National parks more popular, Green signs last round of bills, apparent homicide in Oahu jail, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Gov. Josh Green signs 13 bills into law. Gov. Josh Green signed 13 bills at the state Capitol that aim to improve care for kupuna, encourage awareness and adaptability for disabled individuals, and make access to technology easy for those who are multilingual. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Green signs coffee bills into law. Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday signed two coffee bills into law — one aimed at labeling practices for coffee crops originating in Hawaii and the other that will expand the fight against blights affecting the iconic crop. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News.
Land And Power 2023: How One Influential Hawaii Senator Is Using Public Agencies To His Advantage. A decade after his controversial Public Land Development Corp. was dissolved in the face of a public outcry, Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz is using other agencies to buy and develop land. Civil Beat.
Pools at Hawaii state Capitol might stay dry. The state Department of Accounting and General Services has more than $40 million in legislative appropriations to perhaps vanquish all the trouble by fixing leaks, along with structural damage and electrical problems they have caused, and possibly convert the water features into waterless platforms resembling pools. Star-Advertiser.
New regents chair sees great things ahead for University of Hawaii. As the University of Hawaii is at a critical crossroads as an “indigenous serving institution” — co-manager of the cultural flashpoint that is Mauna Kea, keeper of a long-beleaguered athletics program, political victim of severe budget cuts and a governance tug of war and more — revving at its center is Alapaki Nahale-a, the newly elected chair of the UH Board of Regents. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Two new members join the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Board of Directors. Two new members of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Board of Directors were appointed by Governor Josh Green, M.D. Hawaiian Airlines’ Blaine Miyasato and the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism’s James Kunane Tokioka fill seats for four-year terms that expire June 30, 2026. Maui Now.
Hawaii Kava Growers Hope To Convince Food Regulators It’s Safe To Eat. The plant is the focus of new studies about its potential therapeutic benefits. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Cesspool Crisis Has A Long History. It’s Not Over Yet. Concerns about the proliferation of cesspools and their impact on nearshore waters and our drinking water supply date back more than a century. Civil Beat.
Rising debt steers Hawaii consumers toward bankruptcy. Hawaii bankruptcies continue to remain historically low, but local attorneys say the number of monthly filings belie the reality that many consumers are in financial straits. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Federal grant awards Hawaiʻi $4M to update climate action plan. The funding comes from the EPA's Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program. Hawaii Public Radio.
HPD investigating apparent homicide at OCCC after inmate found dead in cell. Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after an inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center was found dead in his cell on Thursday night. Hawaii News Now.
For 45 years IHS has provided aid to homeless in innovative ways. Forty five years ago this month, what is now the Institute for Human Services opened Hawaii’s first and what has become its largest homeless shelters, playing a critical role in recent years as the exploding homeless population gave the state at one point the ignoble distinction of having the highest per capita rate of homelessness in the country. Star-Advertiser.
Parts of east Oʻahu shoreline to be designated to Kaiwi Coast State Park. On Thursday, Gov. Josh Green stood from the Makapuʻu Lighthouse Lookout to sign Senate Bill 1254, which establishes a pathway to designate lands from Makapuʻu to Wawamalu as part of a state park. Hawaii Public Radio.
Stricter rules sought for popular Oahu beach recently marred by illegal parties. A popular beach on Oahu’s east side that was spotlighted during the pandemic for illegal parties could be getting tougher rules and regulations. It’s part of plans to make the Kaiwi Coast a state park. Hawaii News Now.
Former HPD chief Lee Donohue dedicated 40 years to the force. Former Honolulu Police Chief Lee D. Donohue died Sunday morning at Straub Medical Center following an extended illness. He was 80 years old. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
‘We have skin in the game’: Hilo Harbor land acquisition plans questioned by community, businesses. Keaukaha community members expressed concerns Wednesday night over the state’s plans to acquire almost 10 acres of privately owned land near the entrance to Hilo Harbor. Tribune-Herald.
Police investigate Hilo tax preparer who allegedly left customers in limbo. Detective Paul Mangus recently confirmed that the Hawaii Police Department’s East Hawaii Criminal Investigations Section has received “at least 20” complaints and is investigating the tax preparer Hilo Income Tax Service and its enrolled agent, Michele Slone. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County’s tax surcharge proposal passes first reading. With some calling it a hard decision, Maui County Council members gave the first of two required approvals Friday to adopt a surcharge on top of the state’s general excise tax to fund housing infrastructure in the county. Maui News.
Bill to regulate air and replica guns nears final passage. A bill that would limit air and replica guns in certain public spaces was passed on first reading by the Maui County Council on Friday. Maui News.
Biden Officials Had To Charter A Plane So They Wouldn’t Get Stuck On Molokai. The group didn't trust Mokulele Airlines' scheduled flights, underscoring the difficulties island residents have accessing health care and other services. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Blessing held for Kalaheo water project. The county Department of Water and contractor Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc., held a blessing to commence the Kalaheo Water Systems Improvements Project late last month. Garden Island.
Emergency repairs planned for Wainiha bridge. Kūhiō Highway (Highway 560) will be intermittently closed at the Wainiha double bridges while emergency repairs are made to Wainiha Bridge No. 2 early this week. Kauai Now.
