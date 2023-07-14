Hurricane Calvin a Cat 3 as it heads toward Hawaii, Waialua egg farm hatches complaints, long-delayed Maui school to open next month, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2. KITV4. Star-Advertiser.
HTA pursues governance study and quality assurance program. The Hawaii Tourism Authority board referenced building trust with state lawmakers and the community several times during a Thursday special meeting where they greenlighted a new quality assurance push and approved a proposal identifying what to seek in a contractor for a third-party tourism governance study. Star-Advertiser.
Case reintroduces bill for more Pacific isle engagement. A group of lawmakers in the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus led by U.S. Rep. Ed Case reintroduced legislation Wednesday calling for a significant increase in American engagement with Pacific island countries as China and the United States compete for influence in the region. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiian Defense Contractor Replaces Top Leadership Amid Federal Criminal Probe. Christopher Dawson, the founder and chairman of the Hawaiian Native Corp., will take a leave of absence and new leadership has been put in place, the corporation said Thursday. Civil Beat.
In emails, DOE threatened to pull state contracts if companies didn’t remove outspoken critic. A mental health expert is accusing the state Department of Education of retaliating against her because she’s criticized the way disabled students are being taught. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Waialua egg farm’s pile of chicken manure prompts complaint. An organization that has fought against concentrated livestock operations is alleging that a big, relatively new and growing egg farm on Oahu is a stream and ocean pollution threat. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
In potential blow to red light camera program, judge tosses citation over identification issue. A court challenge has produced a potential blow to the red light camera enforcement system, the first so far to a program the state has vowed to defend. Hawaii News Now.
Reward for leads on monk seal death increased to $8,800. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Law Enforcement is still investigating the intentional killing of the young, endangered seal. Star-Advertiser.
Some speak out against plan for coordinated hunt to tackle feral pigs in Oahu community. A feral pig problem has some Pacific Heights residents getting help from hunters this weekend, but some residents are against it. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Big Island shared solar projects to help low and moderate income electricity customers. Low and moderate income electricity customers in Kaʻū, North Kona and South Kohala could save up to 15% on their energy costs starting as early as next year thanks to several “shared solar” projects now under development on the Big Island. Big Island Now.
The dispute over Waipiʻo Valley raises questions of belonging in Hawaiʻi. The home of high chiefs, kalo farms, and a black sand beach — Waipiʻo Valley is one of the most sacred places on Hawaiʻi Island. But when threats of rockfall restricted access to the only road in and out of the valley, a dispute grew between local residents. Which locals should enter, and who belonged? Hawaii Public Radio.
County Plans To Restart Puʻu Nui Park Renovations. The County of Hawaiʻi on Thursday announced a plan to restart renovations on Puʻu Nui Park in Waikoloa, following concerns expressed by the community at a recent town hall meeting. Big Island Video News.
Narcan distributed islandwide to reverse opioid overdoses. Over 700 doses of Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdoses, have been distributed to restaurants, bars, hotels and nightclubs on Hawaii Island. Tribune-Herald.
County reports 2 new COVID deaths. Two new deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in Hawaii County this week, one man between the ages of 60 and 69 and a woman over the age of 80. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Long-delayed high school on Maui to open Aug. 7. After more than a decade of bureaucratic missteps that have left a $245 million Maui public school campus standing unused for far longer than expected, state and county officials have reached an agreement to finally allow Kulanihakoi High School to open to students when the school year starts Aug. 7. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Severe drought now impacting southern and western coastal areas of Maui. According to the US Drought Monitor weekly reporting, this is the first time the severe drought designation has been noted in Hawaiʻi this summer. Maui Now.
Maui Ocean Center to host Coral Spawning Night. The Maui Ocean Center will host its annual Coral Spawning Night from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, with rice coral spawning stations set up throughout the park. Maui News.
Kauai
Kouchi speaks out against boating permits veto. State Senate President Ron Kouchi is speaking out against the veto of a bill that aimed to reduce commercial boating operations across the state. Garden Island.
Free Napali Coast boat tours offered. Tour operators at Kikialoa Small Boat Harbor are offering free Napali Coast sightseeing tours for Kaua‘i residents on July 26, following the official veto of a bill that aimed to reduce their commercial boating operations. Garden Island.
