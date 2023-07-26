Green's housing plan scrutinized, school bus driver shortage impacts 4 islands, Hilo vet home fined again for infractions, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii school bus driver shortage interrupts service. A worsening shortage of school bus drivers is leading to the partial or complete suspension of bus services at 14 public schools on Oahu and Kauai for the new school year, adding to transportation woes already long plaguing public schools on Hawaii island and Maui. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Native Hawaiian Contractors Take A Back Seat To Alaskans And Tribes For Lucrative Jobs. Hawaii's congressional delegation is hoping to make it easier for Native Hawaiian-owned businesses to compete with other Indigenous contractors. Civil Beat.
EVs will be first to join pilot program for road usage charges. A pilot program to charge motorists based on their mileage is about to kick off. Electric vehicle owners will be part of the first test run. Ed Sniffen, director of the state Department of Transportation, said the program is part of an effort to move away from a gas tax in order to fund highways. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2.
Did Misconduct Allegations Spur State’s $2M Settlement In Case Already Won? A federal court judge announced in May she would probe allegations of misconduct by state lawyers in a lawsuit over sex assaults of inmates by staff at the Hawaii women’s prison. Weeks later, the state Attorney General’s Office announced it had agreed to pay $2 million to settle the case. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Airlines posts $12.3M loss. Hawaiian Holdings Inc., parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, on Tuesday reported a $12.33 million loss in the second quarter but still surpassed Wall Street expectations, as strengthening from Japan added to robust leisure travel demand. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Council considers demolition of ‘monster homes’ as possible penalty. A bill meant to prohibit giving false statements to city planners as a means of cracking down on “monster homes” might see more penalties given to violators beyond potential monetary fines and imprisonment. Star-Advertiser.
City Council eyes big tax break for homeowners who have a landfill for a neighbor. While the Honolulu City Council is looking for ways to soften the bite of a property tax spike for homeowners, it’s also considering a tax break for another reason: To make amends for those who have to live with a landfill as their neighbor. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu mayor signs bill requiring bars, nightclubs to carry life-saving overdose treatment. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 28 Tuesday, which will require the overdose antidote, Narcan, to be available in Oahu bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. Hawaii News Now. KITV4
4 major crashes a year required to change traffic signal: City. Kailua residents have been asking for a left turn arrow at an intersection they claim is notoriously dangerous for years. But the city said the intersection does not warrant the change. KHON2.
Kapolei wholesaler must pay $73K for overtime pay violations. The U.S. Department of Labor has ordered a Hawaii food wholesaler to pay $73,000 in back wages and penalties for denying overtime pay to 11 warehouse employees. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Abandoned boat from California drifts onto Oahu beach. A boat that washed ashore in Punaluu last week has been identified as belonging to a California mariner who ran into trouble while sailing from San Diego to Guadalupe, Mexico, seven months ago. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hilo veterans home fined again for failing to meet standards. Staffing shortages and health and safety problems have continued to plague the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, two years after the state took over the nursing facility and fined the company that was managing it over $510,000 for numerous violations following a COVID-19 outbreak that infected more than 80% of residents, killing 27. Star-Advertiser.
County finance committee tackles housing crisis. Hawaii County Council Finance Committee on Tuesday advanced to full council the acceptance of $10 million in federal funds for the vertical construction of Kukuiola emergency shelter in Kailua-Kona. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiʻi County Council calls on U.S. Postmaster to improve Puna postal service. The Hawai‘i County Council on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the United States Postal Service to expand or rebuild the Pāhoa Post Office in Puna on the Big Island. Big Island Now.
Report: Single WWII relic recovered from area in Waimea. A single piece of military hardware has been recovered from an 11,000-acre area in Waimea over the last 17 years, according to a report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Threatens Crackdown On Controversial Monster House In Napili. Permitted as a single-family residence, Greg Brown's home has been advertised as a vacation rental for up to $20,000 per night. Civil Beat.
Senate Ways and Means Committee to tour Maui and Molokaʻi facilities. The Senate Ways and Means Committee will visit Maui on Wednesday into Thursday, July 26-27, and Molokaʻi on Thursday and Friday, July 27-28, 2023. Maui Now.
Hotel data reflect slower summer start than last year. Room revenue, hotel occupancy in Maui County lag behind last summer. Maui News.
Kauai
Parents call for ouster of Waimea Canyon Middle School principal. Representatives from the state Department of Education heard parents and teachers call for the immediate removal of Waimea Canyon Middle School Principal Melissa Speetjens at a meeting at Hanapepe Neighborhood Center on Monday evening, where Speetjens was accused of multiple forms of negligence and creating a toxic school environment for students and staff. Garden Island.
School bus driver shortage to impact four schools, 250 students on Kauaʻi. The continuing shortage of qualified school bus drivers in Hawaiʻi will completely or partially suspend bus transportation services at four schools on Kauaʻi and 10 of Oʻahu’s 24 high schools when the new school year begins for students on Aug. 7. Kauai Now.
