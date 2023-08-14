Cadaver dogs, DNA matches used to ID Lahaina victims as confirmed dead nears 100, lawsuits begin as Gov. Greenʻs 5th emergency proclamation limits liability, tourists asked to stay away, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Attorneys aim to make Hawaiian Electric pay for Maui disaster. Several law firms have begun suing Hawaiian Electric, alleging that the utility company is negligently responsible for the incredibly deadly and destructive Lahaina fire. Star-Advertiser.
State confirms sirens were not activated as ferocious wildfire ripped through Lahaina. Wildfire Decision-Making To Be Reviewed By Hawaiʻi Attorney General. Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez announced on Friday that the Department of the Attorney General will be conducting “a comprehensive review of critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during, and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawaiʻi islands this week.” Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Green issues 5th Emergency Proclamation relating to wildfires. The fifth proclamation suspends additional laws to facilitate emergency response, recovery, and rebuilding. It confirms that health care facilities and professionals engaging in emergency response are immune from civil liability during the proclamation period, except for willful misconduct, gross negligence, or recklessness. Maui Now.
Hawaii Tourism Authority: Visitors have ‘largely heeded call’ to leave Maui. Since Wednesday, more than 46,000 people have flown out of Kahului Airport. The Hawaii Tourism Authority says visitors who are planning travel to West Maui within the next several months should reschedule their travel plans or consider a different destination. Hawaii News Now.
Billions in losses projected to hit Hawaii’s economy hard. The statewide economic impact of wildfires on Hawaii island and Maui — where the destruction in Lahaina has become the nation’s deadliest single wildfire in recent history — is likely to hit at least $8 billion to $10 billion in the Hawaiian Islands. Star-Advertiser.
‘Tapped Out’ Maui Firefighters Were Trying To Cover A Lot Of Ground The Day Lahaina Burned. Officials have not publicly commented on the response time to the Lahaina fire, but residents are starting to demand answers. Civil Beat.
As inferno grew, Lahaina’s water system collapsed. During the frantic moments Tuesday after a wildfire jumped containment near a residential neighborhood in Lahaina, firefighters rushing to slow the spread were distressed to find that their hydrants were starting to run dry. New York Times.
‘We need some help here’: West Maui residents say government aid is scant. Days after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century ignited in West Maui, killing dozens and leveling more than 2,200 buildings, increasingly frustrated residents said that they were receiving far more help from an ad hoc network of volunteers than they were from the government. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Governor’s housing working group meets for first time. At Friday’s inaugural meeting of the Build Beyond Barriers Working Group, most of the 23 members met via videoconference, but largely limited their activity to introducing themselves and commiserating about the housing problem. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Honolulu Suspends Short-Term Rental Law To Aid Wildfire Survivors. The city on Friday suspended a controversial law that mandates a 30–day minimum rental period on vacation rentals to accommodate Maui wildfire survivors in need of emergency housing. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
TRO against release of mosquitoes has yet to impact plans for Big Isle. An ongoing legal battle over a plan to import mosquitoes to Maui to protect endangered birds has not immediately affected a similar plan for the Big Island. Tribune-Herald.
Waimea man challenges county’s liability waiver in firearm-carry application. A Waimea man is suing Hawaii County in federal court, saying its requirement he sign a waiver of liability for a background check as part of the concealed-carry firearms permit application violates his constitutional right to privacy. Tribune-Herald.
North Kohala community pool now open. On Saturday, a blessing took place at Kohala Pool at Kamehameha Park in Kapaau after volunteers spent the past 21 months repairing the aging county aquatic center. West Hawaii Today.
Contract for Hapuna Beach waterline being finalized. A temporary solution finally is in the works to restore water service to the Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area. Fresh water has not flowed to the popular beach park since October 2022. Tribune-Herald.
Funds for Laupahoehoe Boat Ramp repairs approved, pool reopening also announced. The Laupahoehoe Boat Ramp will receive its long-awaited funding for repairs, according to Hawaii County Parks and Recreation Director Maurice Messina. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui wildfire updates for Aug. 14: West Maui Placard system announced; Unsafe water maps released. Maui Now. KITV4.
Most Maui public schools to re-open; DOE offers options for displaced students. Most Hawaii public schools on Maui will begin phased re-openings this week, state Department of Education officials said. Star-Advertiser.
Maui-Lanai passenger ferry resumes service. The Maui-Lanai Passenger Ferry, operated by Expeditions, resumed interisland service Saturday. Star-Advertiser.
Brief reopening of Lahaina spurs scramble for access. The reopening of the road to Lahaina for West Maui residents to gather supplies such as medicine and food was short lived Friday after a brief opening was stalled by a car accident and people entering active police scenes, according to authorities. Maui News.
Scientists, Maui officials warn of toxic hazards from fire. Residents are being warned that it remains too dangerous to return and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are surveying the area for additional hazards. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui Faces Millions In Lost Revenue From Property That May No Longer Exist. Property tax payments are due on Aug. 21 but county officials haven't said what their plan is for residents and businesses whose property is gone. Civil Beat.
Lahaina residents worry outsiders may overtake rebuilt Maui town. In deadly Maui wildfires, communication failed. Chaos overtook Lahaina along with the flames. In the hours before a wildfire engulfed the town of Lahaina, Maui County officials failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population of the approaching flames and instead relied on a series of sometimes confusing social media posts that reached a much smaller audience. Associated Press.
Kauai
Short-staffed The Kaua‘i Bus to halt Sunday service. The wheels on the bus are taking a day off. The Kaua‘i Bus officials announced last week that all Sunday bus services, including paratransit, will be suspended indefinitely due to an ongoing staffing shortage beginning Aug. 27. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i County announces closures for Statehood Day. In observance of Statehood Day, Friday, Aug. 18, Kaua‘i County offices will be closed. Kauai Now.
