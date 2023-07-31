Big plans to save Waikiki from ocean waves, Ethics Commission: OHA trustee's daughter can't work for him anymore, Honolulu rethinking condo sprinkler law, yacht owners fined $117k for Maui grounding, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KITV4.
OHA trustee denied exemption from anti-nepotism law. The first request for an exemption from the state’s new anti-nepotism law — submitted by Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Brickwood Galuteria, who supervises his daughter — has been denied by the Hawaii Ethics Commission. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii public schools’ safety vulnerabilities outlined by DOE. Vulnerability assessments at Hawaii’s public schools have progressed at a slow pace, with only 140 of the state’s 258 regular public school campuses formally evaluated since 2017 for problems that could make them more vulnerable to a potential active shooter. Star-Advertiser.
Access to Hawaii public school campus assessments impeded. Periodic requests over the past year by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser to accompany Hawaii public school officials on “campus vulnerability assessments” have all been denied, and requests to view documents from the campus assessments already conducted remain at an impasse. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii housing emergency order to ‘unstick’ local government projects. One reason Gov. Josh Green enacted an emergency proclamation to speed up residential development in Hawaii was the historically slow pace of state and county affordable-housing projects. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority names new board chair, vice chair. The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Board of Directors selected airline industry veteran Blaine Miyasato as its new chair and educator and social entrepreneur Mahina Paishon Duarte as its new vice chair. Maui Now.
Hawaii Tourism Authority to focus on destination stewardship. The Hawaii Tourism Authority board, which has increasingly come under pressure from the community and state lawmakers to manage tourism, voted Thursday to support a reorganization that creates a Destination Stewardship Branch, elevates the agency’s finance and planning departments, and expands personnel. Star-Advertiser.
Hundreds gather to mark the 180th anniversary of Sovereignty Restoration Day. Hundreds gathered at Thomas Square on Sunday to celebrate La Hoihoi Ea — Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day — with the official holiday taking place on Monday. The holiday marks King Kamehameha III finally regaining control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after the British illegally took control of the islands for five months. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oahu
Major plans for Waikiki aim to save it from waves, flooding. The Waikiki shoreline stretches from Duke Kahanamoku Beach to Kaimana Beach, a stretch of about two miles, or 10,260 feet of coastline. Star-Advertiser.
Council chair pressured to rescind costly condo fire sprinkler law. Condominium associations are lobbying Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters to repeal a law that requires high-rise condos to install costly fire sprinkler systems, prompting Waters to seek input from the Waikiki Neighborhood Board. Star-Advertiser.
Advocates see gains in efforts to reclaim Makua Valley from Army. The valley is one of the most controversial of the military’s training grounds in the islands, and holds particular significance for Hawaiian cultural practitioners. In Hawaiian, “makua” means “parent,” and the valley is considered the place where human life was first created, according to oral tradition. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Changed Bus Routes To Accommodate The Rail. But Many Passengers Say No Thanks. City transportation officials say the goal is "one integrated system." But the changes have made commutes more difficult in some cases. Civil Beat.
A month into operation, here’s how many people are riding Honolulu’s rail line daily. After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline, daily ridership numbers have fallen substantially since its opening weekend. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Zoo ticket prices increase to meet growing costs. For the first time in over a decade, the Honolulu Zoo has increased its admission fees. Tickets for general admission adults are now $21, while general admission for children age 3 to 12 is $13. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Why Some Hawaiian Homesteaders Pay 6 Times More Than County Users For Water. DHHL hopes to use some of the $600 million appropriated for homelands last year to improve infrastructure, including water access. Civil Beat.
County receives new copter courtesy of the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation. Thanks to a donation from the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation, through generous benefactors, Hawaii County will become a safer place with a new fire department helicopter. West Hawaii Today.
Keawe Street business owners lament loss of sales during daytime road work. Construction on Keawe Street in downtown Hilo will be ongoing until April 2024. Hawaii County crews are upgrading the gas, sewer and water infrastructure along Keawe, and the work is requiring the closure of parking spaces and traffic lanes from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Trust fined $117K in Maui yacht grounding, owner could face further penalty. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources has voted to accept a $117,000 fine against the trust that was involved in the yacht grounding incident on Maui, but said that it wants to continue deliberating on a penalty against the operator of the yacht and his luxury yacht charter service. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now.
Lanai Ferry Seeks Higher Ticket Fare For The First Time In 15 Years. The public can weigh in next month on whether state regulators should approve the proposed 37% increase. Civil Beat.
Betty’s Beach Cafe in Lahaina closes due to roach infestation. Several other critical violations were observed, so a yellow “conditional pass” placard was posted. Maui News.
Kauai
Waimea Public Library reopens after 18-month renovation project. Waimea Public Library is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m., then again from 5 to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and then from 1 to 4 p.m., and Friday hours are from noon to 4 p.m. The library is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Garden Island.
First installment of real property taxes due Aug. 21. Payments can be made online at https://kauairpt.ehawaii.gov, by mail, in person or at the drop box located outside the Kapulē Building at the Līhu‘e Civic Center. Kauai Now.
