loss as road access reopens. Kahele Alipio and her family fled her ill-fated Lahaina Surf apartments “to wherever there was blue skies” as the fire approached and the town was choked with dark smoke on the afternoon of Aug. 8. Maui News.
Work underway to move those impacted by Maui wildfires from emergency shelters to hotel rooms. Work is underway to close all the emergency shelters on Maui, with the goal to have anyone affected by the deadly wildfires placed in hotel rooms by next week. Maui Now. Associated Press.
Lahaina Fires Leave Businesses And Livelihoods In Ruins. The Maui tourist hub hosted nearly 1,000 business establishments, most of which were burned to the ground. Civil Beat.
Maui County Waives Property Tax For Buildings Destroyed By Fire. Waivers and refunds apply only to residential buildings damaged by the wildfires. Civil Beat.
DOE works to reopen Maui schools, accommodate affected students. King Kekaulike High School, damaged during last week’s disaster on Maui, will begin a phased reopening next week, the state Department of Education said Thursday night. Star-Advertiser.
Lahaina survivors face contaminated air and water and emotional issues. The state Health Department continues to warn Lahaina residents that the air they breath could contain toxic substances such as asbestos and arsenic after the fire burned historic wooden homes and structures dating back to the late 1800s. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
New county finance department leaders sworn in. Michelle L. Lizama was announced as the County of Kaua‘i director of finance and Chelsie A. Sakai as the deputy director of finance on Wednesday during a swearing-in ceremony at the Mo‘ikeha Building, Lihu‘e Civic Center. Garden Island.
