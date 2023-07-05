Hawaii recycling program beyond redemption? Plus, you can’t say 'FCK' on your license plate, state Capitol to install metal detectors, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Court: You Can’t Say “FCK” On Your License Plate. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a loss for Honolulu resident Edward Odquina, who in 2021 applied for and received a personalized plate with the message “FCKBLM.” Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii losing economic strength, economist says. Inflation has stabilized in Hawaii, but what is of concern to one of Hawaii’s leading economists is the state’s gross domestic product, which over the past five years has fallen way behind the national economy. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s Chamber of Commerce Seeks To Rein In Red Tape To Help Businesses. A new web portal is part of a long-term approach to improving the business environment in the state. Civil Beat.
State Capitol to get metal detectors after lawmakers and aides say they don't feel safe. The Hawaiʻi State Capitol will have metal detectors installed at three entrances starting July 10, state agencies said Monday. Associated Press.
State Legislature plans to not override any items on governor's veto list. After consultation, the state Legislature will not override any bills or line-items that Gov. Josh Green intends to veto. Hawaii Public Radio.
Competitive Hawaii proposals sought to fight homelessness with federal funds. U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, who wrapped up a two-day visit to Hawaii on Monday, encouraged local government leaders, developers, nonprofits and others to compete for a share of about $3.1 billion to be made available soon under the agency’s Continuum of Care program. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Housing Authority seeks 10,880 more affordable units. The Hawaii Public Housing Authority has taken on the monumental task of taking its inventory from 1,187 units to an additional 10,880, announcing Monday that it has chosen a developer for its Ka Lei Momi Redevelopment Project at nine existing housing properties over the next decade and beyond. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Gov. Green signs bills to improve school facilities, curricula. Measures giving the state’s new School Facilities Authority access to millions more dollars and dramatically broader flexibility to build teacher housing and preschool classrooms were among a group of education-related bills signed into law by Gov. Josh Green in a ceremony Monday. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Maui Now.
Hawaii’s Parole Board Is The Most Powerful In The Country. That May Change. The paroling authority sets the minimum terms that inmates must serve before they can be released from prison, a task that other states assign to judges. Civil Beat.
Oahu
City Officials’ Pay Raises Weren’t Included In The Budget. Now What? The city charter mandates that these raises be delivered, meaning officials have to scrape together the money from other sources. Civil Beat.
Report: Despite cooling housing market, Oahu rents continue to soar. During the past five years, average studio rents in Honolulu are up 25% to more than $1,600 a month while four-bedroom apartments are up 22% to nearly $3,700. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu’s traffic-related fatalities remain high. At roughly the halfway mark, the number of traffic-related fatalities in Hawaii is lower than at the same time in 2022. Star-Advertiser.
State, city strain to keep traffic signs clear of overgrown foliage. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages in state and city maintenance departments and a switch to sustainable yet less efficient weedkiller have hampered the frequency and quality of roadside maintenance. Star-Advertiser.
Ex-Gangsters, Grandmas And The Good Word Take On West Oahu’s Game Rooms. An unlikely alliance is working to disrupt illegal gambling on the west side. Civil Beat.
State finds new operator for low-income complex. A private development partnership has taken over the Kulia i ka Nu‘u low-income rental housing complex in Waianae under a state land lease arrangement that includes a planned renovation of the property. Star-Advertiser.
There’s a new viewing platform atop Koko Crater Stairs. The new viewing platform at the summit of the popular Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai has been completed. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Public meeting planned for proposed traffic improvements near Hilo Harbor. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. today (July 5) to provide information about its proposed land acquisition for traffic improvements on Kalanianaʻole Street adjacent to Hilo Harbor. Big Island Now.
Following HSTA concerns, crews complete mold abatement effort at Hawaii school. Holualoa Elementary School students and staff will start the school year with an updated look following a $1.27 million renovation project that addresses campus-wide environmental concerns. Hawaii News Now.
Waipi‘o Valley Road phase one work completed. One phase of work on the Waipi‘o Valley Road is over, but the rest is still a long way off. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Service outage cancels 2 committee meetings. Full council to meet Friday to discuss bills on tax surcharge, air guns, water rules. Two Maui County Council committee meetings that had been scheduled for Wednesday had to be canceled due to a service outage of the digital platform that hosts the council’s meeting documents, Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama announced Monday. Maui News.
Conservation land designation resurfaces for discussion in committee on Thursday. The Maui Council committee on Agriculture, Diversification, Environment and Public Transportation will reconvene July 6 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss Resolution 23-146, requesting that the Conservation Planning Committee review and provide recommendations on the possible acquisition or management of certain lands for conservation purposes. Maui Now.
Committee agrees to revise proposed renaming of Puamana burial site to include Waianuʻukole. The Water and Infrastructure Committee agreed on a proposal Monday to rename Puamana Beach Park in Lahaina to Puamana Cultural Preserve at Waianuʻukole. Maui Now.
Kauai
Visitor spending climbs past $1B in 2023 on Kaua‘i. That was up 31.1 percent from $823.9 million in the same five-month period of 2022, and 40.7 percent from $767.6 million in the same five-month period of pre-pandemic 2019. Garden Island.
Nagramada takes Island School helm. Island School announced that Nancy Nagramada will be head of school. She assumed the role on July 1. Garden Island.
