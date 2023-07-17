Tropical Storm Calvin weakens as it heads toward Hawaii, panel recommends firing Honolulu police in high-speed chase, another hearing on tap for Thirty Meter Telescope, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Most in Hawaii not prepared for natural disaster, study finds. Most Hawaii households do not have enough water, food or medicine in the event of a natural disaster, despite what they might think, a recent study by University of Hawaii researchers has found. Star-Advertiser.
Congressional delegation tours Hawaii and Pacific allies. Hawaii’s first-term U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda joined a contingent of lawmakers in June for a tour of Oahu, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Okinawa as Congress prepares to lay out its priorities amid geopolitical tensions. Star-Advertiser.
This Group Is Betting On Shared Housing As A Path Forward For Hawaii Seniors. Programs matching senior homeowners with roommates are growing in popularity across the country. Can a similar effort succeed in Hawaii? Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Gov. Green touts successes to United Nations despite missing most state targets. Hawai‘i Gov. Josh Green spoke at the United Nations headquarters this week to highlight the state’s successes in environmental and housing goals. The newly released report he referenced, however, tells a far bleaker story. Garden Island.
Nonnative invasives poised to dominate Hawaii forests. It’s widely known that nonnative trees are a growing presence in Hawaii’s forests. A new study, however, suggests that the invasion has progressed much further than previously believed. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii cesspools exist in wealthy as well as rural neighborhoods. The new, online Hawaii Cesspool Prioritization Tool, launched by the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program, in collaboration with the state Health Department, shows a detailed, interactive map of where the state’s highest-priority cesspools are to help plan conversions. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
HPD Officers Charged In Makaha Crash Should Be Fired, Review Board Concludes. The officers can still appeal and go to arbitration. Honolulu police officers facing criminal charges over an alleged chase in Makaha that resulted in serious injuries to civilians should be fired. That’s the recommendation from a review board made up of assistant and deputy chief. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Auditor: City Hiring Is Still Falling Short Despite Improvements. A new audit found shortcomings in data collection but Honolulu HR chief says things are getting better. Civil Beat.
Now running, Honolulu Skyline’s operating finances are in doubt. Questions continue over the newly opened rail system’s ability to generate enough paying customers and fare revenue to cover current and future operations and maintenance costs — and the financial ramifications if it doesn’t and who will make up the deficit. Star-Advertiser.
Defueling at Pearl Harbor-Hickam set to commence for remainder of July. The Hawaii State Department of Health approved Joint Task Force Red Hill’s plan to defuel four fuel-containing surge tanks, Sunday. Hawaii News Now.
Overtourism, illegal moorings a growing concern for popular turtle viewing area off Waikiki. Turtle Canyon is right off Fort DeRussy Beach, which is a popular spot for snorkeling and scuba diving. But a boater says overtourism is keeping many marine animals away. Hawaii News Now.
Pending demolition raises residents’ ire. Unionized hotel workers, tenants’ rights advocates and residents facing eviction from a Moiliili rental complex slated for demolition all appeared last week at Honolulu Hale to object to the lack of truly affordable housing on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Complaints swirl at Kakaako state affordable-housing project. A state agency that faltered two years ago paying maintenance fees on a Kakaako affordable-housing complex it partly owns has been barraged with complaints from residents over living conditions. Star-Advertiser.
Stakes are high in deal for high-hazard Oahu dam. A recently enacted Hawaii law prompting the state to acquire an Oahu dam and reservoir has been described as a gift to the state, but the state also may be giving a gift to the property’s multibillion-dollar primary owner that has profited from local land sales in recent years. Star-Advertiser.
DHHL holds groundbreaking for 127 Ewa homes. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands held a groundbreaking ceremony last week to mark the beginning of construction on Increment II-C of its Ka‘uluokaha‘i housing development in Ewa. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Another TMT dispute gets a hearing. Is the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope really under construction? Two years ago, former state Board of Land and Natural Resources Chair Suzanne Case signed off on a request by permit holder University of Hawaii at Hilo allowing the TMT to comply with conservation district use permit general condition No. 4, which required construction to start within two years. Star-Advertiser.
Big Island’s New County Budget Invests In Upgraded Sewage System, Parks And Prosecutors. Officials direct millions of dollars toward deferred maintenance projects and longstanding community concerns. Civil Beat.
A mother’s mission: Lifeguards to be stationed at Kohanaiki following accident that claimed teen’s life. A popular surf spot in West Hawaii will soon be seeing lifeguards thanks in part to a mother who has advocated for them since the death of her teenage daughter last November. West Hawaii Today.
State study aims to boost Banyan Drive. Banyan Drive may see new life after the state conducts a study of how to improve the ailing area over the next several months. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
A Maui Rancher Prepares To Lose 3,400 Acres To Conservation. For the state, the purchase was a "huge victory" for the environment. For Brendan Balthazar, it was a devastating loss of agricultural land. Civil Beat.
$22M to help fund two-story TSA checkpoint for Kahului. Second-busiest airport in state has been working to reduce long waits. A $22 million federal grant will help build a new TSA checkpoint at the Kahului Airport that could add as many as six security screening lanes to the second-busiest airport in the state. Maui News.
Draft permit to reduce ocean pollution from Maui treated wastewater up for review. Environmental groups on Maui are studying a draft permit by Maui County that proposes using more treated water from its Lahaina Wastewater Treatment Plant for irrigation, which would reduce ocean pollution. Maui Now.
Kauai
PMRF hosts ceremony to reinter Native Hawaiian remains. The lineal descendants of iwi kupuna discovered on the grounds of the U.S. Navy Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) were joined by leadership of the facility during the two-day Ka Mauiki‘iki‘i O Ke Kauwela, or celebration of the summer solstice. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i environmentalists call for Wailua wetland restoration. Environmental activists on Wednesday reiterated their call to revert the lands surrounding the long-dilapidated Coco Palms Resort into wetlands, arguing that natural restoration could help Kaua‘i better combat climate change and its impacts. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Heat Waves -- Hawai`i Faces A Hotter Future - Posted on July 17, 2023, by Henry Curtis A 2015 *University of Hawaii study* estimated that Honolulu will reach the tipping point in 2043, where the ave...
