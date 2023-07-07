New state laws address highway safety, driver's licenses, shoreline protection; Honolulu rail CEO wants tax extended, Kauai managing director moves to Schatz' office, beers created from rice, ti root, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
A new law makes driver license renewal easier. You will eventually be able to renew your driver’s license online or by mail. It was a bill that Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed into law on Thursday, July 6. KHON2.
Increased fines, drones to protect Hawaii shorelines . Governor signs measures to boost coastal management, enforcement. Gov. Josh Green signed a handful of bills Thursday related to coastal protection. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
In fight against erosion, new legal weapon targets homeowners who go rogue. As ocean levels rise, new rules give the state more power to keep people from breaking the law to protect their properties from erosion. Hawaii News Now.
Preschool educators stipend program finally launches. Despite a two-year wait to fully launch Hawaii’s first public stipend program for early-childhood educators, state officials are hopeful that it will make big strides toward solving a chronic and severe shortage of teachers and caregivers for keiki ages 0 to 5. Star-Advertiser.
DOE spent $168M on bell and alarm system, but more than half of schools still don’t have it. More than half of Hawaii’s 255 public schools rely on aging bell, alarm and P.A. systems due to delays in installing promised high-tech upgrades. Hawaii News Now.
Civil rights attorney to file class action against Hawaii education, health departments. A Honolulu attorney says he's a few weeks away from filing a class action lawsuit against the state over special education services. KITV4.
President’s commission meeting in Hawaii OKs broad set of recommendations. For the first time, the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders convened for its quarterly meeting outside of Washington, D.C. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiians discuss housing challenges with U.S. HUD Secretary. The visit served as an opportunity for HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda and HUD Regional Administrator Jason Pu to listen to the struggles, successes and valuable feedback shared by the community. Big Island Now.
Hawaii, Honolulu score $4M for climate action plans. The funding — $1 million to Honolulu and $3 million to the state — was announced Thursday in Honolulu by Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. Star-Advertiser.
83,000 Hawaii homes dispose of sewage in cesspools. Hawaii has 83,000 cesspools — more than any other state — and about 20% are less than 0.6 mile from shore. Six years ago, Hawaii mandated the removal of all cesspools by 2050. Associated Press.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council trio needed to reject 64% pay raises in writing. In the days leading up to the controversial start of the salary increases for Honolulu’s top elected and appointed officials, Council members Augie Tulba, Andria Tupola and Radiant Cordero were each required to submit a memorandum to the city stating their rejection to the expected $44,400 pay bump — to $113,304 from $68,904. Star-Advertiser.
Businessman Accused Of Bribing Honolulu Prosecutor Points Finger At Feds. If convicted of bribing former prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, the 79-year-old Dennis Mitsunaga could go to prison for the rest of his life. Civil Beat.
Rail CEO looks to extend the system — by extending rail surcharge. Mostly with money from the half percent general excise tax, HART has spent about $5 billion so far to get the first 11 miles up and running, construct most of the way from Pearl Harbor to Middle Street and begin utility work on the final segment to Kakaako. Hawaii News Now.
Rail Contractor Sues HART Over Construction Delays. Contractor STG is seeking more than $99 million in damages, and says HART "has only itself to blame." The contractor hired to build the 5-mile airport segment of the Honolulu rail line is suing the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, alleging HART’s failure to address problems with the relocation of utilities along the line has caused expensive construction delays. Civil Beat.
Rail ridership falls as paid service begins. The first day of paid rail ridership saw a drop in interest, as expected, with only 1,245 passengers boarding Skyline trains. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
State agrees to purchase and maintain Wahiawā Irrigation System, Lake Wilson. Gov. Josh Green signed a bill Wednesday that requires his office to negotiate the purchase of Wahiawā Dam, Lake Wilson, and its associated spillways and irrigation ditches. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kaiwi coast scenic area on Oahu could become state park. Hawaii might have a new state park by this time in 2024 covering about 340 acres of mostly natural coastal land in East Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu housing market cooled off in June. The median price for single-family home resales stabilized in June but remained above seven figures at $1,050,000. That was down 4.5% from $1.1 million a year ago and off 5.3% from $1,109,000 in May, according to data released Thursday from the Honolulu Board of Realtors. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County Council approves creation of Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity and Resilience. The Hawai‘i County Council on Wednesday approved the creation of a cabinet-level Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity and Resilience — and a new section of county code to govern it — that will lead the County’s efforts to ensure the island can withstand the effects of climate change. Big Island Now.
Council rejects plan for downtown Hilo. A proposal to create a Business Improvement District to revitalize downtown Hilo has been decisively killed after pushback from area business owners. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Wants To Use Opioid Settlement Money To Open Its First Detox Facility. Hawaii County will receive $489,000 in opioid settlement funds this year and just over $100,000 annually thereafter through 2038, Mayor Mitch Roth announced Thursday. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
How ‘ōkolehao, an alcoholic spirit made of tī root, could change the liquor industry. Hawaiʻi's first-ever alcoholic spirit made from the root of the tī plant may soon get a boost in popularity from a Big Island brewery. Hawaii Public Radio.
Keaukaha speed limit change advances. A proposal to reduce the speed limit on Kalanianaole Street is closer to reality after passing a Hawaii County Council committee Wednesday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
For the second month in a row, visitor arrivals slowed. In May, there were 240,407 visitors to Maui, down 2.8 percent compared to May 2022 when there were 247,280 visitors, and down 4.5 percent versus May 2019 when there were 251,665 visitors, according to the state Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. Maui News.
Can’t Afford To Junk Your Car? Maui Will Tow And Recycle It For Free. Officials estimate 2,500 vehicles are abandoned each year in the county. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Kamehameha Schools acquires thousands of acres at Kaupō Ranch and Hāmākualoa, Maui. Kamehameha Schools announced today its acquisition of more than 4,500 acres of land from Kaupō Ranch Ltd. on southeastern Maui for approximately $21 million. Maui Now.
Kauai
Matsuyama named Kauaʻi County’s managing director, replacing Dahilig who joins U.S. Sen. Schatz’ office. Kauaʻi native Reiko Matsuyama has been appointed as the new managing director of the County of Kaua‘i by Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. Kauai Now.
And so we wait': Kauaʻi doctor underscores dialysis needs on island. The capacity of dialysis treatment on Kauaʻi is critical, according to a local doctor. Dr. Raymond Petrillo, Kauaʻi’s sole kidney doctor, operates his private practice, Island Kidney Care, in Lihuʻe and Waimea. Hawaii Public Radio.
Rice beer on tap on Rice Street. Rice grower Jerry Ornellas said when the first batch of Jerry’s Rice Beer — the name assigned to the rice-based beer by the Kaua‘i Beer Company — went online on Monday, it was the first time in more than 60 years that Kaua‘i-grown rice was used commercially. Garden Island.
