FBI rescues 11 trafficked children in Hawaii, Mauna Kea telescope suspends operations after cyberattack, Hurricane Dora now a Category 4, no AC for many Hawaii classrooms as school year begins, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

New Hawaii BOE Chairman Brings Corporate Expertise To The Table. Veteran businessman Warren Haruki says he accepted the position to help students in the public school system. Civil Beat.
Thousands of Hawaii classrooms still need air conditioning. As students get ready for the new school year, the state’s Department of Education facilities staff are busy making updates to campuses across the state; but the DOE is still ways away from reaching its goal of installing air conditioning units in the majority of public school classrooms. KHON2.
Increase in Hawaii COVID cases points to late-summer wave. The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported a seven-day daily average of 115 new cases, reaching triple digits for the first time since mid-May. The average positivity rate was about 12% statewide, roughly double what it was in mid-May. Star-Advertiser.
Dora strengthens to Category 4 hurricane. Dora, located about 2,050 miles east of the Big Island, is moving west at 18 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next several days. Dora’s winds have decreased to near 130 mph with higher gusts. Star-Advertiser.
Enhanced security screening at the Hawaii State Capitol has been delayed again due to electrical and installation requirements, the state announced Wednesday. Maui News.
Hawaiian Airlines announces route suspensions amid recalled engine inspections. Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it will be altering its flight schedule for the next couple months after some of its engines have been recalled for inspections. Hawaii News Now.
Second Pasha ship powered by natural gas now serving Hawaii. Hawaii is now being regularly supplied with goods delivered on two cargo ships powered by natural gas instead of higher-emissions fuel. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Fundraising For Mayor’s 2024 Campaign Is Off To A Slow Start. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has close to $600,000 in his war chest with just over a year to go until the next election, according to his most recent disclosure to the state Campaign Spending Commission. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Rail Is Still Waiting For The Feds To Release Large Chunks of Money. HART had hoped $125 million would quickly be released last year to help fund the $10 billion project but now expects that money won't arrive until December. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Liquor Commission Selects New Administrator. The Honolulu Liquor Commission voted in Sal Petilos as its new administrator Thursday. Petilos had originally been nominated to join the commission itself, but the nomination was deferred because he did not meet the state requirement that county liquor commissioners must have lived in the county for the last three years. Civil Beat.
Waikiki Community Center matching savings to help residents. The Waikiki Community Center over the next three years will provide a dollar-for-dollar savings account match for low-income kupuna and financially struggling working families who earn too much to qualify for traditional aid programs like food stamps. Star-Advertiser.
No longer hidden from view, homeless encampment in Kalihi draws concern. DeCorte Neighborhood Park is hidden in the Kalihi Valley neighborhood, which means a homeless encampment there has been allowed to grow. At a meeting at the park Thursday evening, residents aired their concerns and frustrations about that encampment — and the people it has attracted. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Mauna Kea telescope suspends operations following attempted cyber attack. A Mauna Kea telescope has paused operations after an attempted cyber attack threatened its computer systems on Wednesday. The telescope — known as the Gemini North — had its system immediately shut down following the attempted attack, The National Science Foundation said. Hawaii News Now.
Long-awaited draft EA puts county one step closer to reopening Puna roads cut off by lava. Nearly five years after the end of the 2018 Kilauea eruption, a long-delayed environmental report about the reopening of Pohoiki Road and other lower Puna roads inundated by lava finally was published Thursday. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Kohala Swimming Pool to reopen this month after being closed nearly 2 years. After being closed for almost 2 years because of numerous system failures in the pump room, the Kohala Swimming Pool at Kamehameha Park in Kapaʻau will reopen Aug. 12. Big Island Now.
Honokohau Harbor drainage project begins. Work began Monday at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor on the boat wash down area to improve drainage. West Hawaii Today.
Food Basket clears part of Hilo site that will house ag campus. The Hawaii Island Food Basket has started clearing a portion of its 24.5 acres of land meant for an agricultural innovation campus in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
1st phase of Liloa extension could be ready in 2027. County recently received $25M in federal funding for project. Maui County officials anticipate that by 2027, the first phase of a north segment of the long-awaited Liloa Drive extension — which aims to provide an alternative to busy Piilani Highway and South Kihei Road — will be operational in Kihei. Maui News.
Senate WAM Committee delves into priorities during recent site visit to Maui and Molokaʻi. The schedule featured vigorous discussions that gave Senators an opportunity to convene Cabinet members and private sector leaders to learn more about the status of critical and urgent statewide and regional initiatives, according to a Hawaiʻi State Senate recap. Maui Now.
Kauai
June home sales highest of year on Kaua‘i. Single-family home sales on Kaua‘i hit the highest level of the year in June, marking a rare bright spot for a housing market struggling to rightsize itself in the post-pandemic era. Garden Island.
Disaster relief effort aims to help Philippines. Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami and other county employees joined leaders of the Filipino community, including the Kaua‘i Philippine Cultural Center, in soliciting relief funds to help the Filipino people that were impacted when Super Typhoon Egay impacted Northern Luzon on July 23. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall auditorium closed through first week of September. The Department of Parks and Recreation is announcing that the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall auditorium is estimated to be closed through the first week of September due to construction. Kauai Now.
No comments:
Post a Comment