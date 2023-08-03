Costly TSA line-skipping service coming to Hawaii, more legislative power plays exposed, nude 'Zoom-bomb' forces meeting cancellations, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Death Of Hawaii Tech Agency Funding Is A Blow For Diversification. Gov. Josh Green stopped senators from axing a tech agency board member; now small businesses must pay the price. Business accelerators, small manufacturers and firms researching and developing new technologies are assessing a potentially rocky path over the next year after a bill to provide grant funds for economic development died following a fractious legislative session. Civil Beat.
Second OHA trustee supervises daughter in violation of new nepotism law. A second Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee who supervises her daughter has been looking for a new position for her to comply with Hawaii’s new anti-nepotism law that applies to all state employees except the state Legislature and Judiciary. OHA Trustee Luana Alapa, who was elected in 2020 to represent Molokai, supervises her daughter, who works as an aide. Star-Advertiser.
More permit requirements coming for gun users in Hawaii starting in '24. Gun advocates are calling it another roadblock to legal gun ownership. In order to buy a handgun in Hawaii you'll need to get a permit by either taking a handgun safety class or a hunter's ed class. KITV4.
‘Zoom-bomb’ forces cancellation of 2 public meetings. Full nudity during an online public meeting is what caused the Hawaii School Facilities Authority to cancel an agenda meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The executive director called the incident a “Zoom-bomb.” KHON2.
Gov. Green, Department of Human services appoint new DHS 2nd Deputy Director. Governor Josh Green and the Department of Human Services have appointed Trista Speer to serve as the 2nd Deputy Director for the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services, where she joins Director Cathy Betts, and Deputy Director Joseph Campos II in their respective leadership roles. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Hansen’s disease cases remain steady. Hawaii still records new cases of Hansen’s disease every year, but the numbers have remained steady, according to health officials. Star-Advertiser.
3 Hawaiʻi leaders selected for Obama Foundation program. Whitney Aragaki is a teacher leader at the state Department of Education. Aragaki was named the 2022 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Mariko Johnson is the founder of Mohala Eyewear. The inclusive eyewear brand also sends girls to school by donating to Room to Read. Scott Nishimoto is the executive director of Ceeds of Peace, a non-profit with a mission to raise peacebuilding leaders. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
HPD approves 409 concealed-carry licenses, making headway on backlog. The Honolulu Police Department approved 409 concealed-carry weapon licenses for 599 firearms through Wednesday, and officers hope to clear the current list of applicants by August, according to Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan. Star-Advertiser.
HPD Chief’s Decision On Cops In Makaha Pursuit Case Remains A Mystery. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan has decided what discipline to mete out to the four officers charged with felonies for their alleged role in a 2021 pursuit in Makaha that injured six people, but he has yet to make it public. Civil Beat.
Council amends planning department permit backlog bill. A measure meant to temporarily increase the use of outside professionals at the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting and reduce the months-long backlog of building permit applications was amended to focus on tenant improvements, small solar projects and affordable rental housing developments. Star-Advertiser.
Future looks brighter for two Waikiki commerical landmarks. Two Waikiki commercial landmarks, T-Galleria by DFS and the Kyo-ya Restaurant site, are in various stages of reopening and poised for further development. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Is Hu Honua’s Energy Future Tied To Hydrogen? Newly reissued county permits and the mayor's recent remarks have left Big Island community members wondering what's next. The idled tree-burning power plant, also known as Honua Ola Bioenergy, has been coming back into compliance with more than dozen county permits even after the state Supreme Court rejected its proposal to sell power to Hawaiian Electric. Civil Beat.
Tokuda visits Hilo, talks story with curious residents. What began as an event to help East Hawaii residents file federal paperwork became an impromptu town hall with a U.S. congresswoman Wednesday. Tribune-Herald.
Queen’s Health System acquires land in N. Kona. The Queen’s Health System and Lanihau Properties, LLC jointly announced Tuesday that Queen’s has acquired a 31.15-acre parcel of land at Honokohau Nui (West Hawai‘i Business Park) in Kailua-Kona. West Hawaii Today.
‘An especially cruel twist of fate’: Daughter of fatal dog attack victim called father ‘an animal lover’. Shannon Matson, daughter of Bob Northrop, said Wednesday on Facebook that her father was walking to a friend’s house when the fatal attack occurred on the Outrigger Drive roadway. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui County tightens regulations for air and replica guns. A new ordinance tightening up regulations on air and replica guns in Maui County will go into effect on Nov. 1. KHON2.
Maui County buys Trask building for $3.8 million. Maui County has completed the $3.8 million purchase of the David K. Trask Jr. building next to the county’s Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku, as part of ongoing efforts to cut millions of dollars it pays each year for rent, the county said Tuesday. Maui News.
Molokaʻi residents encouraged to attend meeting on Destination Management. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau, and Moloka‘i task force are encouraging the public to attend its upcoming community meeting on Aug. 15, at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center in Kaunakakai from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Maui Now.
New broiler chicken program brings Molokaʻi closer to sustainability goals. The eggs came before the chickens for Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi’s education and food sovereignty programs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Office of Economic Development accepting proposals for Innovation Grants. The intent of this grant program is to deploy innovation on island in the areas of small business, technology, transportation, agriculture, local manufacturing, creative industries, workforce development, circular economies, tourism destination management and product development. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi Humane Society at risk of losing no-kill status. The shelter is able to accommodate about 150 animals, but currently has more than 400. To keep its no-kill status, the humane society needs to maintain a 90% positive outcome rate over a calendar year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Tunnels Beach on Kaua‘i ranks on ‘Best Beaches in the World’ list. Big 7 Travel put Tunnels, also known as Makua, at No. 21 on its list, describing Tunnels as the “ultimate snorkeling spot, with the picturesque backdrop of Mount Makana and lush jungles.” Kauai Now.
