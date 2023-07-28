Judge to consider guns on beaches, insurance company to leave Hawaii, light sentence for Honolulu architect who helped FBI expose corrupt building inspectors, Ellison's Lanai explored, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Feds To Boost State Efforts To Take On Affordable Housing Shortfall. State officials say the State plans to take advantage of a new $85 million funding opportunity under HUD that will help communities "address restrictive zoning, land use, and regulatory policies." Big Island Video News. Tribune-Herald.
Quiet on set: Hollywood strikes leave Hawaii crew members behind. The Hollywood strike that has united writers and actors for the first time in 60 years also has left hundreds of crew members in Hawaii without paychecks as work on Hawaii-based television shows and movies has been suspended. Star-Advertiser.
Universal Homeowners Insurance Company Is Pulling Out Of Hawaii. Roughly 1,500 polices will be affected by Universal Property & Casualty’s departure from the homeowners, condominium and renters insurance market in Hawaii, according to a state news release Thursday. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
Thousands enrolled in HECO pilot that institutes different rates for peak, non-peak hours. The “Shift and Save Rate” pilot program will enroll about 15000 residential homes and 1,700 business customers on Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island who were selected at random. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
New classrooms opening this fall seen as big step toward achieving universal preschool. The state plans to open 11 new free public preschool classrooms this fall as part of the Ready Keiki initiative. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii-Japan summit rebuilds relationships, forges new ones. Gov. Josh Green and Hawaii’s four county mayors attended the event, where they welcomed governors and mayors of six prefectures and 16 cities and towns from Japan with state and city sister relationships. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Visitor arrivals in June continue recovery. Some 889,274 visitors came to Hawaii in June, according to preliminary statistics released Thursday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Architect who helped FBI build case against corrupt building inspectors gets leniency in federal court. An architect who gave tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to workers at the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting was sentenced on Thursday to one year and a day in prison and a $5,000 fine. In the face of painful permitting delays, Bill Wong said he gave in to the pressure to "pay to play." Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
City awarded $25M toward Ala Wai pedestrian bridge. The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services has been awarded $25 million in federal funding toward construction of the planned Ala Wai pedestrian bridge, the city announced Thursday. The June arrivals were a 5.5% increase from the June 2022 total. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Red Hill’s Fuel Director Raised An Alarm Before Pipes Leaked. The Navy Removed Her. Lt. Cmdr. Shannon Bencs reported problems with Red Hill’s infrastructure and leadership culture just months before fuel leaks contaminated the drinking water. Civil Beat.
City cites lack of funding for delay in building Makakilo bypass. Those in favor of the city constructing the Makakilo Bypass Road claim it’s a matter of safety. But the city said the reason it isn’t happening boils down to funding. KHON2.
Half A Million Dollars Buys 6 Months Of Security Guards For Waikiki. While crime on the tourist strip is trending down the city says more resources are still needed. Civil Beat.
Kaneohe care homes must pay $287K for overtime violations. The owners and operators of two residential care homes in Kaneohe must pay $287,279 in overtime wages and damages to 23 caregivers after a federal court ruling, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Big Island’s New Climate Change Office Will ‘Create A Unified Front’. The office will work toward reducing emissions, promoting renewable energy and efficiency, and fortifying infrastructure against climate change impacts. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Why were oral arguments challenging permit of Thirty Meter Telescope deferred? Nobody will say. The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources, which announced the postponement on July 21, provided no reason why the arguments would not be heard at the July 28 regular Land Board meeting. It also would not say how long the arguments will be stalled. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui's 900-acre Olowalu Reef to receive slice of large federal funding. Over $180,000 will go toward restoring the over 900-acre Olowalu Reef, which has been identified as one of the most essential reefs around Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
Housing to benefit from proposed wastewater project. A proposed wastewater facility in Central Maui is set to benefit a number of current and future housing projects, including the Waikapu Country Town development of more than 1,500 units and the master-planned Kehalani community. Maui News.
A look inside life on an island owned by Larry Ellison, the fourth richest person in the world. Imagine trying to make ends meet while living on an island owned by one of the richest people in the world. That’s the reality for some residents on Lānaʻi, who say the power dynamics of land control can get… complicated. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina reopens after health inspection. The state Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch has allowed Maui Brewing Company to reopen in Lahaina after shuting it down due to a cockroach and rodent infestation. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Liquor Department offers free Narcan kits to licensees. The Kaua‘i Department of Liquor Control is offering free Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to all of its liquor licensees. Kauai Now.
Play Streets coming to Laukona Park. The Play Streets Kaua‘i planning team announced the arrival of and accessibility to the popular Play Streets free program at Laukona Park in Hanama‘ulu on Aug. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. Garden Island.
HECO Companies Update on Solar and Battery Projects - Posted on July 28, 2023
